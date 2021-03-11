Morning sports update: Rob Ninkovich explained why he wants the Patriots to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo

NFL insider Dianna Russini also discussed the likeliest route for the Patriots to get a new quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers in 2020. –Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 11, 2021 | 10:14 AM

The Patriots announced that the team has been awarded two compensatory draft picks for 2021 after seeing several players (including Tom Brady) depart via free agency in 2020. New England was given a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick.

As a result, here’s a look at the full list of 2021 picks the Patriots currently have heading into the draft (set to begin on April 29):

  • Round 1, Pick 15 (15)
  • Round 2, Pick 15 (47)
  • Round 3, Pick 33 (96) (Compensatory pick)
  • Round 4, Pick 15 (121)
  • Round 4, Pick 34 (139) (Compensatory pick)
  • Round 5, Pick 15 (159)
  • Round 6, Pick 13 (195) (via Cowboys)
  • Round 6, Pick 15 (197)
  • Round 7, Pick 15 (243)

Tonight, the Bruins face the Rangers at 7 p.m., aiming to halt a two-game losing streak.

Also, the Celtics are back in the team’s first game following the All-Star break, facing the Nets at 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Patriots’ search for a quarterback: With Tom Brady gone, and 2020 starter Cam Newton a free agent, the Patriots are — for the second offseason in a row — in the market for a quarterback.

Equipped with a large amount of salary cap space and nine 2021 draft picks, New England has a range of options.

Asked what the latest reports were on Bill Belichick’s possible plans for acquiring a quarterback, ESPN reporter Dianna Russini told “Get Up!” host Mike Greenberg that a trade for a current NFL quarterback seems less likely.

“Let’s just start with the fact that Bill Belichick has never drafted a quarterback higher than that 62 spot with Jimmy Garoppolo,” Russini noted, referring to the 62nd overall pick that New England used to select the former Eastern Illinois quarterback in 2014. “That’s the history. We know they like to stick with that and go with what has worked for them, which is building.”

“In terms of trading for a quarterback, it’s of course it’s on the table,” Russini added. “It could happen, but the sense there is it’s going to cost too much. It’s going to cost too many draft picks for them to make that move. Could it happen? Yes, but if I had to guess, it would most likely be a quarterback coming out of the draft in that mid round.”

Advertisement

Russini clarified that by “mid round,” she meant a middle round of the draft, not the middle of the first round (New England holds the 15th overall pick).

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich also weighed in. Asked who he wants to see at quarterback for New England in 2021, Ninkovich had a direct response.

“I want to see Jimmy [Garoppolo] come back,” said Ninkovich. “The league is based on trust. Coaches trust their plays, and we know that Bill trusts Jimmy G.”

“I think the Patriots need to have that stability at the quarterback position,” added Ninkovich. “We saw last year that they didn’t have it. Tom is in a different place now. Tom’s gone. They need to go get somebody that they’re comfortable with, that they can load up on and feel comfortable and reliable that you have the trust in the quarterback to do the right thing, and make the right decisions.”

Garoppolo, 29, is currently under contract with the 49ers. San Francisco general manager John Lynch has been adamant that the former Patriot will still be the 49ers’ quarterback in 2021.

Trivia: What former Patriots defensive player — and three-time Super Bowl champion — was originally drafted by the Steelers using a compensatory draft pick?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was traded from the Patriots to the Chiefs in 2009.

More from Boston.com:

WEEI’s Rob Bradford predicted Bobby Dalbec’s spring training grand slam:

Breaking down the news of a reduced NFL salary cap:

On this day: In 1965, Bill Russell scored 27 points and totaled an astounding 49 rebounds in 48 minutes as the Celtics defeated the Pistons 112-100. It was Boston’s 60th win of the year, tying a team record.

Advertisement

Bill Russell Celtics Boston Globe

Daily highlight: In what may have been his final Champions League game as a Barcelona player, Lionel Messi scored an absolute screamer.

