Watch: Highlights from the Patriots’ new free-agent additions
From spectacular touchdowns to crushing sacks, here are some of the best plays from the Patriots' newest faces.
Within the course of just two days, the New England Patriots have seemingly remade their roster heading into the 2021 season.
The team revamped its receiving corps with big payouts to tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith while also signing wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, who both had career years in 2020.
But the Patriots also added some juice to their pass rush, bringing Pro-Bowl edge defender Matthew Judon and his 34.5 sacks to Foxborough.
Here are highlights from some of the team’s newest faces.
Jonnu Smith’s one-handed TD grab
Pulling this tightly contested throw from Ryan Tannehill was easy money for “Easy Money.”
JONNU SMITH. 😱
A one-handed grab to put the @Titans ahead! #Titans #NFLPlayoffs @EasyMoney_81
📺: #TENvsBAL on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/81PYwJcw9t pic.twitter.com/tNgiSLK5Vh
— NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2020
Nelson Agholor off to the races
The Patriots didn’t have a single receiver reach the top 50 in yards gained on deep passes last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Agholor (sixth in that category in 2020) might be able to change that.
NELSON AGHOLOR. 85 YARDS. #RaiderNation
📺: #MIAvsLV on @NFLNetwork
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/Gd3pMdskDl pic.twitter.com/nLA5lPbEm7
— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2020
Hunter Henry hauls it in
Henry missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL. But he showed he was back in 2019 with this touchdown grab — his first since returning from the injury.
Welcome back Hunter Henry 🙌#PITvsLAC
(via @NFL)
— PFF (@PFF) October 14, 2019
Matthew Judon’s playoff strip-sack
Judon made the Pro Bowl in each of his last two regular seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
He proved he could make big plays in the postseason, too, forcing a fumble on this sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Matthew Judon gets home for the sack and forced fumble. #RavensFlock #NFLPlayoffs
📺: #BALvsBUF on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/apCkRMWr6f pic.twitter.com/b7PvOTNKvy
— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2021
Kendrick Bourne’s toe-tap TD
Grabbing the ball at its highest point? Check.
Getting both feet down? Check, and check.
No wonder Bourne has such a reputation as a red-zone monster, something Patriots could absolutely use this coming season.
This is pretty 🔥
Kendrick Bourne gets two feet in!#SFvsDEN
(Via @NFL)
— PFF (@PFF) August 20, 2019
