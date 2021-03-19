Morning sports update: Patriots ‘not actively shopping’ Stephon Gilmore despite previous rumors

On Thursday, Northeastern women’s hockey advanced to the national championship game by rallying from a 2-0 third period deficit to defeat Minnesota-Duluth in overtime, 3-2.

Skylar Fontaine grabbed the winning goal to complete a memorable comeback. Northeastern will face Wisconsin on Saturday for the national title.

Skylar Fontaine's overtime game-winner gives No. 1 @GoNUwhockey the 3-2 comeback win over No. 5 Minnesota Duluth to book their place in the NCAA women's hockey national championship.#WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/qKSbJkKM66 — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 18, 2021

Also on Thursday, the Bruins defeated the Sabres 4-1, with David Krejci notching his 700th career point in the NHL.

Tonight, the Celtics face the Kings at 7:30 p.m.

The lead: Though a trade sending Stephon Gilmore out of New England was previously seen as an “eventuality,” the latest report appears to cast doubt on the cornerback’s potential Patriots departure.

Advertisement

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots “are not actively shopping” Gilmore. The 30-year-old 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been a crucial component in New England’s defense since signing as a free agent in 2017.

“His name has come up in trade conversations over the past year, but nothing has ever come close to materializing,” Howe reported. “That’s remained the case of late. If Gilmore’s name has come up in any discussions, it hasn’t been a result of the Patriots trying to unload him.”

Gilmore’s cap number for the 2021 season will be $16.3 million, with a base salary of $7.5 million.

Trivia: Despite being selected 10th overall, Stephon Gilmore was not the first cornerback taken in the 2012 draft. Name the only cornerback drafted before Gilmore that year.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was selected by the Cowboys.

More from Boston.com:

Jonnu Smith’s reaction to signing with the Patriots:

Kendrick Perkins’ take on the Celtics from Thursday:

"It almost feels like they have a sense of entitlement. Like they'll walk in the building and teams will just lay down"@kendrickperkins & @chrisforsberg_ discuss the Celtics lack of passion in games pic.twitter.com/DB0yCCsZ0m — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 18, 2021

On this day: In 1966, Texas Western (now the University of Texas at El Paso) became the first school in the history of the NCAA tournament to have an all-Black starting five in the championship game.

Advertisement

Facing Texas Western was an all-white Kentucky team with future NBA coach Pat Riley as its leading scorer. In the end, Texas Western emerged victorious, 72-65.

#OTD 55 years ago, Texas Western's "Glory Road" squad upset Kentucky with an all-black starting 5 to win the #NationalChampionship 🏆#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/y3NhPLaANw — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2021

Daily highlight: Mislav Oršić of Dinamo Zagreb scored on a perfectly placed shot to jumpstart a Europa League comeback against Tottenham on Thursday. Trailing 2-0 on aggregate, Dinamo rallied in the second half (and extra time) to win the game and the matchup.

Trivia answer: Morris Claiborne