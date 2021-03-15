Patriots reportedly agree to four-year deal with free agent Matthew Judon

The deal includes a reported $32 million in guaranteed money.

Matt Judon Patriots report
Matthew Judon sacks Gardner Minshew for a safety during the Ravens-Jaguars matchup in Dec. 2020. –Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 15, 2021 | 3:32 PM

While NFL free agency in 2021 hasn’t even officially begun, the Patriots have been busy. And after reportedly agreeing to deals with tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, New England continued with another piece of news.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots have agreed to sign edge rusher Matthew Judon to a four-year deal worth $56 million, including $32 million guaranteed.

Judon, 28, has played the entirety of his career with the Ravens after being drafted in the fifth round by Baltimore in 2016. He’s compiled 34.5 sacks in five seasons. His finest year came in 2019, when he totaled 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, 14 tackles-for-loss, and 54 combined tackles.

Advertisement

After franchise tagging Judon in 2020, the Ravens let him hit the open market.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Sports Q
Who is the one player you most want — or wanted — the Patriots to sign? March 15, 2021 | 3:26 PM
Earl Grant is regarded as an elite recruiter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boston College hires Earl Grant as its next men's basketball head coach March 15, 2021 | 1:42 PM
Patriots Jonnu Smith
Patriots
Patriots will reportedly sign TE Jonnu Smith, DT Davon Godchaux March 15, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Packers Jamaal Williams Patriots
Patriots
NFL reporter predicts Patriots could target running backs in free agency March 15, 2021 | 1:16 PM
Drew Brees in 2019.
Media
Drew Brees is joining NBC Sports in two roles as an analyst March 15, 2021 | 12:57 PM
Media
NBC Sports Boston hires Amina Smith as on-air personality March 15, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Joe Thuney Patriots Lineman NFL
Patriots
Patriots have reportedly 'reopened' negotiations with free agent Joe Thuney March 15, 2021 | 10:48 AM
Micah Shrewsberry Celtics Penn State
Celtics
Former Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry to be named head coach at Penn State March 15, 2021 | 10:39 AM
Boston Bracket: Vote for Boston's Greatest Team
Sports News
Bracket: Vote to choose the greatest team in Boston sports history March 15, 2021 | 8:00 AM
Robert Williams keeps impressing.
CELTICS
Celtics' Robert Williams hip feels great, wants as many minutes as he can get March 15, 2021 | 1:14 AM
The Celtics took on the Rockets on Sunday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown helps Celtics pull away for easy win over Rockets March 14, 2021 | 10:36 PM
Aaron Nesmith has been out of the rotation recently.
CELTICS
Here's why Celtics rookie Aaron Nesmith has been out of the rotation March 14, 2021 | 8:38 PM
Tom Brady congratulated Drew Brees on his career.
DREW BREES
Here's what Tom Brady said about Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL March 14, 2021 | 7:53 PM
NFL
Watch: Saints QB Drew Brees' kids announce dad's retirement March 14, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Khloe Kardashian wished Tristan Thompson a happy birthday on Instagram.
CELTICS
Kim and Khloe Kardashian wish Celtics' Tristan Thompson happy 30th birthday March 14, 2021 | 5:05 PM
Kenny Golladay could be a receiver the Patriots target in free agency.
Patriots
ESPN free agency simulation has the Patriots landing 3 top free agents March 14, 2021 | 2:05 PM
Marcus Cannon is getting traded from the Patriots to the Texans.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly trade Marcus Cannon to Texans in exchange for pick swaps March 14, 2021 | 1:51 PM
Stephon Gilmore
NFL
Teams reportedly 'aware' that Stephon Gilmore is on the trade market March 14, 2021 | 11:27 AM
Gordon Hayward suffered yet another injury.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward opens up a bit more about decision to leave the Celtics for the Hornets March 14, 2021 | 10:12 AM
MARCH MADNESS
Rick Pitino back in the NCAA Tournament with MAAC champs Iona March 14, 2021 | 7:57 AM
“I was surprised after the announcement how emotional I got,” John Buccigross said of ESPN's deal with the NHL.
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
John Buccigross and hockey hearts overjoyed NHL is returning to ESPN March 14, 2021 | 7:45 AM
Jim Wilson/Globe Staff
Obituaries
Marvelous Marvin Hagler, former undisputed middleweight champion, dead at age 66 March 14, 2021 | 7:34 AM
The puck goes wide of Jaroslav Halak during the third period.
BRUINS
3 takeaways from the Bruins' uninspiring loss to the New York Rangers March 13, 2021 | 6:54 PM
Urho Vaakanainen and Kevin Rooney battle during the third period Saturday.
BRUINS
Bruins fall 4-0 to New York Rangers, have now lost 8 of last 12 games March 13, 2021 | 5:22 PM
Tom Brady is pictured in 2000.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady rookie card is reportedly on NFL record pace March 13, 2021 | 4:45 PM
Kassi Jackson
College Sports
UMass Lowell's run is over after loss to Hartford in America East tourney final March 13, 2021 | 2:14 PM
Jake DeBrusk is out Saturday.
BRUINS
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk out vs. Rangers due to COVID-19 protocols March 13, 2021 | 12:29 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid grimaces after an injury during the second half of the team's game against the Washington Wizards.
NBA
76ers star Joel Embiid reportedly sidelined with bone bruise in left knee March 13, 2021 | 11:11 AM
It doesn't appear as though Tom Brady will be leaving the Buccaneers anytime soon.
TOM BRADY
Here are the reported details of Tom Brady's contract extension March 13, 2021 | 10:18 AM
Xander Bogaerts is back in action for the Red Sox.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts makes spring debut for Red Sox after shoulder woe March 13, 2021 | 9:20 AM