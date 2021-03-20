Former Patriots cornerback explains why he became depressed during time in New England

"I lost all of my joy and passion. I didn’t even want to play football. I didn’t want to go to work anymore."

Kenny Moore spent four months with the Patriots.
Kenny Moore spent four months with the Patriots. –Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe
March 20, 2021

While countless players over the years – including newly acquired tight end Hunter Henry – have expressed their admiration for the Patriots, it’s also clear that New England’s distinct style isn’t for everyone.

Cornerback Kenny Moore, speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, called his time with the Patriots “the longest four months of my life.” The Patriots cut Moore, an undrafted rookie, in 2017, and he’s since blossomed into a steady contributor with the Indianapolis Colts.

“I thought I was done with football,” Moore told Dunne. “My mental capacity and my mental space? I was just maxed out.”

Moore described those few months as “one of the low spots” he can remember because he got the impression that he wasn’t good enough to play in the NFL. He said he clashed with then-cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer, describing the atmosphere as “over the top.”

He said the process felt “robotic,” and like all he wanted to do was go home and sleep. Moore compared it to being in the military, indicating that it was for some people but not for him.

“You feel like you don’t belong,” Moore said. “I lost all of my joy and passion. I didn’t even want to play football. I didn’t want to go to work anymore. I was depressed. I was trying to fight my way out of it.”

Dunne reported that the harder Moore fought, the worse the depression got.

“Moore started telling people close to him it was only a matter of time before the Patriots cut him,” Dunne wrote. “That is, if he talked to them at all. Most nights, he wouldn’t answer texts or calls from his closest friends and family members. He remembers going home, staring at his notes and falling asleep. He could feel it in his bones as he closed his eyes — I’m going to get cut — and what a sinking feeling that was.”

Patriots NFL Football

