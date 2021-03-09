Patriots’ Trent Brown says he once mistakenly went to TD Garden instead of MSG for concert
"I went to the real garden fam."
The New England Patriots acquired an enthusiastic familiar face on Tuesday, trading a fifth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for offensive tackle Trent Brown and a seventh-round pick.
Brown will reportedly make $11 million on a one-year deal with the Patriots.
Brown seemed overjoyed to rejoin the Patriots, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2018 — his only season with the team. In addition to several celebratory tweets, Brown quote-tweeted a friend who told a funny story about inviting Brown to a concert featuring Drake and Migos. The only problem: Brown’s friend invited him to “The Garden” meaning Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Brown showed up to the TD Garden in Boston — “the real garden,” as Brown put it.
🤣🤣🤣 I went to the real garden fam https://t.co/ltfn9MHN18
— Trent Brown (@Trent) March 9, 2021
Brown, who made the Pro Bowl in 2019, started all 16 games that year. He played just five games in 2020 after dealing with COVID-19 protocols and a hospitalization after a pre-game IV caused air to enter his bloodstream.
After Brown’s difficult 2020 season, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said the 6-foot-8, 359-pound tackle still has the potential to be a force at his position.
“When he’s healthy, he’s dominant,” Mayock said. “And you’ve got to juxtapose that with his inability to play, week to week, over a two-year period. We’ve got to get a more consistent player. We think he’s the best right tackle in the league when healthy.”
