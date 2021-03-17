Jonnu Smith can’t wait to connect with Hunter Henry, ‘excited’ about opportunity with Patriots

“They’re definitely getting the hardest worker that’s ever came through Gillette Stadium,” Smith said.

Wade Payne
Newly acquired Jonnu Smith promises to be the hardest-working player on the Patriots. –Wade Payne/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
March 17, 2021 | 6:31 PM

Related Links

In his first comments since agreeing to a deal with the Patriots, tight end Jonnu Smith said Wednesday he is excited at the possibility of getting “creative” as part of New England’s two-tight-end sets alongside Hunter Henry.

“I’ve seen the success that they’ve had with two-tight-end sets years ago,” Smith told NFL Network. “It shows how creative they can be. … A lot of teams really don’t lean on two-tight-end sets the way the Patriots do.”

Smith, 25, agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal with New England. A former third-round pick out of Florida International, he spent the last four years with the Titans, and last season he caught 41 of his 65 targets for 448 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Advertisement

He’ll get a chance to work with the 26-year-old Henry, who agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year deal with a maximum value of $37.5 million ($25 million guaranteed). Henry has 2,322 yards and 21 TDs in 55 games, all of them with the Chargers.

It’s a step up for the Patriots, who got just 18 receptions total out of the tight end position in 2020.

Smith and Henry will be part of a New England passing game that is anticipated to include holdovers Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, and Damiere Byrd, among others.

But Smith doesn’t sound worried about competition for targets, in large part because of how Bill Belichick has been able to effectively deploy two-tight-end sets in the past with the likes of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.

“I’m a competitor; I’m sure he’s a hell of a competitor as well,” Smith said of Henry. “So, just being able to go in there, just going to try to outwork each other, it’s only going to make us better. I’m looking forward to it. I’m just excited for the opportunity and just waiting to get to it.”

One of the things that made those two-tight-end sets work a decade ago was a willingness on the part of the players to line up in multiple spots. Smith, who worked part-time as a tailback in Tennessee (he ripped off a 57-yard run last year against Houston), says that versatility is right in his wheelhouse.

Advertisement

“I feel like I’m the most versatile tight end in this league,” Smith said. “I know what I can do once the ball is in my hands. There’s no tight end in the league better than me at that.”

Smith was asked what sort of player New England is getting in him.

“They’re definitely getting the hardest worker that’s ever came through Gillette Stadium,” said the 6-foot-3-inch, 248-pounder. “That’s just what I believe in. That’s all I know.

“I was never the highest-recruited high school player, never labeled the best tight end in college. Even at this level, I just had to carve out a path for my own self.

“That’s what kept me going. That’s what kept me in that weight room an extra 30 minutes more than other guys. That just kept me going. Staying after practice on the JUGS [machine] every day. That’s all I know. That’s what I believe in.

“There’s just not a guy that, when I walk in that building, that can outwork me. I’m sure the Patriots, that’s what they believe in.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Snowsports Industries America
Sports News
A new owner has big plans for a reimagined Boston ski show March 17, 2021 | 4:06 PM
Jonnu Smith Patriots
Patriots
Watch: Highlights from the Patriots' newest free-agent additions March 17, 2021 | 2:53 PM
J.C. Jackson Patriots
Patriots
Patriots reportedly place second-round tender on cornerback J.C. Jackson March 17, 2021 | 2:06 PM
LeBron James Red Sox
Red Sox
'We know the history': What LeBron James had to say about becoming a part-owner of the Red Sox March 17, 2021 | 1:44 PM
The father-son duo of Dick and Rick Hoyt form Team Hoyt, which will run its 31st Boston Marathon in 2013. Dick is 72 and pushes his son Rick, 51, who is a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, in a special running wheelchair. To benefit the Hoyt Foundation, the pair have raised almost $114,000 toward their $125,000 goal for 2013.
Dick Hoyt
Dick Hoyt, a beloved icon of the Boston Marathon, has died at the age of 80 March 17, 2021 | 1:08 PM
Ted Karras Patriots Dolphins
Patriots
Patriots will reportedly bring back center Ted Karras March 17, 2021 | 12:41 PM
North Dakota State Trey Lance Patriots
Patriots
Why the Patriots could pursue more quarterbacks even after re-signing Cam Newton March 17, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Michael Ainsworth
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux March 17, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Patriots
NFL insider explained the common thread in the Patriots' free agent additions March 17, 2021 | 10:28 AM
Ed Zurga
NFL
Texans Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit filed by Houston lawyer March 17, 2021 | 10:12 AM
Steve Kampfer clowns around with Dan Vladar.
Bruins
3 Bruins-Penguins takeaways as Dan Vladar notches his first career win March 17, 2021 | 7:41 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots center David Andrews reportedly ready to test free agency March 16, 2021 | 11:35 PM
Trent Frederic (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period.
Bruins
Frederic's 3rd-period goal carries Bruins past Penguins March 16, 2021 | 10:30 PM
The Celtics took on the Jazz on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Rudy Gobert, Jazz pull away from Celtics March 16, 2021 | 10:25 PM
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks on at halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, fikle photo. The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday, March 15, 2021, to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.
SPORTS Q
Sports Q: Which of the Patriots' free-agent signings will work out best? March 16, 2021 | 8:03 PM
Celtics' Brad Stevens does not plan to go to Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says he is not leaving Celtics for Indiana University coaching job March 16, 2021 | 7:37 PM
Former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass during a Dec. 20, 2020 game against the Lions.
Patriots
Chad Finn: Making sense of the Patriots' recent signing frenzy March 16, 2021 | 7:34 PM
Surfacide disinfection robots
Coronavirus
The Red Sox are deploying a team of 'COVID-blasting' robots at Fenway Park this season March 16, 2021 | 5:30 PM
Tristan Thompson is out on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Tristan Thompson out due to COVID protocols vs. Utah Jazz March 16, 2021 | 5:04 PM
Scott Johnson Red Sox Room
Red Sox
Connecticut man honors late son with Red Sox-themed basement March 16, 2021 | 4:13 PM
LeBron James.
Red Sox
Fenway Sports Group adds LeBron James as partner March 16, 2021 | 3:56 PM
Kendrick Bourne Patriots
Patriots
5 things to know about wide receiver Kendrick Bourne March 16, 2021 | 3:39 PM
Dodgers Mookie Betts
Red Sox
'It’s a business': Mookie Betts talks Red Sox departure, racial justice in GQ interview March 16, 2021 | 3:29 PM
Tom Brady talks to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
commentary
Patriots' free agency binge is about opportunity, not revenge March 16, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Hunter Henry Patriots
Patriots
Why Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith can resurrect two-headed monster approach at tight end March 16, 2021 | 1:51 PM
Bruce Bennett
Boston Bruins
Bruins choose Dan Vladar to start in goal Tuesday March 16, 2021 | 1:13 PM
Earl Grant believes BC can return to glory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New coach Earl Grant shares vision for Boston College hoops March 16, 2021 | 1:06 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton thinks 'things are already different' ahead of his second season with the Patriots March 16, 2021 | 11:35 AM
Nelson Agholor Patriots
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor March 16, 2021 | 11:26 AM
Chris Szagola
Patriots
5 things to know about the Patriots’ super-confident new defensive back Jalen Mills March 16, 2021 | 11:19 AM