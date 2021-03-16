Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly interested in free agent Leonard Fournette

New England might not be done after a bevy of Monday moves in free agency.

Tom Brady Fournette Bucs texts
Tom Brady with Leonard Fournette during Super Bowl LV. –Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 16, 2021 | 10:07 AM

The Bruins lost to the Penguins on Monday, 4-1. Boston gets an immediate chance at revenge on Tuesday, facing Pittsburgh again at 7 p.m.

The Celtics also play today, matchup up against the Jazz at 7:30 p.m.

The Revolution have reportedly signed Icelandic international Arnor Ingvi Traustason for an undisclosed fee from Swedish club Malmo FF.

And the Patriots jumped into 2021 free agency with a flurry of moves on Monday. In deals that totaled more guaranteed money than New England had handed out in the entirety of multiple previous off-seasons, Bill Belichick signed wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, tight end Jonnu Smith, and defensive players Matthew Judon, Davon Godchaux, and Jalen Mills.

Former Patriots guard Joe Thuney was a notable departure, reportedly signing with the Chiefs in a five-year deal.

The lead: The Patriots aren’t done, according to reports. In fact, Belichick might be in pursuit of a notable running back.

Per NFL insider Albert Breer, the Patriots are “lurking” as a potential suitor for Super Bowl champion Leonard Fournette. The 26-year-old former LSU star rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run.

Trivia: Fournette was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Who was the first Patriots pick that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was selected in the third round out of Youngstown State.

More from Boston.com:

Boston Globe Patriots reporter Ben Volin’s Twitter thread on contract details: The full thread is worth a read after initial reports on Monday suggested larger salary figures than appears to be the case.

More analysis of the Patriots’ busy day:

On this day: In 1990, Larry Bird scored 46 as the Celtics edged past the Magic, 130-127. Bird also added eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Daily highlight: Though it was also a question of poor defending, T.J. Oshie’s setup for Nicklas Backstrom’s goal was quality nonetheless.

Trivia answer: Derek Rivers

TOPICS: Patriots

Barry Chin/Globe Staff
