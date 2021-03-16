Patriots to sign tight end Hunter Henry to 3-year deal

Hunter Henry.
Hunter Henry. –AP
By
Jim McBride
March 16, 2021 | 10:21 AM

The Patriots signed tight end Hunter Henry to a free agent deal, a league source confirmed to the Boston Globe Tuesday morning.

In giving the Henry a three-year deal worth $25 million guaranteed, New England grabbed the top two tight ends off the market after locking up Jonnu Smith on Monday.

Henry most recently played for the Chargers, and was one of the most highly sought free agents at the position this offseason.

He has 21 touchdowns in his five-year career despite missing all of 2018 with a torn ACL.

