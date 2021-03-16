Patriots center David Andrews reportedly ready to test free agency
David Andrews is apparently ready to entertain offers from the rest of the league.
According to NFL Media, the veteran center, who reportedly spent “all day” Tuesday weighing offers from the Patriots, is now ready to test the free agent market.
Andrews, 28, has spent all six years of his NFL career with New England, playing in 72 games.
