5 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor

Agholor had his best season last year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nelson Agholor Patriots
Nelson Agholor celebrates a catch against the Denver Broncos last year. –David Zalubowski/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 16, 2021 | 11:26 AM

Related Links

After his offense struggled to produce big passing plays last year, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decided to bring in one of the best deep threats money could buy this offseason.

The Patriots reportedly will sign former Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor to a two-year, $26 million contract as the team revamps its passing attack. Agholor had a resurgent 2020 after a rough end to his Eagles tenure and also brings some past experience with Belichick and the Patriots to the table.

Here are five things to know about the Patriots’ speedy new receiver.

He’s a former first-round pick.

After Agholor put up a stellar NFL Combine, the Philadelphia Eagles selected the USC receiver with the 20th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Advertisement

His first two seasons didn’t do much to endear him to fans as he only recorded 59 catches for 648 yards in 2015 and 2016. But he started coming into his own during the 2017 season, which coincided with the Eagles’ championship run.

Patriots fans might remember that one…

He tore up the Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick seems to have a thing for recruiting players who have had success against him in the past. Now, you can add Agholor and former Eagles teammate Jalen Mills to that category.

Agholor caught nine passes for 84 yards in the Philadelphia Eagles’ stunning Super Bowl victory over the Patriots in 2018.

The much-maligned receiver played a key role in Philly’s game-winning drive, picking up multiple first-downs to set up tight end Zach Ertz’s clinching touchdown.

He got epically roasted by an Eagles fan a few years ago.

Fame can be a fickle thing.

Mere months after Agholor’s big-time Super Bowl performance, he was mired in a dismal 2019 season — his worst statistical year since his sophomore season.

His struggles with drops especially irked Philly fans; he let four passes hit the turf that year after dropping three balls the year before.

That led one local fan to hilariously flame Agholor while recounting the events of an actual fire.

Burn.

To add insult to injury, the Eagles let Agholor walk in free agency after the 2019 season.

He’s coming off his best season.

Advertisement

But he turned things around quickly for Agholor after signing a veteran minimum contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He posted a career-high in receiving yards (896) and matched his previous past mark of eight receiving touchdowns from 2017.

Agholor was particularly effective as a deep threat, putting up 444 yards on passes more than 20 yards down the field (sixth in the NFL) and scoring more times on such throws (six touchdowns) than any receiver except Kansas City Chiefs speed demon Tyreek Hill.

He’s originally from Nigeria.

Agholor moved with his family to the United States from Lagos, Nigeria when he was five years old.

His middle name, Efamehule, means, “May my name never be forgotten.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Chris Szagola
Patriots
5 things to know about the Patriots’ super-confident new defensive back Jalen Mills March 16, 2021 | 11:19 AM
Hunter Henry.
Patriots
Patriots to sign tight end Hunter Henry to 3-year deal March 16, 2021 | 10:21 AM
Tom Brady Fournette Bucs texts
Patriots
Patriots reportedly interested in signing former Buccaneers running back March 16, 2021 | 10:07 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
latest patriots news
NFL free agency: Patriots go big at tight end, add Hunter Henry to pair with Jonnu Smith March 16, 2021 | 7:11 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' Marcus Pettersson, center, checks Boston Bruins' Karson Kuhlman (83) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 15, 2021 in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
bruins
3 takeaways after the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Penguins March 16, 2021 | 12:32 AM
Tristan Thompson could be on the move, per a report.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly could trade Tristan Thompson to Toronto Raptors March 15, 2021 | 10:56 PM
TOM BRADY
With Brady's team-first contract, the Buccaneers are keeping the title gang together March 15, 2021 | 9:08 PM
The Patriots reportedly signed Henry Anderson.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly agree to deal with Henry Anderson, former Jets defensive end March 15, 2021 | 8:59 PM
In this April 1985 file photo, Marvin Hagler, right, and Thomas Hearns fight during the first round of a world championship boxing bout in Las Vegas.
Sports News
Broadcasting legend Al Michaels remembers calling a legendary fight: Hagler-Hearns March 15, 2021 | 8:36 PM
The Celtics reportedly have interest in John Collins.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly interested in John Collins, although price is 'steep' March 15, 2021 | 7:58 PM
Matthew Judon is the newest Patriots linebacker.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about the Patriots' new linebacker Matthew Judon March 15, 2021 | 6:11 PM
Former Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) during a Jan. 3 game in Cincinnati.
Patriots signings
Patriots focus on defense at unofficial start of free agency March 15, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Geno Auriemma
UConn coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for COVID-19 March 15, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Undefeated Gonzaga is the clear favorite to win it all, but it's anyone's game.
MARCH MADNESS
7 things to know as you fill out your March Madness bracket March 15, 2021 | 5:30 PM
In this November 1983 file photo, Marvin Hagler celebrates his unanimous-decision victory over Roberto Duran in Las Vegas.
Marvin Hagler
Marvin Hagler's widow says he didn't die from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine March 15, 2021 | 5:29 PM
In this April 18, 2016, file photo, runners' shadows precede them across the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston.
Marathon
BAA announces field size and registration dates for postponed 2021 Boston Marathon March 15, 2021 | 5:17 PM
Joe Thuney Patriots
Patriots
Joe Thuney is signing a 5-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs March 15, 2021 | 4:56 PM
Patriots Jonnu Smith
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots TE Jonnu Smith March 15, 2021 | 3:58 PM
Jalen Mills Patriots
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to deal with defensive back Jalen Mills March 15, 2021 | 3:43 PM
Matt Judon Patriots report
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to four-year deal with free agent Matthew Judon March 15, 2021 | 3:32 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Sports Q
Who is the one player you most want — or wanted — the Patriots to sign? March 15, 2021 | 3:26 PM
Earl Grant is regarded as an elite recruiter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boston College hires Earl Grant as its next men's basketball head coach March 15, 2021 | 1:42 PM
Patriots Jonnu Smith
Patriots
Patriots will reportedly sign TE Jonnu Smith, DT Davon Godchaux March 15, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Packers Jamaal Williams Patriots
Patriots
NFL reporter predicts Patriots could target running backs in free agency March 15, 2021 | 1:16 PM
Drew Brees in 2019.
Media
Drew Brees is joining NBC Sports in two roles as an analyst March 15, 2021 | 12:57 PM
Media
NBC Sports Boston hires Amina Smith as on-air personality March 15, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Joe Thuney Patriots Lineman NFL
Patriots
Patriots have reportedly 'reopened' negotiations with free agent Joe Thuney March 15, 2021 | 10:48 AM
Micah Shrewsberry Celtics Penn State
Celtics
Former Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry to be named head coach at Penn State March 15, 2021 | 10:39 AM
Boston Bracket: Vote for Boston's Greatest Team
Sports News
Bracket: Vote to choose the greatest team in Boston sports history March 15, 2021 | 8:00 AM
Robert Williams keeps impressing.
CELTICS
Celtics' Robert Williams hip feels great, wants as many minutes as he can get March 15, 2021 | 1:14 AM