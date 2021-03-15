Joe Thuney is signing a 5-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs

Thuney's contract with Kansas City is reportedly worth $80 million over five years.

Joe Thuney Patriots
New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney walks to the field to warm up before a game against the New York Jets. –Elise Amendola/AP
March 15, 2021 | 4:56 PM

As the Patriots sketch out contracts with several high-profile free agents today, their biggest in-house free agent is on his way out of town.

Standout guard Joe Thuney has reportedly agreed to a contract with the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs worth up to $80 million over five years.

The move comes after the Patriots apparently re-opened contract discussions earlier this morning in a last-ditch attempt to keep Thuney. But the guard found a much bigger payday with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who recently released offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

Possibly in preparation for Thuney’s departure, New England added offensive line depth last week trading a fifth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for returning tackle Trent Brown. With Brown in the fold, the Patriots could try second-year lineman Michael Onwenu or left tackle Isaiah Wynn at Thuney’s left guard spot.

The Patriots also added to their offense on the first day of free agency by signing tight end Jonnu Smith as a new target for quarterback Cam Newton, whom the team re-signed last week.

Patriots

