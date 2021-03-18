Tom Brady congratulates Patriots’ Patrick Chung on retirement announcement

"It was an honor to be your teammate!!"

Patrick Chung announced his retirement on Thursday.
Patrick Chung announced his retirement on Thursday. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 18, 2021

Related Links

On Thursday, New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung announced his retirement via Instagram with an emotional message.

“I’m in tears writing this but I’ve decided to hang up the cleats,” Chung wrote.

With the exception of one season in Philadelphia, Chung, 33, spent the majority of his career with the Patriots since the team drafted him in 2009. Until this past season, he was teammates with Tom Brady, who posted an Instagram story congratulating Chung on Thursday morning.

“What an incredible career,” Brady wrote. “It was an honor to be your teammate!!”

Chung and Brady won three titles together, claiming Super Bowls XLIX, LI, and LIII.

Advertisement

In 2018, Chung talked about facing Brady in practice.

“The man’s an animal,” Chung said. “He’s smart. He’s also been the same for 10 years. He’s been cool for 10 years. He hasn’t been that cocky person, that arrogant person. That’s why I respect him. He’s going to go down as one of the greatest, and he practices like one of the greatest.”

In his retirement announcement, Chung thanked his teammates and the entire Patriots organization.

“Bill, Mr. Kraft (mean mug) thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years,” Chung wrote. “I love you. Bill for teaching me life on and off the field, I will not forget that.

“To my teammates, trainers, Eq team, video guys, meal room employees, janitors, etc. I love you guys and ladies. Thank you for being the rock to the organization. For cleaning up, feeding, taking care of me for 11 years. You will forever be family. But it’s time to start a new life. Patriot until I die! Love you all.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bohn, John Globe Staff
Curt Schilling
Curt Schilling decries Boston experience, says he and his family are moving to Tennessee March 18, 2021 | 8:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
PATRIOTS
Sports Q: Who will be the Patriots' starting quarterback in the season opener? March 18, 2021 | 6:25 PM
The New England Patriots will bring back kicker Nick Folk.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly re-sign kicker Nick Folk to one-year deal March 18, 2021 | 6:23 PM
In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, left, and analyst Troy Aikman, right, work in the broadcast booth before a preseason game between Miami and Jacksonville.
NFL
New NFL media rights deal is worth more than $110 billion March 18, 2021 | 6:11 PM
David Ortiz encouraged everyone to get the vaccine.
RED SOX
David Ortiz urges everyone to get COVID-19 vaccine March 18, 2021 | 5:19 PM
NFL Logo
NFL
Amazon Prime Video to become exclusive home of 'Thursday Night Football' March 18, 2021 | 4:45 PM
In Memory
A tribute to 'invincible warrior' Dick Hoyt March 18, 2021 | 3:35 PM
Ryan Izzo Patriots
Patriots
Report: Patriots trading tight end Ryan Izzo to Houston March 18, 2021 | 2:06 PM
Patriots N'Keal Harry
Patriots
Why Patriots' free-agent spending could mean another 'old' team in 2021 March 18, 2021 | 12:59 PM
Paul Pierce talked about the Celtics and Jayson Tatum with Boston.com.
CELTICS
Paul Pierce doesn't want to pressure Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown by reaching out often March 18, 2021 | 12:41 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
'This is the week where the heat gets turned up': Danny Ainge discussed the impending NBA trade deadline March 18, 2021 | 11:23 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Update: Bruins and Sabres to play 'as of now' following COVID testing March 18, 2021 | 10:33 AM
N'Keal Harry during the 2020 season
Patriots
Patriots reportedly exploring potential of trading N'Keal Harry March 18, 2021 | 10:02 AM
Patrick Chung Patriots
Patriots
Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung announces retirement March 18, 2021 | 9:53 AM
The Celtics took on the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Collin Sexton, Cavaliers hold off Celtics down the stretch March 17, 2021 | 10:57 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference following a playoff game against the Chiefs on Jan. 12, 2020.
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault in civil suits March 17, 2021 | 10:47 PM
Kyle Van Noy is returning the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Watch: Kyle Van Noy announces his return to the Patriots March 17, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Brad Stevens believes his players handle the trade deadline well.
CELTICS
Here's why Brad Stevens doesn't think Celtics players are worried about the trade deadline March 17, 2021 | 8:14 PM
Charlie Riedel
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about new Patriot tight end Hunter Henry March 17, 2021 | 7:46 PM
Wade Payne
Patriots
Jonnu Smith cant wait to connect with Hunter Henry, excited about opportunity with Patriots March 17, 2021 | 6:31 PM
Snowsports Industries America
Sports News
A new owner has big plans for a reimagined Boston ski show March 17, 2021 | 4:06 PM
Jonnu Smith Patriots
Patriots
Watch: Highlights from the Patriots' newest free-agent additions March 17, 2021 | 2:53 PM
J.C. Jackson Patriots
Patriots
Patriots reportedly place second-round tender on cornerback J.C. Jackson March 17, 2021 | 2:06 PM
LeBron James Red Sox
Red Sox
'We know the history': What LeBron James had to say about becoming a part-owner of the Red Sox March 17, 2021 | 1:44 PM
The father-son duo of Dick and Rick Hoyt form Team Hoyt, which will run its 31st Boston Marathon in 2013. Dick is 72 and pushes his son Rick, 51, who is a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, in a special running wheelchair. To benefit the Hoyt Foundation, the pair have raised almost $114,000 toward their $125,000 goal for 2013.
Dick Hoyt
Dick Hoyt, a beloved icon of the Boston Marathon, has died at the age of 80 March 17, 2021 | 1:08 PM
Ted Karras Patriots Dolphins
Patriots
Patriots will reportedly bring back center Ted Karras March 17, 2021 | 12:41 PM
North Dakota State Trey Lance Patriots
Patriots
Why the Patriots could pursue more quarterbacks even after re-signing Cam Newton March 17, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Michael Ainsworth
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux March 17, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Patriots
NFL insider explained the common thread in the Patriots' free agent additions March 17, 2021 | 10:28 AM
Ed Zurga
NFL
Texans Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit filed by Houston lawyer March 17, 2021 | 10:12 AM