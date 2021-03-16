Sports Q: Which of the Patriots’ free-agent signings will work out best?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Which of the Patriots’ free-agent signings do you think will work out the best? – Juan R.

Actually got this question Tuesday morning before the news broke that the Patriots had signed tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal ($25 million guaranteed). I don’t think that changes my answer, though.

I’m sticking with the other guy the Patriots signed at the tight end position, their first big move of the free-agent tampering period Monday, the one that set off this whole enjoyable frenzy of roster-bolstering by Bill Belichick.

I think the answer here is Jonnu Smith. He’s 25 years old, dynamic after the catch, an excellent blocker, and can be lined up all over the place on offense. His skill set should complement Henry’s at tight end in a way that we haven’t seen since Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez emerged with the 2011 Patriots.

The Patriots paid Smith, a former Titan, well – higher than the more accomplished Henry, actually – with a four-year, $50 million deal that includes $31.25 million guaranteed. He’ll be worth it.

My runner-up would be Matt Judon, the former Ravens linebacker, who agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract that includes $32 million over the first two seasons. He’s a well-rounded player who can create havoc– two seasons ago, he had 9 sacks, 30 quarterback hits and 4 forced fumbles, with 6 sacks and 21 QB hits last season. I bet he ends up being a fan-favorite pretty fast.

What does everyone else think? Which of the Patriots’ free-agent signings do you think will work out the best? I’ll hear you in the comments.