Trivia answer: Mike Vrabel

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Jimmy Garoppolo

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Wilfredo Lee
Media
What does ESPN's new deal to air NHL games mean for viewers? March 11, 2021 | 7:02 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots have two extra picks to work with.
PATRIOTS
Patriots receive NFL's highest 2021 compensatory draft pick after losing Tom Brady March 10, 2021 | 10:33 PM
The Bruins might shake things up, per Don Sweeney.
BRUINS
Don Sweeney hopes Bruins can find scoring on roster but is willing to 'shake things up' March 10, 2021 | 9:47 PM
Romeo Langford is expected to return soon.
CELTICS
Romeo Langford cleared from wrist injury, now out due to health and safety protocols March 10, 2021 | 6:38 PM
Marcus Smart expects to be back on Thursday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Marcus Smart expects to return for Thursday's game against the Nets March 10, 2021 | 6:27 PM
The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an opening day baseball game in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo.
Fans in the stands
MLB's Texas Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity March 10, 2021 | 5:39 PM
Patriots banners
Patriots
Two Patriots players among professional athletes threatened by sports gambler March 10, 2021 | 5:10 PM
N'Keal Harry Patriots
Patriots
Report: Patriots taking trade calls for former first-rounder N'Keal Harry March 10, 2021 | 5:09 PM
Trey Lance Patriots
Patriots
Why another NFL insider thinks the Patriots could draft Trey Lance March 10, 2021 | 3:39 PM
Lane Turner
Media
Radio host Danielle Murr is leaving WEEI and the Greg Hill Show March 10, 2021 | 2:46 PM
Wilfredo Lee
Patriots
Julian Edelman tweets open letter to Heat's Meyers Leonard to address anti-Semitic slur March 10, 2021 | 2:14 PM
Hunter Henry Patriots
Patriots
5 post-franchise tag free agents that make sense for the Patriots March 10, 2021 | 1:00 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
NFL insider explained why he expects the Patriots to 'attack in free agency' March 10, 2021 | 9:52 AM
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 08: United States Women's Alpine Speed Skier Alice Merryweather attends a press conference at the Main Press Centre during previews ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 8, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Alice Merryweather
An Olympic skier from Hingham's battle with anorexia: 'I didn't really realize I had a problem' March 10, 2021 | 9:51 AM
This photo provided by the Orange County, Fla. Corrections Department in Orlando, Fla., shows Johnny Damon. Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records. Damon was booked into the Orange County Jail early Friday after he was arrested for resisting an officer without violence in Windermere, Florida, a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor. (Orange County, Florida Department of Corrections via AP) Jail records show that Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, also was arrested. Damon was an outfielder for several teams in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He helped the Red Sox in 2004 and the Yankees in 2009 win World Series titles. He grew up in Orlando.
Sports News
Florida police release body cam footage of Johnny Damon's DUI arrest March 10, 2021 | 7:47 AM
Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders makes the shootout save against Charlie Coyle.
'I thought we were the better team'
3 takeaways from the Bruins' shootout loss to the Islanders March 10, 2021 | 7:33 AM
Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders scores in overtime against Jaroslav Halak.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Islanders 2-1 in shootout March 9, 2021 | 11:32 PM
Harrison Barnes would make a lot of sense if the Celtics could acquire him.
CELTICS
6 things Celtics fans should know about potential trade target Harrison Barnes March 9, 2021 | 10:50 PM
Trent Brown is excited to be back in New England.
PATRIOTS
Trent Brown says he once mistakenly went to TD Garden instead of MSG for a concert March 9, 2021 | 8:50 PM
Xander Bogaerts expects to be ready for Opening Day.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts expects to be ready for Red Sox Opening Day March 9, 2021 | 6:34 PM
Paul Pierce, Bill Russell
Basketball Hall of Fame
Hoop Hall finalists include Paul Pierce, Bill Russell (as a coach) March 9, 2021 | 6:13 PM
Meyers Leonard
Heat center Meyers Leonard apologizes after using anti-Semitic slur on video March 9, 2021 | 5:51 PM
Trot Nixon
sports q
Who is the most overrated athlete in Boston sports history? March 9, 2021 | 2:48 PM
Bruins left winger Jake DeBrusk had a goal wiped off for offsides in the third period.
Bruins
Citing 'effort,' Bruce Cassidy explained why he's benching Jake DeBrusk March 9, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Bruins NHL Tahoe
Bruins
Here are the best mic’d up moments from the Bruins' Lake Tahoe trip March 9, 2021 | 2:21 PM
Tom Brady didn't ask Chris Godwin to change his jersey number, but Godwin did so anyway.
NFL
NFL franchise tag deadline: Bucs hold onto Chris Godwin March 9, 2021 | 12:53 PM
Trent Brown Patriots
Patriots
What the Trent Brown trade means for the Patriots' offensive line March 9, 2021 | 11:01 AM
Trent Brown Patriots trade
Patriots
Here's how Trent Brown reacted to reportedly being traded back to the Patriots March 9, 2021 | 9:29 AM
Ethan Miller
Patriots
Patriots agree to trade to bring Trent Brown back to New England March 9, 2021 | 7:23 AM
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
NFL
Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott finally agree on $160 million contract March 8, 2021 | 10:37 PM