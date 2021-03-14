Teams reportedly ‘aware’ that Stephon Gilmore is on the trade market

Gilmore has one year left on his contract.

Stephon Gilmore
Stephon Gilmore could be on the move. –Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
March 14, 2021 | 11:27 AM

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been speculated as a potential player to be traded dating back to the middle of last season, and that appears that is the case.

Teams across the NFL are “aware that Gilmore is available in trade,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday.

While the 2019 Defensive Player of Year would almost certainly improve any team’s cornerback situation, trading for Gilmore does come with a catch. Gilmore is set to make just $7 million this season, the final year of his contract. Knowing that Gilmore is likely to want a new contract, it “reduces” the amount teams will want to give up in a trade for Gilmore, according to Graziano and Fowler.

Advertisement

Earlier this month it was reported that general managers believe a Gilmore trade is a “foregone conclusion” to happen this offseason. ESPN’s report didn’t say what the Patriots are looking for in exchange for Gilmore, but CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora speculated that they could get a third and a fourth-round draft pick for Gilmore.

Gilmore, 30, is coming off a season in which he missed five games due to multiple leg injuries. In Week 15, Gilmore suffered a partially torn quad, forcing him to miss the final two games of the year. Gilmore is expected to be able to participate in the offseason program for whichever team he’s on.

Gilmore finished the 2020 season with 37 tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football Stephon Gilmore

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Gordon Hayward suffered yet another injury.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward opens up a bit more about decision to leave the Celtics for the Hornets March 14, 2021 | 10:12 AM
MARCH MADNESS
Rick Pitino back in the NCAA Tournament with MAAC champs Iona March 14, 2021 | 7:57 AM
“I was surprised after the announcement how emotional I got,” John Buccigross said of ESPN's deal with the NHL.
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
John Buccigross and hockey hearts overjoyed NHL is returning to ESPN March 14, 2021 | 7:45 AM
Jim Wilson/Globe Staff
Obituaries
Marvelous Marvin Hagler, former undisputed middleweight champion, dead at age 66 March 14, 2021 | 7:34 AM
The puck goes wide of Jaroslav Halak during the third period.
BRUINS
3 takeaways from the Bruins' uninspiring loss to the New York Rangers March 13, 2021 | 6:54 PM
Urho Vaakanainen and Kevin Rooney battle during the third period Saturday.
BRUINS
Bruins fall 4-0 to New York Rangers, have now lost 8 of last 12 games March 13, 2021 | 5:22 PM
Tom Brady is pictured in 2000.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady rookie card is reportedly on NFL record pace March 13, 2021 | 4:45 PM
Kassi Jackson
College Sports
UMass Lowell's run is over after loss to Hartford in America East tourney final March 13, 2021 | 2:14 PM
Jake DeBrusk is out Saturday.
BRUINS
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk out vs. Rangers due to COVID-19 protocols March 13, 2021 | 12:29 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid grimaces after an injury during the second half of the team's game against the Washington Wizards.
NBA
76ers star Joel Embiid reportedly sidelined with bone bruise in left knee March 13, 2021 | 11:11 AM
It doesn't appear as though Tom Brady will be leaving the Buccaneers anytime soon.
TOM BRADY
Here are the reported details of Tom Brady's contract extension March 13, 2021 | 10:18 AM
Xander Bogaerts is back in action for the Red Sox.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts makes spring debut for Red Sox after shoulder woe March 13, 2021 | 9:20 AM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Boston sports radio mostly criticizes Patriots for re-signing Cam Newton March 12, 2021 | 10:54 PM
Cam Newton vented to the media in his post-game press conference following New England's loss to Buffalo.
CAM NEWTON
Boston.com readers mostly disagree with the Patriots' decision to bring Cam Newton back March 12, 2021 | 8:19 PM
Stan Grossfeld
CHAD FINN
Memo to outraged local sports fans: We still have it pretty good here March 12, 2021 | 7:21 PM
Patriots Cam Newton NFL Free Agency
Patriots
Here are the reported details of Cam Newton's 2021 contract and how it affects the Patriots' salary cap March 12, 2021 | 6:19 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Chargers
Patriots
See how Cam Newton reacted to re-signing with the Patriots March 12, 2021 | 5:44 PM
Tom Brady would win his seventh ring with a victory on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady shares reaction to his contract extension with the Bucs on social media March 12, 2021 | 4:55 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
How NFL pundits and players are reacting to the Patriots re-signing Cam Newton March 12, 2021 | 3:41 PM
Boston, MA - 12/13/18 - The WEEI offices in Brighton. For Chad Finn media column about potential changes to their Red Sox broadcasts.(Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Chad Finn) Topic: (media)
Media
WEEI hires Andy Gresh as midday co-host March 12, 2021 | 2:20 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Going deep: What advanced stats tell us about Cam Newton’s 2020 season March 12, 2021 | 2:03 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Are you glad the Patriots brought back Cam Newton? March 12, 2021 | 12:42 PM
The Brooklyn Nets are a formidable foe.
CELTICS
Celtics' path to catching Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Nets won't be easy March 12, 2021 | 12:33 PM
Steve Luciano
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to contract extension, per reports March 12, 2021 | 10:53 AM
Elise Amendola
Patriots
Patriots will re-sign special teamer Justin Bethel March 12, 2021 | 10:38 AM
Cam Newton Bill Belichick
Patriots
Adam Schefter thinks the Patriots could still add another quarterback March 12, 2021 | 9:43 AM
Does Cam Newton have anything left in the tank?
Patriots
Patriots bringing back quarterback Cam Newton on one-year deal March 12, 2021 | 8:14 AM
Marcus Smart returned to the lineup on Thursday.
CELTICS
Here's why Marcus Smart was proud of Celtics' performance, despite loss to Nets March 12, 2021 | 12:28 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 11: Libor Hajek #25 of the New York Rangers and Nick Ritchie #21 of the Boston Bruins battle for a loose puck during the first period at TD Garden on March 11, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.
BRUINS WIN
3 takeaways as the Bruins notch a character win over the Rangers March 12, 2021 | 12:15 AM
Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving battle for the ball.
CELTICS
5 takeaways: Kyrie Irving drops 40 points on the Celtics March 11, 2021 | 10:29 PM