Here are the NFL Draft prospects the Patriots have met with so far
New England's pre-draft visit list includes a host of explosive offensive players and a few notable quarterbacks.
The countdown to the 2021 NFL Draft has almost hit one month, and the New England Patriots should be well-armed with draft capital to improve their roster after a down year.
The Patriots currently own nine draft picks, including the No. 15 overall pick and two of the highest compensatory picks in the draft (No. 96 overall, third round; No. 139; fourth round).
New England scouts will be busy in the next few weeks doing their homework on potential prospects as college pro day season heats up.
In addition to the prospects the Patriots will view in person coming up, the team also has already met with several potential draftees at the Senior Bowl, past pro days, and through virtual visits.
Here’s a list of who the Patriots have spoken for before the draft, which includes a few notable quarterback options and a wealth of pass-catchers.
Quarterback
Mac Jones, Alabama (Senior Bowl), Jamie Newman, Wake Forest (Senior Bowl)
Running Back
Demetric Felton, UCLA (Virtual); Javian Hawkins, Louisville (Virtual); Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State (Virtual); Jaret Patterson, Buffalo (Virtual)
Offensive Line
Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State (Virtual); Quinn Meinerz, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (Pro Day)
Tight End
Brevin Jordan, Miami (Virtual); Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame (Virtual); Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss (Virtual)
Wide Receiver
Dax Milne, Brigham Young (Virtual); Rondale Moore, Purdue (Virtual); Amari Rodgers, Clemson (Senior Bowl); Anthony Schwartz, Auburn (Virtual); Connor Wedington, Stanford (Virtual)
Defensive line
Jonathon Cooper, Ohio State (Senior Bowl); Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame (Virtual); Tommy Togiai, Ohio State (Virtual)
Linebacker
Zaven Collins, Tulsa (Virtual)
Cornerback
Thomas Graham Jr, Oregon (Virtual); Greg Newsome II, Northwestern (Virtual); Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon (Virtual); Trill Williams, Syracuse (Virtual); Avery Williams, Boise State (Virtual)
