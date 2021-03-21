Matthew Judon ‘happy’ the Patriots think he can play well in New England

The Patriots revamped their roster this week, and one of their new additions is excited to be a part of the transforming roster.

Linebacker Matthew Judon agreed to a four-year deal reportedly worth $56 million with New England on Monday. Judon’s contract, which includes a reported $32 million in guaranteed salary, became official on Friday.

Judon, who joins the Patriots after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Ravens, said a couple of things stuck out to him when he first arrived at the Patriots’ facilities.

"I'm excited to be here…and just eager to get this thing going." @MeganOBsports sits down with @man_dammn. pic.twitter.com/XIyddKpA3C — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 20, 2021

“It’s an experience,” Judon told Patriots.com’s Megan O’Brien. “You see all the championship posters and all the people that played here. So, right now I’m just getting a full rush of Patriots stuff. It’s just new to me, but I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to spend some time here and get to know everybody and just eager to get this thing going.”

As mentioned earlier, Judon was one of many high-profile signings the Patriots made in the opening days of free agency. The Patriots signed tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry to four and three-year deals, respectively. On an average annual basis, both players will make roughly $13 million each year. New England also signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor to a two-year, $26 million deal.

On defense, the Patriots gave pricey contracts to defensive back Jalen Mills, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, and defensive tackle Deatrich Wise Jr.

While Judon is excited to be joined by several new players, he’s also happy that the Patriots made a commitment to him.

“I’m just excited to be here,” Judon said. “The Patriots are a well-detailed organization as you see throughout the years. I’m just happy that they scouted and did their research and thought I could play here and play well here. So, I’m just excited to get it going.”

The last two seasons of Judon’s career have been his best. He’s recorded a combined 15.5 sacks over those two seasons and forced four fumbles in 2019. Judon’s also recorded a combined 23 tackles for a loss over that span and has earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of the last two seasons.

Judon calls himself a hard-worker, but also enjoys playing the game.

“I’m going to work as hard as anybody,” Judon said, “but I’m also going to enjoy the game, the fans, the experience just as much as anybody. I’m going to go through the emotions with everybody but I’m usually going to stay more high. I’m always going to be smiling, always going to be laughing, and we’re going to have fun. At the end of the day, I love to win. The more we win, the more I smile.”