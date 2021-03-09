Morning sports update: Here’s how Trent Brown reacted to reportedly being traded back to the Patriots

Tonight, the Bruins face the Islanders at 7 p.m. Boston is looking to bounce back after losing to the Devils on Sunday.

Also, the Patriots have reportedly traded with the Raiders to reacquire offensive tackle Trent Brown, who helped anchor the line for New England’s Super Bowl-winning team during the 2018 season.

Brown, 27, comes back to the Patriots along with a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick, according to the reported terms of the trade.

Trent Brown’s reaction to coming back to the Patriots: After news broke on Tuesday morning that Brown was heading back to the Patriots, he marked the moment with a few posts on social media.

The tenor of the posts indicates Brown is excited to be heading back to New England:

Brown also retweeted a screenshot of the post that NFL reporter Ian Rapoport shared (including Rapoport’s assertion that Brown is “happy” with the news).

Several Patriots players, including fellow offensive lineman Shaq Mason, also shared approval for the deal on social media:

😁 — Shaq Mason (@ShaqDiesel_70) March 9, 2021

Trivia: Who is the last Patriots offensive tackle to be named as an All-Pro (first or second team)?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted by New England out of TCU.

Jose Iglesias is already in midseason form: The former Red Sox shortstop (now with the Angels) has made dazzling plays in the last few days.

Here’s one from Sunday:

And yesterday, Iglesias made an arguably better play before flipping it to make sure the Angels could turn a double play:

On this day: In 1996, Ray Allen and UConn out-dueled Allen Iverson and Georgetown to win the Big East conference tournament.

Ray Allen and UConn defeated Allen Iverson and Georgetown on this date in 1996 to claim their first Big East title. pic.twitter.com/gXku1HMibM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 9, 2020

Daily highlight: Savor this glorious scissor-kick from OF lerapetra’s Kristian Kushta in the Greek Super League 2.

Trivia answer: Marcus Cannon (2016)