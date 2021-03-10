Julian Edelman tweets open letter to Heat’s Meyers Leonard to address anti-Semitic slur

Center Meyers Leonard is away from the Heat indefinitely while the team conducts an investigation.
Andrew Mahoney
March 10, 2021 | 2:14 PM

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wrote an open letter to Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard after Leonard was heard using an anti-Semitic slur during a recent video game livestream.

“So we’ve never met, I hope we can one day soon,” the letter began. “I’m sure you’ve been getting lots of criticism for what you said. Not trying to add to that, I just want to offer some perspective.

“I get the sense that you didn’t use that word out of hate, more out of ignorance.”

Edelman closed the letter by offering to meet with Leonard in Miami.

“Let’s do a Shabbat dinner with some friends I’ll show you a fun time.”

The Heat announced Tuesday night that Leonard would be away from the team indefinitely while the NBA conducts an investigation.

Edelman has been down this road before. Last summer, he reached out to Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson after Jackson shared a series of anti-Semitic messages on Instagram.

The two connected, with Edelman saying that they were “making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together.”

 

