Patriots reportedly agree to four-year deal with free agent Matthew Judon

While NFL free agency in 2021 hasn’t even officially begun, the Patriots have been busy. And after reportedly agreeing to deals with tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, New England continued with another piece of news.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots have agreed to sign edge rusher Matthew Judon to a four-year deal worth $56 million, including $32 million guaranteed.

Judon, 28, has played the entirety of his career with the Ravens after being drafted in the fifth round by Baltimore in 2016. He’s compiled 34.5 sacks in five seasons. His finest year came in 2019, when he totaled 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, 14 tackles-for-loss, and 54 combined tackles.

After franchise tagging Judon in 2020, the Ravens let him hit the open market.