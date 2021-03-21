Matthew Judon ‘happy’ the Patriots think he can play well in New England

Judon signed a four-year deal with the Patriots earlier this week.

Andy Lyons
Matt Judon comes to New England after spending the first five seasons of his career in Baltimore. –Andy Lyons
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
March 21, 2021 | 10:36 AM

The Patriots revamped their roster this week, and one of their new additions is excited to be a part of the transforming roster.

Linebacker Matthew Judon agreed to a four-year deal reportedly worth $56 million with New England on Monday. Judon’s contract, which includes a reported $32 million in guaranteed salary, became official on Friday.

Judon, who joins the Patriots after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Ravens, said a couple of things stuck out to him when he first arrived at the Patriots’ facilities.

“It’s an experience,” Judon told Patriots.com’s Megan O’Brien. “You see all the championship posters and all the people that played here. So, right now I’m just getting a full rush of Patriots stuff. It’s just new to me, but I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to spend some time here and get to know everybody and just eager to get this thing going.”

Advertisement

As mentioned earlier, Judon was one of many high-profile signings the Patriots made in the opening days of free agency. The Patriots signed tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry to four and three-year deals, respectively. On an average annual basis, both players will make roughly $13 million each year. New England also signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor to a two-year, $26 million deal.

On defense, the Patriots gave pricey contracts to defensive back Jalen Mills, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, and defensive tackle Deatrich Wise Jr.

While Judon is excited to be joined by several new players, he’s also happy that the Patriots made a commitment to him.

“I’m just excited to be here,” Judon said. “The Patriots are a well-detailed organization as you see throughout the years. I’m just happy that they scouted and did their research and thought I could play here and play well here. So, I’m just excited to get it going.”

The last two seasons of Judon’s career have been his best. He’s recorded a combined 15.5 sacks over those two seasons and forced four fumbles in 2019. Judon’s also recorded a combined 23 tackles for a loss over that span and has earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of the last two seasons.

Advertisement

Judon calls himself a hard-worker, but also enjoys playing the game.

“I’m going to work as hard as anybody,” Judon said, “but I’m also going to enjoy the game, the fans, the experience just as much as anybody. I’m going to go through the emotions with everybody but I’m usually going to stay more high. I’m always going to be smiling, always going to be laughing, and we’re going to have fun. At the end of the day, I love to win. The more we win, the more I smile.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Stew Milne
HOCKEY EAST
UMass men capture first ever Hockey East championship in tightly-contested battle vs. UMass Lowell March 21, 2021 | 8:15 AM
Jared Wickerham For The Boston Globe
College Sports
Top-ranked Northeastern women lose NCAA title on deflected goal in overtime March 21, 2021 | 8:07 AM
College Sports
Positive COVID tests bounce VCU from NCAAs; Oregon advances March 21, 2021 | 7:55 AM
NBA
LeBron James sprains right ankle in loss, out indefinitely March 21, 2021 | 7:47 AM
Adam Hunger
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Key points regarding the NFL's new broadcast rights deals March 21, 2021 | 7:36 AM
Brad Stevens directs his team.
BRAD STEVENS
A shrine beckoning Brad Stevens to Indiana University emerged outside Assembly Hall March 20, 2021 | 5:28 PM
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, left, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor during the first half Friday.
SPORTS NEWS
Police contacted after Ohio State's E.J. Liddell receives threats March 20, 2021 | 4:04 PM
Kenny Moore spent four months with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots cornerback explains why time in New England made him depressed March 20, 2021 | 2:47 PM
Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a press conference.
OLYMPICS
Tokyo Olympics organizers ban spectators from outside Japan in pandemic-control measure March 20, 2021 | 12:36 PM
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy argues a call during a game.
BRUINS
Here's the latest after the Bruins were forced to postpone 2 games March 20, 2021 | 11:26 AM
The NCAA apologized for its actions.
NCAA TOURNAMENT
NCAA apologizes for glaring disparity between men's and women's weight rooms at tournaments March 20, 2021 | 10:15 AM
Maddie Meyer
BRAD STEVENS
Brad Stevens pleads for Celtics to be 'more engaged in each other' following loss to Kings March 20, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum addressed the media together on Wednesday.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown says he hasn't 'done a good job of leading' the Celtics March 19, 2021 | 11:38 PM
The Celtics took on the Kings on Friday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics fail to show resolve in loss to Kings, their third straight March 19, 2021 | 10:49 PM
Jaylen Brown is defended by Richaun Holmes in the Celtics' loss to the Kings on Friday night.
Celtics
Celtics fall below .500 following 107-96 loss to the Kings March 19, 2021 | 10:21 PM
Hunter Henry Patriots
PATRIOTS
Here's what Hunter Henry said about joining the Patriots March 19, 2021 | 8:09 PM
Brad Stevens confirmed that he is staying in Boston on Friday.
CELTICS
'Masshole' Brad Stevens repeats that he isn't leaving Celtics for Indiana coaching job March 19, 2021 | 6:42 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots brought back Kyle Van Noy as one of the many acquisitions they made this week.
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick said about the Patriots' free agency additions March 19, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Patriots Cam Newton
Patriots
Why one ESPN analyst says Cam Newton, Patriots could reclaim division in 2021 March 19, 2021 | 5:09 PM
Kevin Hoffman
Bruins
Bruins postpone two games after four more players enter COVID protocol March 19, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Red Sox Alex Verdugo
Red Sox
Why Red Sox fans should expect good things from Alex Verdugo in 2021 March 19, 2021 | 1:46 PM
Joe Thuney during a Patriots-Chiefs game in 2020.
Patriots
Joe Thuney thanks Patriots organization, fans in social media post after signing with Chiefs March 19, 2021 | 1:01 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Report: Patriots 'not actively shopping' Stephon Gilmore despite previous rumors March 19, 2021 | 10:33 AM
Elise Amendola
Media
NESN to add Ellis Burks, Mo Vaughn, and Kevin Youkilis to Red Sox broadcast March 19, 2021 | 10:24 AM
Nelson Agholor Patriots
Patriots
What Nelson Agholor said about signing with the Patriots March 19, 2021 | 9:45 AM
Elsa
College Sports
New England players to watch in the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments March 19, 2021 | 7:09 AM
Buffalo Sabres forward Tobias Rieder (13) is stopped by Boston Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y.
BRUINS WIN
3 takeaways from Bruins' win over Sabres as Krejci enters the 700-point club March 19, 2021 | 12:16 AM
Boston Bruins forward David Krejci (46) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
BRUINS WIN
David Krejci scores 700th point as Bruins extend Sabres' skid to 13 March 18, 2021 | 9:54 PM
12/21/2017 Foxboro Ma- New England Patriots player #23 Patrick Chung (cq) left and QB #12 Tom Brady (cq) right at a afternoon practice session. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff Reporter:Topic.
PATRIOTS
Tom Brady congratulates Patriots' Patrick Chung on retirement announcement March 18, 2021 | 9:19 PM
Bohn, John Globe Staff
Curt Schilling
Curt Schilling decries Boston experience, says he and his family are moving to Tennessee March 18, 2021 | 8:45 PM