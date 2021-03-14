Patriots reportedly trade Marcus Cannon to Texans in exchange for pick swaps

The Patriots are trading offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to the Texans, The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported Sunday. As part of the trade, the teams will swap picks in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, according to McBride.

Cannon opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reported earlier in the offseason that all of the Patriots players that opted out of last season planned to return for the 2021 season. However, Cannon hadn’t reported back to the team for a physical and a workout, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

By trading Cannon, the Patriots save nearly $6.3 million in cap space. In addition to saving cap space, it was speculated that Cannon would get moved after the team brought back offensive tackle Trent Brown in a trade with the Raiders.

Cannon, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2011, won three Super Bowls over nine seasons in New England and was named second-team All-Pro in 2016.

The Texans currently hold the fourth pick in the fourth round, the third pick in the fifth round, and the fourth pick in the sixth round. The Patriots currently hold multiple picks in the fourth and sixth rounds.