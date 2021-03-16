Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly interested in free agent Leonard Fournette

The Bruins lost to the Penguins on Monday, 4-1. Boston gets an immediate chance at revenge on Tuesday, facing Pittsburgh again at 7 p.m.

The Celtics also play today, matchup up against the Jazz at 7:30 p.m.

The Revolution have reportedly signed Icelandic international Arnor Ingvi Traustason for an undisclosed fee from Swedish club Malmo FF.

And the Patriots jumped into 2021 free agency with a flurry of moves on Monday. In deals that totaled more guaranteed money than New England had handed out in the entirety of multiple previous off-seasons, Bill Belichick signed wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, tight end Jonnu Smith, and defensive players Matthew Judon, Davon Godchaux, and Jalen Mills.

Former Patriots guard Joe Thuney was a notable departure, reportedly signing with the Chiefs in a five-year deal.

The lead: The Patriots aren’t done, according to reports. In fact, Belichick might be in pursuit of a notable running back.

Per NFL insider Albert Breer, the Patriots are “lurking” as a potential suitor for Super Bowl champion Leonard Fournette. The 26-year-old former LSU star rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run.

The Patriots are also lurking as another option for Leonard Fournette. Which is interesting … given who they’d be taking him from. https://t.co/RB3oJutZi3 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2021

Trivia: Fournette was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Who was the first Patriots pick that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was selected in the third round out of Youngstown State.

Boston Globe Patriots reporter Ben Volin’s Twitter thread on contract details: The full thread is worth a read after initial reports on Monday suggested larger salary figures than appears to be the case.

DB Jalen Mills

Max value: 4 years, $24m

Full guarantee: 2 years, $9m

2021 cash: $5.5m to $6.5m

2021 cap number: $4.56m — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 16, 2021

More analysis of the Patriots’ busy day:

On this day: In 1990, Larry Bird scored 46 as the Celtics edged past the Magic, 130-127. Bird also added eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Daily highlight: Though it was also a question of poor defending, T.J. Oshie’s setup for Nicklas Backstrom’s goal was quality nonetheless.

Trivia answer: Derek Rivers