Morning sports update: Louis Riddick predicted Patriots’ free agent approach, notes common thread in Bill Belichick’s strategy

"This is a clinic of how to run free agency. It's an absolute clinic."

Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 17, 2021 | 10:28 AM

The Bruins defeated the Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday, evening the score after Monday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Also on Tuesday, the Celtics fell to the Jazz, 117-109. Boston is back today against the Cavaliers at 8 p.m.

The Patriots continued with the aggressive start to 2021 free agency on Tuesday, reportedly agreeing to terms with tight end Hunter Henry (a day after doing the same with fellow tight end Jonnu Smith).

The official new league year starts in the NFL today at 4 p.m., meaning that the Patriots’ plethora of reported signings will be able to formally put pen to paper.

Advertisement

The lead: NFL analyst Louis Riddick is one of only a few people who can claim to have essentially predicted the Patriots’ staggering start to free agency. While much of the discussion since New England’s spending spree began has centered on how out of character the aggressive approach has been from Bill Belichick, Riddick saw it coming.

“I would bet now he has — this year — I’ll bet he comes out firing this year in a way you haven’t seen in a long time,” said on the Bad Signals podcast in late February.

When asked to elaborate on his comment a few days later, Riddick pinpointed what he meant.

“You could just tell and you knew that come this offseason, given the fact that they have upwards of $70 million in cap space, he’s going to have some freedom to go out and get some of the parts that he needs,” Riddick explained.

Now, weeks later (and after a bevy of Patriots offseason additions), Riddick discussed what he’s seen from Belichick’s moves.

“I’d take it a step further as far as just being ‘a lot of moves,'” Riddick began. “I think these moves are all very, very strategic and really represent philosophically who Bill has always wanted to be from a team-building standpoint. He wants to attack you inside-out, make you defend the middle of the field first, from inside out.

Advertisement

Riddick has experience with Belichick, having played for the Browns during the ’90s. During his time there, Riddick got an impression of Belichick’s approach.

“I heard it over, and over, and over again in our meeting rooms back in Cleveland,” Riddick explained. “He went and got the people that allow him to do that like he could back in the heyday of New England. He wants to run 12-personnel — two tight ends, two wide receivers, and one running back — because of the mismatches it gives you, and the predicaments it puts defenses in.

“Jonnu Smith is one of those guys who can line up all over the place,” Riddick noted. “He can play running back, he can line up split-out wide, and he’s a guy who’s very good in situational football in the red area. Hunter Henry, an absolute first down producing machine on third down. Defensively, he wanted to stop the run, he gets Davon Godchaux. He wants more power on the edge, he has Matt Judon. He wanted more power to just punch people in the mouth on offense; have you ever seen Trent Brown? This guy is like a skyscraper, and he’s an absolute just rear-end kicker.”

Riddick isn’t surprised at the Patriots’ approach in the offseason.

“All he did was [say] ‘I’m going to build this thing the way I’ve always done it,'” added Riddick. “Inside out, front to back, and I’m going to get guys who are great at situational football, and who are versatile and mobile, and he’s executing it to a tee right now”

Advertisement

“Now it’s all on the quarterback,” Riddick concluded. “It’s all on Cam Newton, and whether they end up drafting somebody for the future. But right now as far as team building is concerned, this is a clinic of how to run free agency. It’s an absolute clinic.”

Trivia: Louis Riddick was a 9th round pick when he was drafted into the NFL. When did the NFL move to the standard seven-round draft system that it uses currently?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The Patriots picked Willie McGinest fourth overall that year.

More from Boston.com:

The reported trade talks over Russell Wilson took place in Fargo:

Brazilian legend Marta showing off some skill in practice:

On this day: In 2020, Tom Brady announced that he would be taking his talents “elsewhere” in a post on social media. It was the official announcement that the longtime Patriots quarterback would be leaving New England.

Daily highlight: In his first NHL start, Dan Vladar made an incredible save to help the Bruins hold on for a win on Tuesday.

