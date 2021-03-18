Patriots reportedly re-sign kicker Nick Folk to one-year deal

The New England Patriots re-signed kicker Nick Folk to a one-year deal worth $1.225 million, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Folk finished the season 26-for-28 on field goals and 30-for-33 on extra-point attempts. His field-goal percentage of 92.9 was eighth in the NFL. He also made the fifth-most attempts from 40-49 feet, going 11-for-12.

Folk was named Special Teams Player of the Week in December after he nailed a 50-yard field-goal attempt to beat the Arizona Cardinals — one of two walk-offs. As noted by the Boston Globe’s Christopher Price, Folk made his final 26 field-goal attempts.

Bill Belichick offered enthusiastic praise for Folk at the time.

“We have a tremendous amount of confidence in Nick,” Belichick said. “He works very hard at his job and handles the responsibility that comes with it as well as he could. He’s got great poise and great demeanor, and I think everybody feels very confident when he goes out on the field, which is a great feeling.

“It’s something that you have to earn. That’s not something that’s given to you or you just pick up along the way. You have to go out there and earn it, and he’s certainly done that.”

The Patriots drafted kicker Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. They later waived him, then signed him to their practice squad.