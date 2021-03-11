Here are the NFL Draft prospects the Patriots have met with so far

The countdown to the 2021 NFL Draft has almost hit one month, and the New England Patriots should be well-armed with draft capital to improve their roster after a down year.

The Patriots currently own nine draft picks, including the No. 15 overall pick and two of the highest compensatory picks in the draft (No. 96 overall, third round; No. 139; fourth round).

New England scouts will be busy in the next few weeks doing their homework on potential prospects as college pro day season heats up.

In addition to the prospects the Patriots will view in person coming up, the team also has already met with several potential draftees at the Senior Bowl, past pro days, and through virtual visits.

Here’s a list of who the Patriots have spoken for before the draft, which includes a few notable quarterback options and a wealth of pass-catchers.

Quarterback

Mac Jones, Alabama (Senior Bowl), Jamie Newman, Wake Forest (Senior Bowl)

Running Back

Demetric Felton, UCLA (Virtual); Javian Hawkins, Louisville (Virtual); Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State (Virtual); Jaret Patterson, Buffalo (Virtual)

Offensive Line

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State (Virtual); Quinn Meinerz, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (Pro Day)

Tight End

Brevin Jordan, Miami (Virtual); Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame (Virtual); Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss (Virtual)

Wide Receiver

Dax Milne, Brigham Young (Virtual); Rondale Moore, Purdue (Virtual); Amari Rodgers, Clemson (Senior Bowl); Anthony Schwartz, Auburn (Virtual); Connor Wedington, Stanford (Virtual)

Defensive line

Jonathon Cooper, Ohio State (Senior Bowl); Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame (Virtual); Tommy Togiai, Ohio State (Virtual)

Linebacker

Zaven Collins, Tulsa (Virtual)

Cornerback

Thomas Graham Jr, Oregon (Virtual); Greg Newsome II, Northwestern (Virtual); Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon (Virtual); Trill Williams, Syracuse (Virtual); Avery Williams, Boise State (Virtual)