Watch: Highlights from the Patriots’ new free-agent additions

Within the course of just two days, the New England Patriots have seemingly remade their roster heading into the 2021 season.

The team revamped its receiving corps with big payouts to tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith while also signing wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, who both had career years in 2020.

But the Patriots also added some juice to their pass rush, bringing Pro-Bowl edge defender Matthew Judon and his 34.5 sacks to Foxborough.

Here are highlights from some of the team’s newest faces.

Jonnu Smith’s one-handed TD grab

Pulling this tightly contested throw from Ryan Tannehill was easy money for “Easy Money.”

Nelson Agholor off to the races

The Patriots didn’t have a single receiver reach the top 50 in yards gained on deep passes last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Agholor (sixth in that category in 2020) might be able to change that.

Hunter Henry hauls it in

Henry missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL. But he showed he was back in 2019 with this touchdown grab — his first since returning from the injury.

Matthew Judon’s playoff strip-sack

Judon made the Pro Bowl in each of his last two regular seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

He proved he could make big plays in the postseason, too, forcing a fumble on this sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Kendrick Bourne’s toe-tap TD

Grabbing the ball at its highest point? Check.

Getting both feet down? Check, and check.

No wonder Bourne has such a reputation as a red-zone monster, something Patriots could absolutely use this coming season.