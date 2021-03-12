‘Run it back!’: See how Cam Newton reacted to re-signing with the Patriots

As you’ve likely heard by now, Cam Newton is returning to New England for the 2021 season.

Newton and the Patriots reportedly agreed to a one-year deal on Friday. Hours after it was reported he re-signed with the Patriots, Newton took to Instagram to share his excitement for the upcoming season.

“Run it back!! Chapter two,” Newton wrote (some punctuation has been cleaned up for clarity). Newton also wrote out hashtags that read “ShineThruTheShade” and “NotForLikesJustForLife.”

Newton also posted a video, too. The video mostly contained Newton’s highlights of his first season in New England (on- and off-the-field) before ending with a message from Newton.

“They’ve been sleeping on Boogie (Newton) all 2020, but I refuse to let them [expletive] slip, or sleep, on Boogie in 2021,” Newton said.

Newton’s contract for the 2021 season is reportedly worth up to $14 million.