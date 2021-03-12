Morning sports update: Adam Schefter thinks the Patriots will still add another quarterback after reportedly re-signing Cam Newton

The Bruins defeated the Rangers 4-0 on Thursday. The two teams play a rematch on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Also on Thursday, the Celtics lost to the Nets 121-109. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 40 points.

On Friday morning, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported that the Patriots will bring quarterback Cam Newton back on a one-year deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed up, reporting that the contract will be worth “close to” $14 million.

Are the Patriots done looking for a quarterback? Following McBride’s report, speculation immediately began as to what Bill Belichick’s plan is at the Patriots’ quarterback position in 2021.

Schefter added that he doesn’t think the Newton deal closes the door for New England on adding another quarterback during the offseason.

“I still think that they could be in the quarterbacks market, but we have a situation here where at least they lock in a quarterback at this time going into a critical offseason period,” Schefter explained during a Friday interview on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “So now if they’re going to sign any skill position players, a wide receiver, a tight end, they can say we think this guy could be playing quarterback. We’ve got Cam in New England, and I think a lot of players would like to play with Cam. He’s got great respect.

“It locks in a quarterback, it doesn’t preclude them from making another move at quarterback,” Schefter continued. “I still even think they will make another move at some point at quarterback, but for the time-being Cam is back as the starter.

“I don’t expect it to be the last move they’ll make at the quarterback position this offseason,” Schefter added.

NFL insider Dan Graziano concurred with Schefter.

“That’s exactly the right way to read it,” Graziano explained in a separate ESPN interview. “Look, if it’s anything like the deal they gave Cam Newton last year, then yes it would be very, very easy for them to go with another option. But not surprising to see them bring him back because everything we heard from inside that building was positive about the way the Patriots felt about Cam Newton, [and] about the way he felt about the Patriots. They felt like, look, a guy they brought in when there was no offseason, he tested positive for COVID-19 early in the season and missed a game as a result. It felt like the whole thing got off-track right there. They had high hopes for him based on what they’d seen in camp, and they can make it work.

“But to Adam Schefter’s point, this doesn’t lock him in as their starting quarterback,” Graziano noted. “It gives them an option they can feel positive about, so they can still draft a guy. They can still acquire a different guy. And if you know anything about Bill Belichick, you know he’s always going to keep his options open especially in a position this important to the future of the Patriots.”

Trivia: What school did Cam Newton’s Auburn team beat in the 2010 BCS National Championship Game?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The team’s leading rushers in the game were LaMichael James and Kenjon Barner.

Trivia answer: Oregon