Patriots reportedly agree to deal with defensive back Jalen Mills

The New England Patriots continued their free-agent spending parade with another addition on the defensive side of the ball.

The team has tentatively agreed to a four-year deal with former Philadelphia defensive back Jalen Mills reportedly worth $24 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

More for the Patriots: Former Eagles DB Jalen Mills to the Patriots on a 4-year, $24 million deal including $9M guaranteed, @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

The fifth-year defensive back started all nine games he played in last season at strong safety, though he also started 32 games at cornerback over the last three seasons. He has five career interceptions, including one in 2020.

The versatile defender adds depth to an already well-stocked defensive backfield but also might provide insurance for the team in case it loses star cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a trade.

Mills celebrated the move on social media after the prospective contract was announced by agent Drew Rosenhaus:

Foxborough Let’s Run It‼️🔋 — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) March 15, 2021

The Patriots have also reportedly reached an agreement with former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl pass-rusher Matthew Judon this afternoon, as reported by Ian Rapaport. The two defenders join tight end Jonnu Smith and Davon Godchaux as players planning to join the Patriots when free agency officially opens on Wednesday.