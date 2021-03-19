What Nelson Agholor said about signing with the Patriots

Nelson Agholor Patriots
Nelson Agholor warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers last year. –Ethan Miller/Getty Images
March 19, 2021 | 9:45 AM

Nelson Agholor says his first trip to Gillette Stadium as a member of the New England Patriots finally brought the moment home to him.

“It felt real,” he said Thursday. “It felt amazing and when you walked in you realized why this place is so special as soon as you walked in. I am excited to be here.”

Agholor talked more about his signing with the Patriots and his outlook for the 2021 season in his interview with Patriots.com’s Megan O’Brien. He said the franchise’s championship culture is “in your face” the moment you enter into it.

“You get to see the history on the walls. You get to see some of the special players that played here, and you see all the championships. It’s a pretty cool feeling,” he added.

Agholor comes to Foxborough after a career season with the Las Vegas Raiders in which he caught 48 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. The 27-year-old receiver played his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping his old team knock off the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018.

He calls the chance to join his former Super Bowl opponent “beautiful.”

“I know that Coach Belichick and his staff and this organization had a plan in free agency and to be part of that means the world,” he said. “I am just excited to get to work.

“I love the game of football and I love the family atmosphere of football. That is one thing special about me. I am here for the love of the game and the enjoyment of being able to do this.”

Agholor joins wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry as new free-agent pass-catchers brought in to turn around the Patriots’ offense in 2021.

