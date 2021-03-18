Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly exploring potential of trading N’Keal Harry

New England drafted Harry with the 32nd pick in the 2019 draft.

N'Keal Harry during the 2020 season
N'Keal Harry during the 2020 season. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Image
By
Boston.com Staff
March 18, 2021

The Celtics lost to the Cavaliers on Wednesday night, 117-110. Boston has dropped three of the four games the team has played following the All-Star break.

And tonight, the Bruins face the Sabres at 7 p.m.

The lead: In the 2019 NFL draft, the Patriots took the unprecedented step in the Bill Belichick era of drafting a wide receiver in the first round.

With the 32nd overall pick, the Patriots took N’Keal Harry out of Arizona State.

Yet after two seasons, the 23-year-old has failed to meet expectations. He’s averaged just 9.2 yards per reception, and only 19.7 receiving yards per game.

With a flurry of free agent additions — including wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne — already in the 2021 offseason, Harry’s future with the Patriots could be in doubt.

According to comments on March 10 from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Patriots were potentially exploring the possibility of trading Harry.

Fellow NFL Network reporter Mike Giardi followed up on Garafolo’s initial statement with a second report on Wednesday.

“The Pats continue to engage with teams in trade talks for receiver N’Keal Harry,” wrote Giardi in a news roundup.

Whether New England can find both a trade partner and an acceptable deal remains to be seen. The 2021 NFL Draft remains more than a month away, with an array of talented receivers.

Trivia: Who was the only wide receiver taken before N’Keal Harry in the 2019 draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He went to college at the University of Oklahoma.

The Patriots reportedly released two players: Beau Allen confirmed the report (as it applies to him), tweeting his appreciation to the team for the opportunity.

Kyle Van Noy’s message to Patriots fans: “I’m back.”

On this day: In 2010, lesser-heralded English club Fulham defeated Italian powerhouse Juventus in the Europa League knockout stage. Entering the game down 3-1 on aggregate, Fulham needed to win by at least two goals to force overtime.

Enter Clint Dempsey, former New England Revolution forward (who transferred to Fulham in 2007). The World Cup veteran capped one of the greatest nights in Fulham history by chipping Juventus goalkeeper Antonio Chimenti to put the underdogs up 4-1 (and 5-4 on aggregate). The Londoners held on for the win, and would stage a remarkable run all the way to the Europa League Final.

Daily highlight: Kieran Dowell of Norwich City finished off a one-two with a volley into the corner to move Norwich City one step closer to promotion in the English Championship.

Trivia answer: Marquise Brown

TOPICS: Patriots N'Keal Harry

