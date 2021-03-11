Here are the NFL Draft prospects the Patriots have met with so far

New England's pre-draft visit list includes a host of explosive offensive players and a few notable quarterbacks.

Amari Cooper Patriots
Amari Rodgers of Clemson catches a touchdown pass during the NCAA college football Senior Bowl. –Rusty Costanza/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 11, 2021 | 1:47 PM

Related Links

The countdown to the 2021 NFL Draft has almost hit one month, and the New England Patriots should be well-armed with draft capital to improve their roster after a down year.

The Patriots currently own nine draft picks, including the No. 15 overall pick and two of the highest compensatory picks in the draft (No. 96 overall, third round; No. 139; fourth round).

New England scouts will be busy in the next few weeks doing their homework on potential prospects as college pro day season heats up.

In addition to the prospects the Patriots will view in person coming up, the team also has already met with several potential draftees at the Senior Bowl, past pro days, and through virtual visits.

Advertisement

Here’s a list of who the Patriots have spoken for before the draft, which includes a few notable quarterback options and a wealth of pass-catchers.

Quarterback

Mac Jones, Alabama (Senior Bowl), Jamie Newman, Wake Forest (Senior Bowl)

Running Back

Demetric Felton, UCLA (Virtual); Javian Hawkins, Louisville (Virtual); Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State (Virtual); Jaret Patterson, Buffalo (Virtual)

Offensive Line

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State (Virtual); Quinn Meinerz, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (Pro Day)

Tight End

Brevin Jordan, Miami (Virtual); Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame (Virtual); Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss (Virtual)

Wide Receiver

Dax Milne, Brigham Young (Virtual); Rondale Moore, Purdue (Virtual); Amari Rodgers, Clemson (Senior Bowl); Anthony Schwartz, Auburn (Virtual); Connor Wedington, Stanford (Virtual)

Defensive line

Jonathon Cooper, Ohio State (Senior Bowl); Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame (Virtual); Tommy Togiai, Ohio State (Virtual)

Linebacker

Zaven Collins, Tulsa (Virtual)

Cornerback

Thomas Graham Jr, Oregon (Virtual); Greg Newsome II, Northwestern (Virtual); Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon (Virtual); Trill Williams, Syracuse (Virtual); Avery Williams, Boise State (Virtual)

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge confirms Celtics will 'most likely' use trade exception in offseason March 11, 2021 | 12:06 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich has a specific quarterback in mind for the Patriots in 2021 March 11, 2021 | 10:14 AM
Wilfredo Lee
Media
What does ESPN's new deal to air NHL games mean for viewers? March 11, 2021 | 7:02 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots have two extra picks to work with.
PATRIOTS
Patriots receive NFL's highest 2021 compensatory draft pick after losing Tom Brady March 10, 2021 | 10:33 PM
The Bruins might shake things up, per Don Sweeney.
BRUINS
Don Sweeney hopes Bruins can find scoring on roster but is willing to 'shake things up' March 10, 2021 | 9:47 PM
Romeo Langford is expected to return soon.
CELTICS
Romeo Langford cleared from wrist injury, now out due to health and safety protocols March 10, 2021 | 6:38 PM
Marcus Smart expects to be back on Thursday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Marcus Smart expects to return for Thursday's game against the Nets March 10, 2021 | 6:27 PM
The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an opening day baseball game in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo.
Fans in the stands
MLB's Texas Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity March 10, 2021 | 5:39 PM
Patriots banners
Patriots
Two Patriots players among professional athletes threatened by sports gambler March 10, 2021 | 5:10 PM
N'Keal Harry Patriots
Patriots
Report: Patriots taking trade calls for former first-rounder N'Keal Harry March 10, 2021 | 5:09 PM
Trey Lance Patriots
Patriots
Why another NFL insider thinks the Patriots could draft Trey Lance March 10, 2021 | 3:39 PM
Lane Turner
Media
Radio host Danielle Murr is leaving WEEI and the Greg Hill Show March 10, 2021 | 2:46 PM
Wilfredo Lee
Patriots
Julian Edelman tweets open letter to Heat's Meyers Leonard to address anti-Semitic slur March 10, 2021 | 2:14 PM
Hunter Henry Patriots
Patriots
5 post-franchise tag free agents that make sense for the Patriots March 10, 2021 | 1:00 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
NFL insider explained why he expects the Patriots to 'attack in free agency' March 10, 2021 | 9:52 AM
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 08: United States Women's Alpine Speed Skier Alice Merryweather attends a press conference at the Main Press Centre during previews ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 8, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Alice Merryweather
An Olympic skier from Hingham's battle with anorexia: 'I didn't really realize I had a problem' March 10, 2021 | 9:51 AM
This photo provided by the Orange County, Fla. Corrections Department in Orlando, Fla., shows Johnny Damon. Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records. Damon was booked into the Orange County Jail early Friday after he was arrested for resisting an officer without violence in Windermere, Florida, a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor. (Orange County, Florida Department of Corrections via AP) Jail records show that Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, also was arrested. Damon was an outfielder for several teams in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He helped the Red Sox in 2004 and the Yankees in 2009 win World Series titles. He grew up in Orlando.
Sports News
Florida police release body cam footage of Johnny Damon's DUI arrest March 10, 2021 | 7:47 AM
Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders makes the shootout save against Charlie Coyle.
'I thought we were the better team'
3 takeaways from the Bruins' shootout loss to the Islanders March 10, 2021 | 7:33 AM
Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders scores in overtime against Jaroslav Halak.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Islanders 2-1 in shootout March 9, 2021 | 11:32 PM
Harrison Barnes would make a lot of sense if the Celtics could acquire him.
CELTICS
6 things Celtics fans should know about potential trade target Harrison Barnes March 9, 2021 | 10:50 PM
Trent Brown is excited to be back in New England.
PATRIOTS
Trent Brown says he once mistakenly went to TD Garden instead of MSG for a concert March 9, 2021 | 8:50 PM
Xander Bogaerts expects to be ready for Opening Day.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts expects to be ready for Red Sox Opening Day March 9, 2021 | 6:34 PM
Paul Pierce, Bill Russell
Basketball Hall of Fame
Hoop Hall finalists include Paul Pierce, Bill Russell (as a coach) March 9, 2021 | 6:13 PM
Meyers Leonard
Heat center Meyers Leonard apologizes after using anti-Semitic slur on video March 9, 2021 | 5:51 PM
Trot Nixon
sports q
Who is the most overrated athlete in Boston sports history? March 9, 2021 | 2:48 PM
Bruins left winger Jake DeBrusk had a goal wiped off for offsides in the third period.
Bruins
Citing 'effort,' Bruce Cassidy explained why he's benching Jake DeBrusk March 9, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Bruins NHL Tahoe
Bruins
Here are the best mic’d up moments from the Bruins' Lake Tahoe trip March 9, 2021 | 2:21 PM
Tom Brady didn't ask Chris Godwin to change his jersey number, but Godwin did so anyway.
NFL
NFL franchise tag deadline: Bucs hold onto Chris Godwin March 9, 2021 | 12:53 PM
Trent Brown Patriots
Patriots
What the Trent Brown trade means for the Patriots' offensive line March 9, 2021 | 11:01 AM
Trent Brown Patriots trade
Patriots
Here's how Trent Brown reacted to reportedly being traded back to the Patriots March 9, 2021 | 9:29 AM