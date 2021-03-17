Why the Patriots could pursue more quarterbacks even after re-signing Cam Newton

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky and NFL Network's Dan Jeremiah, among others, say the Patriots' free-agent signings would be ideal for a young quarterback.

North Dakota State Trey Lance Patriots
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance throws at his Pro Day workout. –Andy Clayton-King/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 17, 2021 | 11:42 AM

Related Links

The New England Patriots already have a presumptive starting quarterback on their roster after reportedly re-signing Cam Newton to an incentive-laden one-year contract before retooling his receiving corps during an epic pre-free-agency spending binge.

But some NFL experts still think the Patriots have their eyes on bigger moves in the quarterback market.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky chimed in Wednesday morning to suggest the Patriots might be setting themselves up for a splashy trade, either in the draft or for Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson.

In response to that message, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller dropped the name of a quarterback he would love to see in New England: North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

Advertisement

Miller’s not the only prominent insider to suggest Lance, who is widely being discussed as a top-10 pick, as a possibility for the Patriots.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah told reporters last week on a video conference call that he could see Bill Belichick having “an affinity” for Lance, perhaps even viewing him as a younger model of Newton.

“This kid is incredibly intelligent, which we know the Patriots have always placed a premium on,” Jeremiah previously said. “He can direct fronts, he can do all the stuff at the line of scrimmage you need to do…He’s got a power arm that fits in the weather in that division later in the year. “

Jeremiah added the Patriots’ signings of tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith could be an effort to create a quarterback-friendly environment not just for Newton but for the team’s quarterback of the future.

“I could make a strong case this is being set up for them to draft a young quarterback to have a lot of friendly targets in place for him to grow and develop,” Jeremiah said. “So I would not sleep on the Patriots trying to address this in the draft.”

Advertisement

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper has also linked Lance to New England, predicting the team could trade up from the No. 15 overall pick to select him ninth overall in his latest mock draft.

As for pulling off a blockbuster trade for Watson, the Texans have yet to budge on Watson’s demand to be traded from the team. As The Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes, the Patriots weren’t on the list of teams Watson’s camp submitted as preferred destinations, and Houston general manager Nick Caserio might also be dubious about dealing Watson to his old boss, Belichick.

But Howe says the Patriots’ aggressive moves this free agency could serve both to intrigue Watson and signal New England’s willingness to continue pursuing him.

“The Patriots have called teams about every perceived trade target this offseason, only returning to Newton when the price to trade remained out of whack. And they signed Newton with a clear caveat they would continue to explore other quarterback options,” Howe writes.

“They’ve been too aggressive so far this offseason to think they won’t make at least one more push for the 25-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Michael Ainsworth
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux March 17, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Patriots
NFL insider explained the common thread in the Patriots' free agent additions March 17, 2021 | 10:28 AM
Ed Zurga
NFL
Texans Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit filed by Houston lawyer March 17, 2021 | 10:12 AM
Steve Kampfer clowns around with Dan Vladar.
Bruins
3 Bruins-Penguins takeaways as Dan Vladar notches his first career win March 17, 2021 | 7:41 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots center David Andrews reportedly ready to test free agency March 16, 2021 | 11:35 PM
Trent Frederic (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period.
Bruins
Frederic's 3rd-period goal carries Bruins past Penguins March 16, 2021 | 10:30 PM
The Celtics took on the Jazz on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Rudy Gobert, Jazz pull away from Celtics March 16, 2021 | 10:25 PM
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks on at halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, fikle photo. The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday, March 15, 2021, to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.
SPORTS Q
Sports Q: Which of the Patriots' free-agent signings will work out best? March 16, 2021 | 8:03 PM
Celtics' Brad Stevens does not plan to go to Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says he is not leaving Celtics for Indiana University coaching job March 16, 2021 | 7:37 PM
Former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass during a Dec. 20, 2020 game against the Lions.
Patriots
Chad Finn: Making sense of the Patriots' recent signing frenzy March 16, 2021 | 7:34 PM
Surfacide disinfection robots
Coronavirus
The Red Sox are deploying a team of 'COVID-blasting' robots at Fenway Park this season March 16, 2021 | 5:30 PM
Tristan Thompson is out on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Tristan Thompson out due to COVID protocols vs. Utah Jazz March 16, 2021 | 5:04 PM
Scott Johnson Red Sox Room
Red Sox
Connecticut man honors late son with Red Sox-themed basement March 16, 2021 | 4:13 PM
LeBron James.
Red Sox
Fenway Sports Group adds LeBron James as partner March 16, 2021 | 3:56 PM
Kendrick Bourne Patriots
Patriots
5 things to know about wide receiver Kendrick Bourne March 16, 2021 | 3:39 PM
Dodgers Mookie Betts
Red Sox
'It’s a business': Mookie Betts talks Red Sox departure, racial justice in GQ interview March 16, 2021 | 3:29 PM
Tom Brady talks to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
commentary
Patriots' free agency binge is about opportunity, not revenge March 16, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Hunter Henry Patriots
Patriots
Why Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith can resurrect two-headed monster approach at tight end March 16, 2021 | 1:51 PM
Bruce Bennett
Boston Bruins
Bruins choose Dan Vladar to start in goal Tuesday March 16, 2021 | 1:13 PM
Earl Grant believes BC can return to glory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New coach Earl Grant shares vision for Boston College hoops March 16, 2021 | 1:06 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton thinks 'things are already different' ahead of his second season with the Patriots March 16, 2021 | 11:35 AM
Nelson Agholor Patriots
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor March 16, 2021 | 11:26 AM
Chris Szagola
Patriots
5 things to know about the Patriots’ super-confident new defensive back Jalen Mills March 16, 2021 | 11:19 AM
Hunter Henry.
Patriots
Patriots to sign tight end Hunter Henry to 3-year deal March 16, 2021 | 10:21 AM
Tom Brady Fournette Bucs texts
Patriots
Patriots reportedly interested in signing former Buccaneers running back March 16, 2021 | 10:07 AM
Hunter Henry.
latest patriots news
NFL free agency: Patrick Chung tricks fans with ‘big news’ March 16, 2021 | 7:11 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' Marcus Pettersson, center, checks Boston Bruins' Karson Kuhlman (83) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 15, 2021 in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
bruins
3 takeaways after the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Penguins March 16, 2021 | 12:32 AM
Tristan Thompson could be on the move, per a report.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly could trade Tristan Thompson to Toronto Raptors March 15, 2021 | 10:56 PM
TOM BRADY
With Brady's team-first contract, the Buccaneers are keeping the title gang together March 15, 2021 | 9:08 PM
The Patriots reportedly signed Henry Anderson.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly agree to deal with Henry Anderson, former Jets defensive end March 15, 2021 | 8:59 PM