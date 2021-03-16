Sports Q: Which of the Patriots’ free-agent signings will work out best?

Hunter Henry? Jonnu Smith? Matt Judon?

FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks on at halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, fikle photo. The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday, March 15, 2021, to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.
Tight end Jonnu Smith was just one of many free-agent signings the Patriots made in recent days. –AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File
By
Sports columnist
March 16, 2021

Which of the Patriots’ free-agent signings do you think will work out the best? – Juan R.

Actually got this question Tuesday morning before the news broke that the Patriots had signed tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal ($25 million guaranteed). I don’t think that changes my answer, though.

I’m sticking with the other guy the Patriots signed at the tight end position, their first big move of the free-agent tampering period Monday, the one that set off this whole enjoyable frenzy of roster-bolstering by Bill Belichick.

I think the answer here is Jonnu Smith. He’s 25 years old, dynamic after the catch, an excellent blocker, and can be lined up all over the place on offense. His skill set should complement Henry’s at tight end in a way that we haven’t seen since Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez emerged with the 2011 Patriots.

The Patriots paid Smith, a former Titan, well – higher than the more accomplished Henry, actually – with a four-year, $50 million deal that includes $31.25 million guaranteed. He’ll be worth it.

My runner-up would be Matt Judon, the former Ravens linebacker, who agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract that includes $32 million over the first two seasons. He’s a well-rounded player who can create havoc– two seasons ago, he had 9 sacks, 30 quarterback hits and 4 forced fumbles, with 6 sacks and 21 QB hits last season. I bet he ends up being a fan-favorite pretty fast.

What does everyone else think? Which of the Patriots’ free-agent signings do you think will work out the best? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Patriots

