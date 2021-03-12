Here are the reported details of Cam Newton’s 2021 contract and how it affects the Patriots’ salary cap

The details of Cam Newton’s contract for the 2021 season are starting to trickle out.

After reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with the Patriots on Friday, Newton can earn up to $14 million next season, per multiple reports. However, the base value for Newton’s contract is just $5 million, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, with $3.5 million of that being guaranteed, The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported. The base value is made up of a $2 million signing bonus, a $1.5 million guaranteed base salary, and $1.5 million in total per-game roster bonuses.

With $3.5 million of the contract being guaranteed, Newton can earn up to $10 million in incentives. Of the $10 million, Newton can earn up to $3.5 million in playtime incentives and $5 million on incentives based on his performance, according to Volin. The other $1.5 million in incentives are Newton’s per-game roster bonuses.

Newton has $3.5m guaranteed and $10m based on performance and play time. Here's a breakdown of Newton's incentives and bonuses: pic.twitter.com/ySfHwOmfUV — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 12, 2021

Now that the details of Newton’s contract are out, salary cap guru @PatsCap on Twitter projects the Patriots to have roughly $60 million in cap space as of Friday afternoon.

However, the number doesn’t include the 2021 salaries for Trent Brown and Justin Bethel. Brown was traded from the Raiders to the Patriots earlier this week and signed a new contract as part of the trade while Bethel reportedly agreed to a new contract to stay in New England on Friday.