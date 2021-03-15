Patriots reportedly agree to deal with Henry Anderson, former Jets defensive end

Anderson spent three years with the Jets.

The Patriots reportedly signed Henry Anderson.
The Patriots reportedly signed Henry Anderson. –Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 15, 2021

Related Links

The New England Patriots had a busy start to free agency’s unofficial opening, and they added yet another player late on Monday: Former New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson.

Per Ian Rapaport, the Patriots and Anderson agreed to a two-year deal.

The Patriots also added Davon Godchaux and brought back Deatrich Wise and Carl Davis to shore up their defensive line, as well as outside linebacker Matt Judon.

The Jets cut Anderson earlier this month. They signed him to a three-year, $25 million deal in 2019 after a career year in which he recorded seven sacks, but he’s struggled since — managing just one sack in 2019 and half a sack in 2020. Cutting him freed up more than $8 million in cap space for New York.

Advertisement

Anderson played in all but three games over the last three seasons. His size, length, and experience are all expected to be assets for the Patriots.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots also signed defensive back Jalen Mills and tight end Jonnu Smith. They lost guard Joe Thuney to the Kansas City Chiefs on a five-year deal.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
In this April 1985 file photo, Marvin Hagler, right, and Thomas Hearns fight during the first round of a world championship boxing bout in Las Vegas.
Sports News
Broadcasting legend Al Michaels remembers calling a legendary fight: Hagler-Hearns March 15, 2021 | 8:36 PM
The Celtics reportedly have interest in John Collins.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly interested in John Collins, although price is 'steep' March 15, 2021 | 7:58 PM
Matthew Judon is the newest Patriots linebacker.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about the Patriots' new linebacker Matthew Judon March 15, 2021 | 6:11 PM
Former Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) during a Jan. 3 game in Cincinnati.
Patriots signings
Patriots focus on defense at unofficial start of free agency March 15, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Geno Auriemma
UConn coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for COVID-19 March 15, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Undefeated Gonzaga is the clear favorite to win it all, but it's anyone's game.
MARCH MADNESS
7 things to know as you fill out your March Madness bracket March 15, 2021 | 5:30 PM
In this November 1983 file photo, Marvin Hagler celebrates his unanimous-decision victory over Roberto Duran in Las Vegas.
Marvin Hagler
Marvin Hagler's widow says he didn't die from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine March 15, 2021 | 5:29 PM
In this April 18, 2016, file photo, runners' shadows precede them across the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston.
Marathon
BAA announces field size and registration dates for postponed 2021 Boston Marathon March 15, 2021 | 5:17 PM
Joe Thuney Patriots
Patriots
Joe Thuney is signing a 5-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs March 15, 2021 | 4:56 PM
Patriots Jonnu Smith
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots TE Jonnu Smith March 15, 2021 | 3:58 PM
Jalen Mills Patriots
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to deal with defensive back Jalen Mills March 15, 2021 | 3:43 PM
Matt Judon Patriots report
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to four-year deal with free agent Matthew Judon March 15, 2021 | 3:32 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Sports Q
Who is the one player you most want — or wanted — the Patriots to sign? March 15, 2021 | 3:26 PM
Earl Grant is regarded as an elite recruiter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boston College hires Earl Grant as its next men's basketball head coach March 15, 2021 | 1:42 PM
Patriots Jonnu Smith
Patriots
Patriots will reportedly sign TE Jonnu Smith, DT Davon Godchaux March 15, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Packers Jamaal Williams Patriots
Patriots
NFL reporter predicts Patriots could target running backs in free agency March 15, 2021 | 1:16 PM
Drew Brees in 2019.
Media
Drew Brees is joining NBC Sports in two roles as an analyst March 15, 2021 | 12:57 PM
Media
NBC Sports Boston hires Amina Smith as on-air personality March 15, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Joe Thuney Patriots Lineman NFL
Patriots
Patriots have reportedly 'reopened' negotiations with free agent Joe Thuney March 15, 2021 | 10:48 AM
Micah Shrewsberry Celtics Penn State
Celtics
Former Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry to be named head coach at Penn State March 15, 2021 | 10:39 AM
Boston Bracket: Vote for Boston's Greatest Team
Sports News
Bracket: Vote to choose the greatest team in Boston sports history March 15, 2021 | 8:00 AM
Robert Williams keeps impressing.
CELTICS
Celtics' Robert Williams hip feels great, wants as many minutes as he can get March 15, 2021 | 1:14 AM
The Celtics took on the Rockets on Sunday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown helps Celtics pull away for easy win over Rockets March 14, 2021 | 10:36 PM
Aaron Nesmith has been out of the rotation recently.
CELTICS
Here's why Celtics rookie Aaron Nesmith has been out of the rotation March 14, 2021 | 8:38 PM
Tom Brady congratulated Drew Brees on his career.
DREW BREES
Here's what Tom Brady said about Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL March 14, 2021 | 7:53 PM
NFL
Watch: Saints QB Drew Brees' kids announce dad's retirement March 14, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Khloe Kardashian wished Tristan Thompson a happy birthday on Instagram.
CELTICS
Kim and Khloe Kardashian wish Celtics' Tristan Thompson happy 30th birthday March 14, 2021 | 5:05 PM
Kenny Golladay could be a receiver the Patriots target in free agency.
Patriots
ESPN free agency simulation has the Patriots landing 3 top free agents March 14, 2021 | 2:05 PM
Marcus Cannon is getting traded from the Patriots to the Texans.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly trade Marcus Cannon to Texans in exchange for pick swaps March 14, 2021 | 1:51 PM
Stephon Gilmore
NFL
Teams reportedly 'aware' that Stephon Gilmore is on the trade market March 14, 2021 | 11:27 AM