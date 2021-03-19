‘It’s been a good different’: Hunter Henry shares why he’s ‘glad’ to be with the Patriots

Henry signed a three-year deal reportedly worth $37.5 million.

Hunter Henry Patriots
Hunter Henry agreed to a three-year deal with the Patriots. –Chris Unger/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
March 19, 2021

Hunter Henry is “glad” to be a part of the Patriots.

Three days after agreeing to a three-year contract reportedly worth $37.5 million, Henry’s signing with the Patriots was officially announced Friday.

“It’s been good. It’s been different. It’s been a good different,” the Patriots’ newest tight end told Patriots.com’s Megan O’Brien on joining the Patriots. “I’m very, very excited. I’m ready to immerse myself into this culture, into Foxborough, into everything. Obviously, it’s a winning tradition, so I’m very excited.”

Henry was one of many players that Patriots signed this week that made headlines. The Patriots signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor and linebacker Matthew Judon to deals that are worth more than $10 million per year on average. They also signed several other players to decent money deals.

Advertisement

Henry wasn’t the only big-name tight end though to sign with New England. Jonnu Smith agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal with the Patriots a day before Henry came to terms with the Patriots. With all of those players coming to New England, Henry said there’s “just a lot of excitement.”

“It’s obviously a proud franchise, and I’m glad I get to join it and be a part of this – be a part of that locker room, be a part of this class of free agents,” Henry said. “I got to meet all those guys today. So, it’s going to be a fun time and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Before Henry even became a free agent, he was speculated to potentially join the Patriots someday due to his connection with Bill Belichick. The Patriots head coach has actually watched Henry play since he was playing high school football in Arkansas because of his connection with Henry’s head coach there. The speculation was further fueled by the embrace Henry shared with Belichick following a matchup between the Patriots and Henry’s former team, the Chargers, in December.

“It’s cool. It’s really, really cool,” Henry said on playing with Belichick. “I have a ton of respect for Coach [Belichick]. Obviously with the connection with my high school coach, too, so it’s kind of gone a long way back. To finally be coached by him, I’m fired up.”

Advertisement

Henry also explained what he wants Patriots fans to know about him.

“First, I love football,” Henry said. “I’m a guy that’s going to give everything I can every single week. Scratch and claw, fight, and be tough. And I just want to win. That’s my biggest thing. Whatever it takes to win. If that’s blocking one week or just being really tenacious in the run game, whatever it takes to win, I don’t care what it takes, that’s what I want.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Brad Stevens confirmed that he is staying in Boston on Friday.
CELTICS
'Masshole' Brad Stevens repeats that he isn't leaving Celtics for Indiana coaching job March 19, 2021 | 6:42 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots brought back Kyle Van Noy as one of the many acquisitions they made this week.
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick said about the Patriots' free agency additions March 19, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Patriots Cam Newton
Patriots
Why one ESPN analyst says Cam Newton, Patriots could reclaim division in 2021 March 19, 2021 | 5:09 PM
Kevin Hoffman
Bruins
Bruins postpone two games after four more players enter COVID protocol March 19, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Red Sox Alex Verdugo
Red Sox
Why Red Sox fans should expect good things from Alex Verdugo in 2021 March 19, 2021 | 1:46 PM
Joe Thuney during a Patriots-Chiefs game in 2020.
Patriots
Joe Thuney thanks Patriots organization, fans in social media post after signing with Chiefs March 19, 2021 | 1:01 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Report: Patriots 'not actively shopping' Stephon Gilmore despite previous rumors March 19, 2021 | 10:33 AM
Elise Amendola
Media
NESN to add Ellis Burks, Mo Vaughn, and Kevin Youkilis to Red Sox broadcast March 19, 2021 | 10:24 AM
Nelson Agholor Patriots
Patriots
What Nelson Agholor said about signing with the Patriots March 19, 2021 | 9:45 AM
Elsa
College Sports
New England players to watch in the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments March 19, 2021 | 7:09 AM
Buffalo Sabres forward Tobias Rieder (13) is stopped by Boston Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y.
BRUINS WIN
3 takeaways from Bruins' win over Sabres as Krejci enters the 700-point club March 19, 2021 | 12:16 AM
Boston Bruins forward David Krejci (46) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
BRUINS WIN
David Krejci scores 700th point as Bruins extend Sabres' skid to 13 March 18, 2021 | 9:54 PM
12/21/2017 Foxboro Ma- New England Patriots player #23 Patrick Chung (cq) left and QB #12 Tom Brady (cq) right at a afternoon practice session. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff Reporter:Topic.
PATRIOTS
Tom Brady congratulates Patriots' Patrick Chung on retirement announcement March 18, 2021 | 9:19 PM
Bohn, John Globe Staff
Curt Schilling
Curt Schilling decries Boston experience, says he and his family are moving to Tennessee March 18, 2021 | 8:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
PATRIOTS
Sports Q: Who will be the Patriots' starting quarterback in the season opener? March 18, 2021 | 6:25 PM
The New England Patriots will bring back kicker Nick Folk.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly re-sign kicker Nick Folk to one-year deal March 18, 2021 | 6:23 PM
In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, left, and analyst Troy Aikman, right, work in the broadcast booth before a preseason game between Miami and Jacksonville.
NFL
New NFL media rights deal is worth more than $110 billion March 18, 2021 | 6:11 PM
David Ortiz encouraged everyone to get the vaccine.
RED SOX
David Ortiz urges everyone to get COVID-19 vaccine March 18, 2021 | 5:19 PM
NFL Logo
NFL
Amazon Prime Video to become exclusive home of 'Thursday Night Football' March 18, 2021 | 4:45 PM
In Memory
A tribute to 'invincible warrior' Dick Hoyt March 18, 2021 | 3:35 PM
Ryan Izzo Patriots
Patriots
Report: Patriots trading tight end Ryan Izzo to Houston March 18, 2021 | 2:06 PM
Patriots N'Keal Harry
Patriots
Why Patriots' free-agent spending could mean another 'old' team in 2021 March 18, 2021 | 12:59 PM
Paul Pierce talked about the Celtics and Jayson Tatum with Boston.com.
CELTICS
Paul Pierce doesn't want to pressure Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown by reaching out often March 18, 2021 | 12:41 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
'This is the week where the heat gets turned up': Danny Ainge discussed the impending NBA trade deadline March 18, 2021 | 11:23 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Update: Bruins and Sabres to play 'as of now' following COVID testing March 18, 2021 | 10:33 AM
N'Keal Harry during the 2020 season
Patriots
Patriots reportedly exploring potential of trading N'Keal Harry March 18, 2021 | 10:02 AM
Patrick Chung Patriots
Patriots
Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung announces retirement March 18, 2021 | 9:53 AM
The Celtics took on the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Collin Sexton, Cavaliers hold off Celtics down the stretch March 17, 2021 | 10:57 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference following a playoff game against the Chiefs on Jan. 12, 2020.
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault in civil suits March 17, 2021 | 10:47 PM
Kyle Van Noy is returning the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Watch: Kyle Van Noy announces his return to the Patriots March 17, 2021 | 10:12 PM