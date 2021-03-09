What the Trent Brown trade means for the Patriots’ offensive line

Brown's ability to play either tackle spot allows New England to experiment as it prepares to replace Joe Thuney.

Trent Brown Patriots
Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown protects Tom Brady in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. –Jim Davis /Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 9, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Related Links

Faced with the possibility of losing guard Joe Thuney in free agency, the New England Patriots brought back a familiar face to solidify their offensive line going into the 2021 season.

The Patriots will reportedly bring back one-time tackle Trent Brown via a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, sending over a 2022 fifth-round pick in exchange for Brown and a 2022 seventh-rounder. Brown also restructured his contract into a one-year deal worth $11 million, meaning he would be a free agent again after this season. The trade will become official when the new league year begins on March 17.

A former 2015 seventh-round pick first came to New England in an offseason trade with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that originally drafted him. Brown went on to start all 16 games at left tackle for the eventual Super Bowl-winning Patriots before earning a monster four-year, $66 million contract with the then-Oakland Raiders, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league at the time.

Advertisement

Since then, Brown has struggled with injuries, playing in just 16 games the last two seasons. But when healthy, even his former team believes the massive (6-foot-8, 359 pounds) but athletic tackle can still be among the NFL’s best.

“Trent’s whole thing is when he’s healthy, in shape and ready to go, he’s as dominant as any tackle in football and he proved that early in the 2019 season. Since then, it’s kind of been a roller coaster,” Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said to ESPN last week.

“If Trent gets in shape and stays committed, there’s not a better talent out there.”

For what it’s worth, Brown seems pleased to be heading back to Foxborough, even posting some throwback pictures of himself from his first stint in New England.

On the other hand, the move also means the door looks all but closed on bringing back Thuney, who’s in line for a major payday after five years as a top-flight guard with the Patriots.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Patriots have not made significant efforts to re-sign Thuney after placing the $14.7 million franchise tag on him last year — a solid indication they’ve been preparing to move on.

Advertisement

To that end, Brown’s presence gives New England options as they work through how best to replace Thuney at left guard. His ability to play either tackle spot allows the Patriots to evaluate moving left tackle Isaiah Wynn inside to guard or shifting second-year swing lineman Michael Onwenu, who many believe is best suited to play inside, to that spot.

Either way, adding Brown might also spell the end of right tackle Marcus Cannon’s tenure with the team as the Patriots might prefer to pocket the roughly $6.3 million they’d save by cutting Cannon and play either Brown or Onwenu in his place. Cannon, a survivor of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

If the team then re-signs center David Andrews in free agency, the 2021 Patriots offensive line would stand a solid chance of reproducing its solid 2020 performance, which landed it fourth on Pro Football Focus’s list of best offensive lines.

The loss of Thuney will hurt, but the Patriots will take the trade-off if Brown can return to form this season.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Trent Brown Patriots trade
Patriots
Here's how Trent Brown reacted to reportedly being traded back to the Patriots March 9, 2021 | 9:29 AM
Ethan Miller
Patriots
Patriots agree to trade to bring Trent Brown back to New England March 9, 2021 | 7:23 AM
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
NFL
Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott finally agree on $160 million contract March 8, 2021 | 10:37 PM
red sox
Former Red Sox pitcher Rheal Cormier dies at 53 March 8, 2021 | 9:24 PM
Nikola Vucevic has reportedly piqued the Celtics' interest.
CELTICS
6 things Celtics fans should know about potential trade target Nikola Vucevic March 8, 2021 | 8:23 PM
Here's what Jackie Bradley Jr. had to say about leaving Red Sox.
RED SOX
Here's why Jackie Bradley Jr. didn't rule out return to Red Sox this offseason March 8, 2021 | 6:13 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
NBA Trade Deadline
Danny Ainge shouldn't mortgage Celtics' future trying to save this season March 8, 2021 | 6:13 PM
Maya Brady Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Maya Brady, Tom's niece, makes play for Brady family's 'most dominant athlete' March 8, 2021 | 3:59 PM
Bruins Brandon Carlo
Bruins
Bruins radio voice Beers condemns ‘inexcusable’ hit on Brandon Carlo March 8, 2021 | 1:54 PM
Dave Roberts
MLB
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke out against racism towards Asian Americans March 8, 2021 | 12:54 PM
Mason Plumlee Celtics Pistons
Celtics
Why a Mason Plumlee-Wayne Ellington trade could be a consolation prize for the Celtics March 8, 2021 | 11:44 AM
Bill Belichick Dolphins
Patriots
NFL reporter explained why Patriots are 'all in' on scouting rookie quarterbacks March 8, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Bradley Beal loved playing with Jayson Tatum on Monday.
CELTICS
Bradley Beal was 'ecstatic' to play alongside childhood friend Jayson Tatum March 8, 2021 | 7:22 AM
Jayson Tatum took on Jaylen Brown in the All-Star game.
CELTICS
Watch Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum face off 1-on-1 in NBA All-Star Game March 8, 2021 | 12:22 AM
Jayson Tatum had a nice performance in the All-Star game.
CELTICS
3 takeaways as Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum shine in NBA All-Star game March 7, 2021 | 11:28 PM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum shares touching moment with son before All-Star game March 7, 2021 | 9:56 PM
After the Devils Pavel Zacha (second from left) beat Tuukka Rask late in the third period, he celebrated with teammates Kyle Palmieri, Dmitry Kulikov and P.K. Suban as the Bruins Matt Grzelcyk skates away.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Devils stall the Bruins’ momentum March 7, 2021 | 9:44 PM
Jayson Tatum made the second round of Sunday's 3-point contest.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown bow out of NBA 3-Point Contest, Steph Curry claims crown March 7, 2021 | 8:18 PM
Tuukka Rask blocks a shot by New Jersey's Yegor Sharangovich during the first period.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask denied 300th career win, Devils shut out Bruins 1-0 March 7, 2021 | 8:06 PM
Celtics
Here's why Jaylen Brown has 'Humble & Hungry' on his shoes for the All-Star game March 7, 2021 | 7:55 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have pushed each other to improve.
CELTICS
Here's who Jayson Tatum would pick for his All-Star team if he was a captain March 7, 2021 | 5:13 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo
What insiders are saying about a Jimmy Garoppolo reunion for the Patriots March 7, 2021 | 2:34 PM
Brandon Carlo skates off the ice after receiving a hit to the head from Tom Wilson.
Bruins
Brando Carlo is 'feeling better,' but will 'be out for a while' after hit March 7, 2021 | 12:28 PM
Larry Nance, Cleveland
Celtics
Celtics reportedly among teams that have shown interest in Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. March 7, 2021 | 12:03 PM
NBA
Adam Silver: NBA may return to normal in '21-22, virus permitting March 7, 2021 | 10:29 AM
Tom Brady Patriots Tweet
Tom Brady
Tom Brady reportedly negotiating contract extension with the Buccaneers March 7, 2021 | 8:44 AM
Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Viewers continue to lose out in dispute between NESN and YouTube TV March 7, 2021 | 7:33 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Capitals' Tom Wilson suspended 7 games for hit on Bruins' Brandon Carlo March 7, 2021 | 7:20 AM
Obadiah Noel and the River Hawks are one victory away from the NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UMass Lowell one win away from March Madness after rallying to stun top-seeded UMBC March 6, 2021 | 5:29 PM
There is no timetable for Bryan Mata's return.
RED SOX
The latest on top Red Sox pitching prospect Bryan Mata's UCL injury March 6, 2021 | 3:29 PM