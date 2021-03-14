Teams reportedly ‘aware’ that Stephon Gilmore is on the trade market

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been speculated as a potential player to be traded dating back to the middle of last season, and that appears that is the case.

Teams across the NFL are “aware that Gilmore is available in trade,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday.

While the 2019 Defensive Player of Year would almost certainly improve any team’s cornerback situation, trading for Gilmore does come with a catch. Gilmore is set to make just $7 million this season, the final year of his contract. Knowing that Gilmore is likely to want a new contract, it “reduces” the amount teams will want to give up in a trade for Gilmore, according to Graziano and Fowler.

Earlier this month it was reported that general managers believe a Gilmore trade is a “foregone conclusion” to happen this offseason. ESPN’s report didn’t say what the Patriots are looking for in exchange for Gilmore, but CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora speculated that they could get a third and a fourth-round draft pick for Gilmore.

Gilmore, 30, is coming off a season in which he missed five games due to multiple leg injuries. In Week 15, Gilmore suffered a partially torn quad, forcing him to miss the final two games of the year. Gilmore is expected to be able to participate in the offseason program for whichever team he’s on.

Gilmore finished the 2020 season with 37 tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception.