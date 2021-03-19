Bill Belichick is ‘excited’ about the players the Patriots signed in free agency

Bill Belichick had himself a busy week.

The Patriots have signed 12 new players and re-signed six players since Monday. The team made 10 (wide receiver Nelson Agholor, defensive lineman Henry Anderson, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, defensive back Cody Davis, tight end Hunter Henry, linebacker Matt Judon, offensive lineman Ted Karras, defensive back Jalen Mills, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr.) official on Friday.

In the press release announcing the transactions, Belichick stated his excitement for the players that are either coming to New England or are staying.

“We are excited about the additions to our roster so far this year,” Belichick said. “Whether by trade, free agency or re-signings, the group brings a good mix of offense, defense and special teams. It was great to see them in the building, including some familiar faces, and we are all looking forward to continue building toward the upcoming season.”

All of the signings that were made official Friday were first reported sometime between Monday-Wednesday of this week. The signings of center David Andrews, kicker Nick Folk, defensive end Montravius Adams, and linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who all reportedly reached an agreement with the Patriots on either Thursday or Friday, will likely become official at a later date.

The Patriots don’t release contract details in their press releases, but they’ve reportedly spent roughly $271 million so far in free agency with roughly $151 million of that being guaranteed, according to OverTheCap.com. Both of those are the most of any team so far.

There are still some notable players who played in New England that remain unsigned. Running back James White and Rex Burkhead, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, and cornerback Jason McCourty are still free agents as of Friday afternoon.