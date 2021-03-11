Morning sports update: Rob Ninkovich explained why he wants the Patriots to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo

The Patriots announced that the team has been awarded two compensatory draft picks for 2021 after seeing several players (including Tom Brady) depart via free agency in 2020. New England was given a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick.

As a result, here’s a look at the full list of 2021 picks the Patriots currently have heading into the draft (set to begin on April 29):

Round 1, Pick 15 (15)

Round 2, Pick 15 (47)

Round 3, Pick 33 (96) (Compensatory pick)

Round 4, Pick 15 (121)

Round 4, Pick 34 (139) (Compensatory pick)

Round 5, Pick 15 (159)

Round 6, Pick 13 (195) (via Cowboys)

Round 6, Pick 15 (197)

Round 7, Pick 15 (243)

The Patriots’ search for a quarterback: With Tom Brady gone, and 2020 starter Cam Newton a free agent, the Patriots are — for the second offseason in a row — in the market for a quarterback.

Equipped with a large amount of salary cap space and nine 2021 draft picks, New England has a range of options.

Asked what the latest reports were on Bill Belichick’s possible plans for acquiring a quarterback, ESPN reporter Dianna Russini told “Get Up!” host Mike Greenberg that a trade for a current NFL quarterback seems less likely.

“Let’s just start with the fact that Bill Belichick has never drafted a quarterback higher than that 62 spot with Jimmy Garoppolo,” Russini noted, referring to the 62nd overall pick that New England used to select the former Eastern Illinois quarterback in 2014. “That’s the history. We know they like to stick with that and go with what has worked for them, which is building.”

“In terms of trading for a quarterback, it’s of course it’s on the table,” Russini added. “It could happen, but the sense there is it’s going to cost too much. It’s going to cost too many draft picks for them to make that move. Could it happen? Yes, but if I had to guess, it would most likely be a quarterback coming out of the draft in that mid round.”

Russini clarified that by “mid round,” she meant a middle round of the draft, not the middle of the first round (New England holds the 15th overall pick).

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich also weighed in. Asked who he wants to see at quarterback for New England in 2021, Ninkovich had a direct response.

“I want to see Jimmy [Garoppolo] come back,” said Ninkovich. “The league is based on trust. Coaches trust their plays, and we know that Bill trusts Jimmy G.”

“I think the Patriots need to have that stability at the quarterback position,” added Ninkovich. “We saw last year that they didn’t have it. Tom is in a different place now. Tom’s gone. They need to go get somebody that they’re comfortable with, that they can load up on and feel comfortable and reliable that you have the trust in the quarterback to do the right thing, and make the right decisions.”

Garoppolo, 29, is currently under contract with the 49ers. San Francisco general manager John Lynch has been adamant that the former Patriot will still be the 49ers’ quarterback in 2021.

Trivia: What former Patriots defensive player — and three-time Super Bowl champion — was originally drafted by the Steelers using a compensatory draft pick?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was traded from the Patriots to the Chiefs in 2009.

Trivia answer: Mike Vrabel