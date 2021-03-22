Hunter Henry ‘fired up’ to join Patriots, play alongside Jonnu Smith

Henry says he looks forward to working in the Patriots' two-tight end system and is excited to play with Cam Newton.

Hunter Henry Patriots
Hunter Henry runs with the ball after a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders. –Ethan Miller/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 22, 2021 | 5:11 PM

Hunter Henry thought that the door to signing with the New England Patriots closed just a few hours into free agency when the team reportedly reached an agreement with former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith.

“Initially, to be honest with you, yes,” he said when reporters asked if he started to move on from the Patriots as a possible fit during his introductory press conference with the team. “But you never know.”

The very next day, the Patriots announced their own deal with Henry — one of the biggest moves in NFL free agency’s first week.

“I was a little surprised, but I was really excited that it came back…I was excited to join.”

Advertisement

The 26-year-old tight end comes to Foxborough after four years with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, amassing 196 catches for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns during that time. He missed the 2018 season with an ACL injury but says his body feels “great.”

His addition, along with Smith’s, has rekindled visions of the Patriots’ formerly vaunted two-tight end system made famous during the years Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez took the field for the team. Henry said he’s been talking with Smith and is picturing big seasons for both of them in the Patriots’ offense.

“We feel like we complement each other well,” he said. “I feel like we’ll compete. I got to meet him last week, so I’ll continue to build that relationship and am excited to see it show off on the field.”

Henry said he hopes to use what he learned playing alongside Chargers legend Antonio Gates as a model for how to thrive in New England next to Smith.

As for his own game, Henry says he patterned his style of play after former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten and Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez, two players he noted “could do a little bit of everything.”

Henry also talked about his oft-cited relationship with Belichick going back to his pre-draft days, reaffirming his admiration for the longtime Patriots coach and saying he can’t wait to play under him.

Advertisement

“Obviously, the Patriots…a long history of tight ends. Watched it from afar, admired it. I feel like they put the tight end on the map again,” Henry said. “How the offense uses tight ends is really, really exciting. I’m pumped to be able to get into the system, learn it, and just see how I can adapt my game to it.”

Henry says he’s already getting familiar with some of his new teammates, Kendrick Bourne and Jarrett Stidham, working out with the two in Southern California on Tuesday for the first time. He also said he’s spoken with quarterback Cam Newton and is excited to play with the former MVP.

“That’s the best part about football,” Henry said. “The guys, the locker room, the guys you get to meet. All that stuff is just a blast. So I’m looking forward to immersing myself in that locker room, the culture, everything…it’s good to be able to do that now even in the offseason.”

“I trust all the coaches. I trust what we’re building here with the Patriots…I’m fired up to be a part of it.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Local
Duxbury High addresses highly offensive language used by varsity football team in play-calling March 22, 2021 | 4:15 PM
Marcus Smart has looked better recently, per Brad Stevens.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should the Celtics part with Marcus Smart in a trade for John Collins? March 22, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Jalen Mills Patriots
Patriots
'I'm beyond excited': Jalen Mills praises Bill Belichick, Patriots in introductory presser March 22, 2021 | 3:28 PM
Kendrick Bourne Patriots
Patriots
What Kendrick Bourne had to say in his introductory Patriots press conference March 22, 2021 | 3:22 PM
Olympics
Surfer Katherine Diaz killed by lightning strike while training for Olympics March 22, 2021 | 2:12 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics trade
Celtics
Report: Celtics may need to include Marcus Smart in trades for Aaron Gordon, John Collins March 22, 2021 | 1:03 PM
Patriots Cam Newton
Patriots
New mock draft has Patriots drafting Cam Newton's replacement at quarterback March 22, 2021 | 11:10 AM
Chris Hogan is returning to his roots as a lacrosse player.
CHRIS HOGAN
A conversation with Chris Hogan as he transitions to professional lacrosse March 22, 2021 | 10:37 AM
Robert Kraft 2020
Patriots
Here's what Robert Kraft had to say about the Patriots' free agent spending spree March 22, 2021 | 10:25 AM
The Celtics had a meeting to discuss their struggles this season.
CELTICS
Celtics discussed how they want to remember season in player's meeting: 'We still have time' March 21, 2021 | 9:11 PM
CELTICS
Blake Griffin 'really liked Boston' before choosing Brooklyn after his buyout March 21, 2021 | 8:13 PM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics beat the Magic on Sunday.
CELTICS WIN
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown's shooting helps Celtics break losing streak vs. Magic March 21, 2021 | 6:07 PM
The Celtics need to play more like the Celtics, according to Brad Stevens.
BRAD STEVENS
Brad Stevens says Celtics need to 'play like a Boston Celtics team should' to get back on track March 21, 2021 | 3:08 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
NFL DRAFT
NFL Draft expert hearing rumors the Patriots are 'really high' on Justin Fields March 21, 2021 | 2:57 PM
Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders watches from the bench during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Patriots
4 things the Patriots could still do after the first week of free agency March 21, 2021 | 1:43 PM
Andy Lyons
Patriots
Here's what Matthew Judon said about signing with the Patriots March 21, 2021 | 10:36 AM
Stew Milne
HOCKEY EAST
UMass men capture first ever Hockey East championship in tightly-contested battle vs. UMass Lowell March 21, 2021 | 8:15 AM
Jared Wickerham For The Boston Globe
College Sports
Top-ranked Northeastern women lose NCAA title on deflected goal in overtime March 21, 2021 | 8:07 AM
College Sports
Positive COVID tests bounce VCU from NCAAs; