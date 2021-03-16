NFL free agency: Patriots go big at tight end, add Hunter Henry to pair with Jonnu Smith

Team-building in the NFL is a year-round activity, but the next few days mark the start of a wild ride: The beginning of free agency on Monday, and the new league year opening on Wednesday. You can expect the 2021 Patriots roster to start to take shape.

We’ll be tracking the Patriots moves as they happen.

Key dates

Noon Monday through 3:59 p.m. on Wednesday: The legal tampering period.

Teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents. (Players can’t take team visits during the tampering window, or make travel arrangements for visits.) Basically, teams can talk to reps, but the two sides can’t officially consummate the agreement until the start of the new league year.

Wednesday, 4 p.m.: The start of the new league year.

All 2020 player contracts expire, and clubs can officially begin signing free agents at 4 p.m. Wednesday. In addition, trades that have been made (like Jared Goff-for-Matthew Stafford) can officially be rubber stamped. Teams also have to have their financial books in order — all 32 teams need to be under the 2021 salary cap before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

In addition, clubs must exercise options for 2021 on all players who have option clauses in their 2020 contracts, and they must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a right of first refusal/compensation.

Latest Patriots offseason moves

Bucs reportedly pursuing running back James White — 11:01 a.m.

Running back James White is among the most notable Patriots players who are free agents this offseason. And it’s quite possible you could see him in a new uniform next year.

Patriots add Hunter Henry — Tuesday, 10:03 a.m.

The Patriots signed tight end Hunter Henry to a free agent deal, a league source confirmed Tuesday morning.

In giving the Henry a three-year deal worth $25 million guaranteed, New England grabbed the top two tight ends off the market after locking up Jonnu Smith on Monday.

No Fitzmagic for Pats — Monday, 11:07 p.m.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was seen by some as a possibility for the Patriots, but according to ESPN, the veteran has agreed to a deal with the Washington Football Team. Per Adam Schefter, it’s a one-year deal worth $10 million that could grow to $12 million with incentives.

Pats reportedly add DL Henry Anderson — 8:10 p.m.

After beefing up the front seven by signing nose tackle Davon Godchaux and pass-rusher Matt Judon, the Patriots are making clear they’re spending their free-agent capital on the defense.

New England will sign former Jets DL Henry Anderson, according to the NFL Network.

Anderson appeared in all 16 games for New York last season, starting eight. His 42 tackles were the most he’s garnered in any of his six seasons in the league.

WR Kendrick Bourne reportedly signing with New England — 6:47 p.m.

In addition to tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver Nelson Agholor, the Patriots are reportedly signing 25-year-old receiver Kendrick Bourne, who played for the 49ers last season.

Just gonna leave this one here: pic.twitter.com/OfPHsVzoEA — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) March 15, 2021

Gronk running it back — 6:38 p.m.

It was Tom Brady who convinced Rob Gronkowski to join him in Tampa. It’s no surprise that three days after Brady agreed to a contract extension with the Buccaneers, Gronk has a new deal, too.

The Buccaneers and Gronkowski agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million, Gronkowski’s agent told ESPN.

Is another Super Bowl ring next?

Patriots adding WR Nelson Agholor — 6:26 p.m.

Nelson Agholor, a former first-round pick in 2015, is reportedly joining the Patriots.

The 27-year-old Agholor has 272 catches for 3,411 yards and 26 touchdowns in five years in the NFL. Last season with the Raiders, he caught 48 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

Patriots re-sign DL Deatrich Wise — 4:40 p.m.

The Patriots are bringing back defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., according to reports. In four seasons with the Patriots, Wise has appeared in 62 games, recording 14 sacks.

Joe Thuney earns big deal with Chiefs — 4:09 p.m.

Joe Thuney has landed the big-money deal many thought he earned through his stellar offensive line play for the Patriots over the past five seasons.

The 28-year-old is signing a five-year contract with the Chiefs worth $80 million. He’ll be tasked with protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes instead of Tom Brady or Cam Newton.

Patriots adding DB Jalen Mills on four-year deal — 3:04 p.m.

The Patriots are signing defensive back Jalen Mills on a four-year deal worth $24 million, according to his agent.

If his name sounds familiar, it might be because Mills was on the Eagles’ roster when Philadelphia beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Patriots to sign pass-rusher Matt Judon — 2:58 p.m.

The Patriots are bolstering their defense at the start of free agency, agreeing to sign linebacker Matt Judon to a four-year deal, according to the NFL Network.

Judon will earn $56 million, including $32 million in just the first two years of the contract, Tom Pelissero is reporting.

Patriots sign DT Davon Godchaux — 1:06 p.m.

The Patriots locked up mammoth nose tackle Davon Godchaux to a two-year deal. The 6-foot-3-inch, 311-pound Godchaux was a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017 and has played in 52 games in Miami with a 179 tackles and three sacks.

The Patriots top interior linemen from last season, Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler, are free agents, so the club moved quickly to get a body in place in case those incumbents leave.

Patriots add big tight end Jonnu Smith on four-year deal — 12:59 p.m.

The Patriots have agreed to sign tight end Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $50 million contract. According to ESPN, the deal includes $31.25 million of guaranteed money.

Smith, drafted in the third round out of Florida International University in 2017, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Last year, he caught 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns.

Sunday: Patriots trade Marcus Cannon to Texans

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, who opted out of the 2020 season, is back — and headed home to Texas.

On Sunday Patriots made their first deal with former director of player personnel Nick Caserio, who recently became general manager of the Texans, when they dealt Cannon to Houston in exchange for moving up in April’s draft.

March 12: Patriots add back Justin Bethel

Core special teamer Justin Bethel is sticking with the Patriots on a three-year, $6 million deal.

Bethel, alongside fellow gunners Matthew Slater and Cody Davis, was essential to New England’s punt coverage last season. He played in all 16 games and was on the field for a team-high 84.1 percent of the Patriots’ special teams snaps.

March 12: Patriots re-sign Cam Newton

The Patriots’ first splash during the offseason was the re-signing of quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal.

Will the 31-year-old be calling plays in Week 1? The signing doesn’t prevent New England from adding another quarterback onto the roster (Jarrett Stidham is the only other QB under contract).

Newton’s one-year deal with the Patriots is worth a maximum of $13.6 million, but has only $3.5 million fully guaranteed, per a copy of the contract obtained by the Globe. His salary cap number will be about $5.4 million.

March 9: Patriots re-acquire Trent Brown

A familiar face is returning to Foxborough: The Patriots agreed to acquire 6-foot-8-inch, 360-pound Trent Brown and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round selection.

Brown, 27, first came to Foxborough in April 2018 when the Patriots sent a third-rounder to the 49ers for him. New England also received a fifth-rounder in that deal. He started all 19 games in 2018 as the Patriots roared to their sixth Super Bowl title with a 13-3 win over the Rams.