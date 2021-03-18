Tom Brady congratulates Patriots’ Patrick Chung on retirement announcement

On Thursday, New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung announced his retirement via Instagram with an emotional message.

“I’m in tears writing this but I’ve decided to hang up the cleats,” Chung wrote.

With the exception of one season in Philadelphia, Chung, 33, spent the majority of his career with the Patriots since the team drafted him in 2009. Until this past season, he was teammates with Tom Brady, who posted an Instagram story congratulating Chung on Thursday morning.

“What an incredible career,” Brady wrote. “It was an honor to be your teammate!!”

Tom Brady salutes Patrick Chung on IG. pic.twitter.com/ID1laBvtfd — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 18, 2021

Chung and Brady won three titles together, claiming Super Bowls XLIX, LI, and LIII.

In 2018, Chung talked about facing Brady in practice.

“The man’s an animal,” Chung said. “He’s smart. He’s also been the same for 10 years. He’s been cool for 10 years. He hasn’t been that cocky person, that arrogant person. That’s why I respect him. He’s going to go down as one of the greatest, and he practices like one of the greatest.”

In his retirement announcement, Chung thanked his teammates and the entire Patriots organization.

“Bill, Mr. Kraft (mean mug) thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years,” Chung wrote. “I love you. Bill for teaching me life on and off the field, I will not forget that.

“To my teammates, trainers, Eq team, video guys, meal room employees, janitors, etc. I love you guys and ladies. Thank you for being the rock to the organization. For cleaning up, feeding, taking care of me for 11 years. You will forever be family. But it’s time to start a new life. Patriot until I die! Love you all.”