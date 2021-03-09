Patriots’ Trent Brown says he once mistakenly went to TD Garden instead of MSG for concert

The New England Patriots acquired an enthusiastic familiar face on Tuesday, trading a fifth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for offensive tackle Trent Brown and a seventh-round pick.

Brown will reportedly make $11 million on a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Brown seemed overjoyed to rejoin the Patriots, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2018 — his only season with the team. In addition to several celebratory tweets, Brown quote-tweeted a friend who told a funny story about inviting Brown to a concert featuring Drake and Migos. The only problem: Brown’s friend invited him to “The Garden” meaning Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Brown showed up to the TD Garden in Boston — “the real garden,” as Brown put it.

🤣🤣🤣 I went to the real garden fam https://t.co/ltfn9MHN18 — Trent Brown (@Trent) March 9, 2021

Brown, who made the Pro Bowl in 2019, started all 16 games that year. He played just five games in 2020 after dealing with COVID-19 protocols and a hospitalization after a pre-game IV caused air to enter his bloodstream.

After Brown’s difficult 2020 season, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said the 6-foot-8, 359-pound tackle still has the potential to be a force at his position.

“When he’s healthy, he’s dominant,” Mayock said. “And you’ve got to juxtapose that with his inability to play, week to week, over a two-year period. We’ve got to get a more consistent player. We think he’s the best right tackle in the league when healthy.”