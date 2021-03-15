Patriots reportedly agree to deal with Henry Anderson, former Jets defensive end

The New England Patriots had a busy start to free agency’s unofficial opening, and they added yet another player late on Monday: Former New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson.

Per Ian Rapaport, the Patriots and Anderson agreed to a two-year deal.

The #Patriots snuck one more deal in under the radar, as they have agreed to terms with former #Jets DL Henry Anderson on a 2-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

The Patriots also added Davon Godchaux and brought back Deatrich Wise and Carl Davis to shore up their defensive line, as well as outside linebacker Matt Judon.

The Jets cut Anderson earlier this month. They signed him to a three-year, $25 million deal in 2019 after a career year in which he recorded seven sacks, but he’s struggled since — managing just one sack in 2019 and half a sack in 2020. Cutting him freed up more than $8 million in cap space for New York.

Advertisement

Anderson played in all but three games over the last three seasons. His size, length, and experience are all expected to be assets for the Patriots.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots also signed defensive back Jalen Mills and tight end Jonnu Smith. They lost guard Joe Thuney to the Kansas City Chiefs on a five-year deal.