Boston.com readers mostly disagree with the Patriots’ decision to bring Cam Newton back

Patriots fans likely started their Friday by hearing the news that Cam Newton is staying pat. The Patriots and Newton reportedly agreed to a one-year deal, bringing back the quarterback who struggled for much of the latter half of last season.

Most Boston.com readers were not thrilled with Friday’s news. In a poll conducted by Boston.com on Friday, roughly 65 percent of Boston.com readers did not agree with the Patriots’ decision to bring Newton back. Nearly 3,000 readers voted in the poll.

Newton got off to a good start in his first season in New England. He led the Patriots to a 2-1 record and threw for 397 yards in the Week 2 loss. However, Newton’s season changed when he received a positive COVID-19 prior to the Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Following his positive COVID-19 test, Newton didn’t throw for another touchdown until Week 10, which came after Newton lost three consecutive starts. As the Patriots fell out of the playoff hunt, Newton’s production in the passing game fell off, too. Newton threw for less than 100 yards in three of the Patriots’ final six games and was benched in two games during that stretch.

The Patriots ultimately finished with a 7-9 record for the season, going 7-8 in games Newton started. Newton finished the year with 2,657 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He did add some decent production in the ground game, rushing for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.

While Newton has attributed some of his struggles to dealing with COVID-19, that wasn’t enough for most Boston.com readers to want the Patriots to give him another chance.

Several readers explained why they didn’t like the Patriots re-signing Newton. Here’s a selection of some of those responses:

“Another horrible year for the Patriots coming up. Hopefully he will just serve as backup. He can no longer throw downfield and teams have figured this out so his only asset is his running ability.”

“Cam’s shoulder is TOAST. He can’t throw.”

Advertisement

“Very disappointing. He’s fine, ok, average. But he will not win the big game, the hard game, the late drive! Maybe some of that was the terrible play calling of (Josh) McDaniels at key times, but still wish we would move on quicker. Hopefully he will just be a great (expensive) backup!”

“The Patriots need a drop back quarterback, not someone who can’t throw 30 yards downfield. Tom Brady will wash this team up when Tampa comes to town. Guess Bill is looking for another high 1st round pick in 2022.”

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result.”

“Need tight ends and receivers, but that won’t help if Cam can’t throw well to get it to them. Also, having Cam the Quarterback is not going to attract elite receivers.”

“I really like Cam Newton. I am not convinced he is the right guy for the Pats. I think they should have gone with a “system” like quarterback, the best possible option, believe it or not, would have been Nick Foles-a guy who does not throw interceptions, and elevates to the big games. I am happy for Cam though, he has handled this situation great and I am really rooting for him!”

“Bucs fan now.”

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinions.