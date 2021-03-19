Joe Thuney thanks Patriots organization, fans in social media post after signing with Chiefs

Joe Thuney didn’t miss a game for the Patriots during his five seasons in New England. The 2016 third-round pick was a part of two Super Bowl champions, but is now a member of the Chiefs after agreeing to a reported five-year deal worth up to $80 million on Monday.

The 28-year-old guard, who Kansas City officially announced as a new signing on Thursday, took some time to thank his old team in an Instagram post on Friday morning. He personally mentioned both Bill Belichick and former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

“The past few weeks have been a whirlwind and I wanted to take time to reflect on the past 5 years,” wrote Thuney. “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been part of such a top class organization like the Patriots. I cannot say thank you enough to the Kraft family, Coach Belichick, Scar, all the coaches and support staff throughout the organization, the fans of New England, and especially my teammates.

“I gave everything I had for the team and I just wanted to be out on the that field fighting for the men beside me week in and week out,” Thuney continued. “New England will forever hold a special place in my heart and I will always be a Patriot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d experience the past 5 years, but I am eternally grateful. All good things must come to an end, and the journey continues. Thank you New England.”

Though the Patriots lost Thuney in a free agency, a few familiar faces have been brought back to help the offensive line. Both Trent Brown and Ted Karras, who played alongside Thuney on the 2018 Super Bowl champion Patriots, returned amid a busy offseason week for New England. Center David Andrews was also re-signed.