One more look:

Trivia answer: 1994

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Ed Zurga
NFL
Texans Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit filed by Houston lawyer March 17, 2021 | 10:12 AM
Steve Kampfer clowns around with Dan Vladar.
Bruins
3 Bruins-Penguins takeaways as Dan Vladar notches his first career win March 17, 2021 | 7:41 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots center David Andrews reportedly ready to test free agency March 16, 2021 | 11:35 PM
Trent Frederic (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period.
Bruins
Frederic's 3rd-period goal carries Bruins past Penguins March 16, 2021 | 10:30 PM
The Celtics took on the Jazz on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Rudy Gobert, Jazz pull away from Celtics March 16, 2021 | 10:25 PM
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks on at halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, fikle photo. The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday, March 15, 2021, to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.
SPORTS Q
Sports Q: Which of the Patriots' free-agent signings will work out best? March 16, 2021 | 8:03 PM
Celtics' Brad Stevens does not plan to go to Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says he is not leaving Celtics for Indiana University coaching job March 16, 2021 | 7:37 PM
Former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass during a Dec. 20, 2020 game against the Lions.
Patriots
Chad Finn: Making sense of the Patriots' recent signing frenzy March 16, 2021 | 7:34 PM
Surfacide disinfection robots
Coronavirus
The Red Sox are deploying a team of 'COVID-blasting' robots at Fenway Park this season March 16, 2021 | 5:30 PM
Tristan Thompson is out on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Tristan Thompson out due to COVID protocols vs. Utah Jazz March 16, 2021 | 5:04 PM
Scott Johnson Red Sox Room
Red Sox
Connecticut man honors late son with Red Sox-themed basement March 16, 2021 | 4:13 PM
LeBron James.
Red Sox
Fenway Sports Group adds LeBron James as partner March 16, 2021 | 3:56 PM
Kendrick Bourne Patriots
Patriots
5 things to know about wide receiver Kendrick Bourne March 16, 2021 | 3:39 PM
Dodgers Mookie Betts
Red Sox
'It’s a business': Mookie Betts talks Red Sox departure, racial justice in GQ interview March 16, 2021 | 3:29 PM
Tom Brady talks to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
commentary
Patriots' free agency binge is about opportunity, not revenge March 16, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Hunter Henry Patriots
Patriots
Why Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith can resurrect two-headed monster approach at tight end March 16, 2021 | 1:51 PM
Bruce Bennett
Boston Bruins
Bruins choose Dan Vladar to start in goal Tuesday March 16, 2021 | 1:13 PM
Earl Grant believes BC can return to glory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New coach Earl Grant shares vision for Boston College hoops March 16, 2021 | 1:06 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton thinks 'things are already different' ahead of his second season with the Patriots March 16, 2021 | 11:35 AM
Nelson Agholor Patriots
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor March 16, 2021 | 11:26 AM
Chris Szagola
Patriots
5 things to know about the Patriots’ super-confident new defensive back Jalen Mills March 16, 2021 | 11:19 AM
Hunter Henry.
Patriots
Patriots to sign tight end Hunter Henry to 3-year deal March 16, 2021 | 10:21 AM
Tom Brady Fournette Bucs texts
Patriots
Patriots reportedly interested in signing former Buccaneers running back March 16, 2021 | 10:07 AM
Hunter Henry.
latest patriots news
NFL free agency: Patrick Chung tricks fans with ‘big news’ March 16, 2021 | 7:11 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' Marcus Pettersson, center, checks Boston Bruins' Karson Kuhlman (83) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 15, 2021 in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
bruins
3 takeaways after the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Penguins March 16, 2021 | 12:32 AM
Tristan Thompson could be on the move, per a report.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly could trade Tristan Thompson to Toronto Raptors March 15, 2021 | 10:56 PM
TOM BRADY
With Brady's team-first contract, the Buccaneers are keeping the title gang together March 15, 2021 | 9:08 PM
The Patriots reportedly signed Henry Anderson.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly agree to deal with Henry Anderson, former Jets defensive end March 15, 2021 | 8:59 PM
In this April 1985 file photo, Marvin Hagler, right, and Thomas Hearns fight during the first round of a world championship boxing bout in Las Vegas.
Sports News
Broadcasting legend Al Michaels remembers calling a legendary fight: Hagler-Hearns March 15, 2021 | 8:36 PM
The Celtics reportedly have interest in John Collins.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly interested in John Collins, although price is 'steep' March 15, 2021 | 7:58 PM