Patriots center David Andrews reportedly ready to test free agency

Jim Davis/Globe Staff
David Andrews has won a pair of Super Bowls with the Patriots. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
March 16, 2021

Related Links

David Andrews is apparently ready to entertain offers from the rest of the league.

According to NFL Media, the veteran center, who reportedly spent “all day” Tuesday weighing offers from the Patriots, is now ready to test the free agent market.

Andrews, 28, has spent all six years of his NFL career with New England, playing in 72 games.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Trent Frederic (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period.
Bruins
Frederic's 3rd-period goal carries Bruins past Penguins March 16, 2021 | 10:30 PM
The Celtics took on the Jazz on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Rudy Gobert, Jazz pull away from Celtics March 16, 2021 | 10:25 PM
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks on at halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, fikle photo. The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday, March 15, 2021, to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.
SPORTS Q
Sports Q: Which of the Patriots' free-agent signings will work out best? March 16, 2021 | 8:03 PM
Celtics' Brad Stevens does not plan to go to Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says he is not leaving Celtics for Indiana University coaching job March 16, 2021 | 7:37 PM
Former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass during a Dec. 20, 2020 game against the Lions.
Patriots
Chad Finn: Making sense of the Patriots' recent signing frenzy March 16, 2021 | 7:34 PM
Surfacide disinfection robots
Coronavirus
The Red Sox are deploying a team of 'COVID-blasting' robots at Fenway Park this season March 16, 2021 | 5:30 PM
Tristan Thompson is out on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Tristan Thompson out due to COVID protocols vs. Utah Jazz March 16, 2021 | 5:04 PM
Scott Johnson Red Sox Room
Red Sox
Connecticut man honors late son with Red Sox-themed basement March 16, 2021 | 4:13 PM
LeBron James.
Red Sox
Fenway Sports Group adds LeBron James as partner March 16, 2021 | 3:56 PM
Kendrick Bourne Patriots
Patriots
5 things to know about wide receiver Kendrick Bourne March 16, 2021 | 3:39 PM
Dodgers Mookie Betts
Red Sox
'It’s a business': Mookie Betts talks Red Sox departure, racial justice in GQ interview March 16, 2021 | 3:29 PM
Tom Brady talks to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
commentary
Patriots' free agency binge is about opportunity, not revenge March 16, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Hunter Henry Patriots
Patriots
Why Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith can resurrect two-headed monster approach at tight end March 16, 2021 | 1:51 PM
Bruce Bennett
Boston Bruins
Bruins choose Dan Vladar to start in goal Tuesday March 16, 2021 | 1:13 PM
Earl Grant believes BC can return to glory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New coach Earl Grant shares vision for Boston College hoops March 16, 2021 | 1:06 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton thinks 'things are already different' ahead of his second season with the Patriots March 16, 2021 | 11:35 AM
Nelson Agholor Patriots
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor March 16, 2021 | 11:26 AM
Chris Szagola
Patriots
5 things to know about the Patriots’ super-confident new defensive back Jalen Mills March 16, 2021 | 11:19 AM
Hunter Henry.
Patriots
Patriots to sign tight end Hunter Henry to 3-year deal March 16, 2021 | 10:21 AM
Tom Brady Fournette Bucs texts
Patriots
Patriots reportedly interested in signing former Buccaneers running back March 16, 2021 | 10:07 AM
Hunter Henry.
latest patriots news
NFL free agency: Patrick Chung tricks fans with ‘big news’ March 16, 2021 | 7:11 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' Marcus Pettersson, center, checks Boston Bruins' Karson Kuhlman (83) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 15, 2021 in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
bruins
3 takeaways after the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Penguins March 16, 2021 | 12:32 AM
Tristan Thompson could be on the move, per a report.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly could trade Tristan Thompson to Toronto Raptors March 15, 2021 | 10:56 PM
TOM BRADY
With Brady's team-first contract, the Buccaneers are keeping the title gang together March 15, 2021 | 9:08 PM
The Patriots reportedly signed Henry Anderson.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly agree to deal with Henry Anderson, former Jets defensive end March 15, 2021 | 8:59 PM
In this April 1985 file photo, Marvin Hagler, right, and Thomas Hearns fight during the first round of a world championship boxing bout in Las Vegas.
Sports News
Broadcasting legend Al Michaels remembers calling a legendary fight: Hagler-Hearns March 15, 2021 | 8:36 PM
The Celtics reportedly have interest in John Collins.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly interested in John Collins, although price is 'steep' March 15, 2021 | 7:58 PM
Matthew Judon is the newest Patriots linebacker.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about the Patriots' new linebacker Matthew Judon March 15, 2021 | 6:11 PM
Former Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) during a Jan. 3 game in Cincinnati.
Patriots signings
Patriots focus on defense at unofficial start of free agency March 15, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Geno Auriemma
UConn coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for COVID-19 March 15, 2021 | 6:00 PM