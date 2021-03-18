Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung announces retirement

Apparently, long-time New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung did have big news to share after all: he’s hanging up his cleats.

Chung announced Thursday morning via an Instagram post that he is retiring from the NFL.

“I want to say thank you to the Patriots organization, my family, my fans, coaches, just everyone,” wrote Chung. “I’m in tears writing this but I’ve decided to hang up the cleats. Bill, Mr. Kraft (mean mug) thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years. I love you. Bill for teaching me life on and off the field, I will not forget that.

“To my teammates, trainers, Eq team, video guys, meal room employees, janitors, etc. I love you guys and ladies. Thank you for being the rock to the organization. For cleaning up, feeding, taking care of me for 11 years. You will forever be family. But it’s time to start a new life. Patriot until I die! Love you all.”

His announcement also comes after a funny exchange with fans early this week in which he promised “big news” only to deliver a joke.

Chung played all but one of his 12 NFL seasons with the Patriots. He opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The veteran safety finishes his career with 778 combined tackles, 11 total interceptions, 4.5 sacks, and three Super Bowl rings.