Patriots’ Trent Brown says he once mistakenly went to TD Garden instead of MSG for concert

"I went to the real garden fam."

Trent Brown is excited to be back in New England.
Trent Brown is excited to be back in New England. –AP Photo/Peter Joneleit
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 9, 2021

Related Links

The New England Patriots acquired an enthusiastic familiar face on Tuesday, trading a fifth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for offensive tackle Trent Brown and a seventh-round pick.

Brown will reportedly make $11 million on a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Brown seemed overjoyed to rejoin the Patriots, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2018 — his only season with the team. In addition to several celebratory tweets, Brown quote-tweeted a friend who told a funny story about inviting Brown to a concert featuring Drake and Migos. The only problem: Brown’s friend invited him to “The Garden” meaning Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Advertisement

Brown showed up to the TD Garden in Boston — “the real garden,” as Brown put it.

Brown, who made the Pro Bowl in 2019, started all 16 games that year. He played just five games in 2020 after dealing with COVID-19 protocols and a hospitalization after a pre-game IV caused air to enter his bloodstream.

After Brown’s difficult 2020 season, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said the 6-foot-8, 359-pound tackle still has the potential to be a force at his position.

“When he’s healthy, he’s dominant,” Mayock said. “And you’ve got to juxtapose that with his inability to play, week to week, over a two-year period. We’ve got to get a more consistent player. We think he’s the best right tackle in the league when healthy.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Xander Bogaerts expects to be ready for Opening Day.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts expects to be ready for Red Sox Opening Day March 9, 2021 | 6:34 PM
Paul Pierce, Bill Russell
Basketball Hall of Fame
Hoop Hall finalists include Paul Pierce, Bill Russell (as a coach) March 9, 2021 | 6:13 PM
Meyers Leonard
Heat center Meyers Leonard uses slur on video, apologizes March 9, 2021 | 5:51 PM
Trot Nixon
sports q
Who is the most overrated athlete in Boston sports history? March 9, 2021 | 2:48 PM
Bruins left winger Jake DeBrusk had a goal wiped off for offsides in the third period.
Bruins
Citing 'effort,' Bruce Cassidy explained why he's benching Jake DeBrusk March 9, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Bruins NHL Tahoe
Bruins
Here are the best mic’d up moments from the Bruins' Lake Tahoe trip March 9, 2021 | 2:21 PM
Tom Brady didn't ask Chris Godwin to change his jersey number, but Godwin did so anyway.
NFL
NFL franchise tag deadline: Bucs hold onto Chris Godwin March 9, 2021 | 12:53 PM
Trent Brown Patriots
Patriots
What the Trent Brown trade means for the Patriots' offensive line March 9, 2021 | 11:01 AM
Trent Brown Patriots trade
Patriots
Here's how Trent Brown reacted to reportedly being traded back to the Patriots March 9, 2021 | 9:29 AM
Ethan Miller
Patriots
Patriots agree to trade to bring Trent Brown back to New England March 9, 2021 | 7:23 AM
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
NFL
Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott finally agree on $160 million contract March 8, 2021 | 10:37 PM
red sox
Former Red Sox pitcher Rheal Cormier dies at 53 March 8, 2021 | 9:24 PM
Nikola Vucevic has reportedly piqued the Celtics' interest.
CELTICS
6 things Celtics fans should know about potential trade target Nikola Vucevic March 8, 2021 | 8:23 PM
Here's what Jackie Bradley Jr. had to say about leaving Red Sox.
RED SOX
Here's why Jackie Bradley Jr. didn't rule out return to Red Sox this offseason March 8, 2021 | 6:13 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
NBA Trade Deadline
Danny Ainge shouldn't mortgage Celtics' future trying to save this season March 8, 2021 | 6:13 PM
Maya Brady Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Maya Brady, Tom's niece, makes play for Brady family's 'most dominant athlete' March 8, 2021 | 3:59 PM
Bruins Brandon Carlo
Bruins
Bruins radio voice Beers condemns ‘inexcusable’ hit on Brandon Carlo March 8, 2021 | 1:54 PM
Dave Roberts
MLB
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke out against racism towards Asian Americans March 8, 2021 | 12:54 PM
Mason Plumlee Celtics Pistons
Celtics
Why a Mason Plumlee-Wayne Ellington trade could be a consolation prize for the Celtics March 8, 2021 | 11:44 AM
Bill Belichick Dolphins
Patriots
NFL reporter explained why Patriots are 'all in' on scouting rookie quarterbacks March 8, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Bradley Beal loved playing with Jayson Tatum on Monday.
CELTICS
Bradley Beal was 'ecstatic' to play alongside childhood friend Jayson Tatum March 8, 2021 | 7:22 AM
Jayson Tatum took on Jaylen Brown in the All-Star game.
CELTICS
Watch Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum face off 1-on-1 in NBA All-Star Game March 8, 2021 | 12:22 AM
Jayson Tatum had a nice performance in the All-Star game.
CELTICS
3 takeaways as Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum shine in NBA All-Star game March 7, 2021 | 11:28 PM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum shares touching moment with son before All-Star game March 7, 2021 | 9:56 PM
After the Devils Pavel Zacha (second from left) beat Tuukka Rask late in the third period, he celebrated with teammates Kyle Palmieri, Dmitry Kulikov and P.K. Suban as the Bruins Matt Grzelcyk skates away.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Devils stall the Bruins’ momentum March 7, 2021 | 9:44 PM
Jayson Tatum made the second round of Sunday's 3-point contest.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown bow out of NBA 3-Point Contest, Steph Curry claims crown March 7, 2021 | 8:18 PM
Tuukka Rask blocks a shot by New Jersey's Yegor Sharangovich during the first period.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask denied 300th career win, Devils shut out Bruins 1-0 March 7, 2021 | 8:06 PM
Celtics
Here's why Jaylen Brown has 'Humble & Hungry' on his shoes for the All-Star game March 7, 2021 | 7:55 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have pushed each other to improve.
CELTICS
Here's who Jayson Tatum would pick for his All-Star team if he was a captain March 7, 2021 | 5:13 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo
What insiders are saying about a Jimmy Garoppolo reunion for the Patriots March 7, 2021 | 2:34 PM