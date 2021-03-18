Why Patriots’ free-agent spending could mean another ‘old’ team in 2021

New England has ranked among the 10 oldest rosters in the NFL for the last four seasons.

Patriots N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry (15), Cam Newton (1) and Stephon Gilmore (24) leave the field following New England's home loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 6 last year. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
March 18, 2021 | 12:59 PM

Related Links

Bill Belichick is not interested in rebuilding.

That’s the message he sent when he shelled out the second-most free-agency dollars in history to retool the New England Patriots roster on the fly and get back on a playoff path.

He made Jonnu Smith and Henry Hunry two of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends, wooed Pro-Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon and added two wide receivers (Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne) coming off their best seasons.

Belichick also brought back a few former Patriots, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and center Ted Karras, continuing a tradition of bringing trusted players back into the fold after letting them seek paydays elsewhere.

Advertisement

This cadre of free-agent signings might also continue another trend the Patriots have been operating under for the last few seasons: being “old.”

Going back to 2017, the Patriots have gone into the season fielding 53-man rosters that ranked among the oldest in the league. According to a compilation by NBC Sports Boston, New England started that season with a roster whose average age was 26.5 years old, which ranked 26th in the NFL after being about league average in that category in 2015 and 2016.

The next two seasons saw the Patriots get even older as a team, ranking 30th in average age (26.8 years) in 2018 and going into 2019 with the league’s oldest team (27.2) in 2019. The crazy part: the Patriots would still have topped that list even if the team had swapped 41-year-old Tom Brady with a 26-year-old quarterback. Also, the team’s defense was older on average than the offense that year even with Brady on the other side, something pundits pointed out as a flaw when the Patriots faced younger, faster teams in the playoffs.

With Brady gone in 2020, New England only dropped to 27th in average roster age, checking in at a mean of 26.4 years old.

 

While we don’t have an idea of the Patriots’ overall age until the last week of the preseason, the heavy reliance on free agency might be a sign of what’s to come.

Advertisement

As expected with players who have outgrown their first NFL contracts, only two of the players New England signed or re-signed in free agency are under the age of 26 (Jonnu Smith and Kendrick Bourne are both 25). The oldest player on that list, defensive back Justin Bethel, will be 31 when the season starts.

The team’s struggles to find and retain impact players in the draft hasn’t helped that age issue, which also partially explains this year’s free-agent shopping spree. To illustrate that point, the Patriots signed wide receivers Nelson Agholor (27) and Bourne partly to offset the struggles of 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry (23), whom New England is now entertaining trade offers for.

Whatever the reason for his spending outburst — ESPN’s Patriots reporter Mike Reiss has a few theories — Belichick strayed from his approach of drafting and developing to spending big to win now.

But his reliance on older veterans he trusts to keep the Patriots executing his vision at a high level doesn’t seem to have changed.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Ryan Izzo Patriots
Patriots
Report: Patriots trading tight end Ryan Izzo to Houston March 18, 2021 | 2:06 PM
Paul Pierce talked about the Celtics and Jayson Tatum with Boston.com.
CELTICS
Paul Pierce doesn't want to pressure Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown by reaching out often March 18, 2021 | 12:41 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
'This is the week where the heat gets turned up': Danny Ainge discussed the impending NBA trade deadline March 18, 2021 | 11:23 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Boston Bruins
Bruins and Sabres cancel morning skates because of personnel entering COVID protocol March 18, 2021 | 10:33 AM
N'Keal Harry during the 2020 season
Patriots
Patriots reportedly exploring potential of trading N'Keal Harry March 18, 2021 | 10:02 AM
Patrick Chung Patriots
Patriots
Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung announces retirement March 18, 2021 | 9:53 AM
The Celtics took on the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Collin Sexton, Cavaliers hold off Celtics down the stretch March 17, 2021 | 10:57 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference following a playoff game against the Chiefs on Jan. 12, 2020.
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault in civil suits March 17, 2021 | 10:47 PM
Kyle Van Noy is returning the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Watch: Kyle Van Noy announces his return to the Patriots March 17, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Brad Stevens believes his players handle the trade deadline well.
CELTICS
Here's why Brad Stevens doesn't think Celtics players are worried about the trade deadline March 17, 2021 | 8:14 PM
Charlie Riedel
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about new Patriot tight end Hunter Henry March 17, 2021 | 7:46 PM
Wade Payne
Patriots
Jonnu Smith cant wait to connect with Hunter Henry, excited about opportunity with Patriots March 17, 2021 | 6:31 PM
Snowsports Industries America
Sports News
A new owner has big plans for a reimagined Boston ski show March 17, 2021 | 4:06 PM
Jonnu Smith Patriots
Patriots
Watch: Highlights from the Patriots' newest free-agent additions March 17, 2021 | 2:53 PM
J.C. Jackson Patriots
Patriots
Patriots reportedly place second-round tender on cornerback J.C. Jackson March 17, 2021 | 2:06 PM
LeBron James Red Sox
Red Sox
'We know the history': What LeBron James had to say about becoming a part-owner of the Red Sox March 17, 2021 | 1:44 PM
The father-son duo of Dick and Rick Hoyt form Team Hoyt, which will run its 31st Boston Marathon in 2013. Dick is 72 and pushes his son Rick, 51, who is a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, in a special running wheelchair. To benefit the Hoyt Foundation, the pair have raised almost $114,000 toward their $125,000 goal for 2013.
Dick Hoyt
Dick Hoyt, a beloved icon of the Boston Marathon, has died at the age of 80 March 17, 2021 | 1:08 PM
Ted Karras Patriots Dolphins
Patriots
Patriots will reportedly bring back center Ted Karras March 17, 2021 | 12:41 PM
North Dakota State Trey Lance Patriots
Patriots
Why the Patriots could pursue more quarterbacks even after re-signing Cam Newton March 17, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Michael Ainsworth
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux March 17, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Patriots
NFL insider explained the common thread in the Patriots' free agent additions March 17, 2021 | 10:28 AM
Ed Zurga
NFL
Texans Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit filed by Houston lawyer March 17, 2021 | 10:12 AM
Steve Kampfer clowns around with Dan Vladar.
Bruins
3 Bruins-Penguins takeaways as Dan Vladar notches his first career win March 17, 2021 | 7:41 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots center David Andrews reportedly ready to test free agency March 16, 2021 | 11:35 PM
Trent Frederic (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period.
Bruins
Frederic's 3rd-period goal carries Bruins past Penguins March 16, 2021 | 10:30 PM
The Celtics took on the Jazz on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Rudy Gobert, Jazz pull away from Celtics March 16, 2021 | 10:25 PM
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks on at halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, fikle photo. The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday, March 15, 2021, to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.
SPORTS Q
Sports Q: Which of the Patriots' free-agent signings will work out best? March 16, 2021 | 8:03 PM
Celtics' Brad Stevens does not plan to go to Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says he is not leaving Celtics for Indiana University coaching job March 16, 2021 | 7:37 PM
Former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass during a Dec. 20, 2020 game against the Lions.
Patriots
Chad Finn: Making sense of the Patriots' recent signing frenzy March 16, 2021 | 7:34 PM
Surfacide disinfection robots
Coronavirus
The Red Sox are deploying a team of 'COVID-blasting' robots at Fenway Park this season March 16, 2021 | 5:30 PM