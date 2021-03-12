How NFL pundits and players are reacting to the Patriots re-signing Cam Newton

The New England Patriots and Cam Newton are giving it one more try in 2021, with reports emerging Friday that the Patriots plan to re-sign Newton to a one-year contract worth up to $14 million next season. And the signing has already touched off a storm of commentary.

The prospect of seeing Newton back in a Patriots jersey has aroused complicated feelings in the local fanbase after a 2020 performance that failed to live up to the recently departed Tom Brady’s lofty standards.

But Newton’s return to Foxborough has earned some plaudits from players, coaches, and personalities around the league.

NFL Network’s Michael Giardi said multiple players and Patriots staff have supported the move, praising Newton’s performance with little time to acclimate to his new team and saying they expect the quarterback to rebound from last season’s disappointment.

Have touched based with a handful of #Patriots players this morning. They're excited for Cam Newton's return. Said one, "he gets a fair chance this time." Full offseason. Knows the playbook. Will know the personnel better. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 12, 2021

Patriots running back Damien Harris celebrated the news on Twitter this morning as did Newton’s former Carolina Panthers teammate Greg Olsen, who enjoyed three Pro-Bowl seasons catching passes from the veteran quarterback.

Keep being you @CameronNewton. Best decision they could have made! Let’s go!!!!! https://t.co/JLiHcNdhV7 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) March 12, 2021

Newton’s return to the Patriots also drew positive reviews from “Good Morning, Football” hosts Nate Burleson and Peter Schrager. Burleson called the move “low-risk, high-reward.”

“What if Cam Newton comes back and he knows the playbook even more, and he can run like he did last year but can throw the ball better?” Burleson said. “Let’s not close the casket just yet, and don’t be surprised if they make a run for the division.”

Schrager said re-signing Newton to an incentive-laden real was “a no-brainer” for the Patriots, allowing the team to go into free agency with a quarterback to sell potential signees on without precluding drafting a quarterback next month.

On the other hand, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed pessimism about Newton’s outlook with the Patriots on “First Take,” citing doubts about the team’s supporting cast.

“It’s not that I think Cam is finished,” Smith explained. “I think you’re asking a lot from him because of what you’re surrounding him with. And that’s why I don’t think it’s a good situation for him or the Patriots.”

Stephen A. explains why he thinks Cam Newton's new $14M, one-year contract with the Patriots is not a good look for him. (Via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/ZeMwaxXof1 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) March 12, 2021

The Patriots will have an opportunity to beef up their supporting cast in free agency and the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, for which the team has already interviewed several receivers, tight ends, and pass-catching running backs.

And Newton will have a chance to improve on last year’s performance in New England and return the Patriots to the post-season in 2021.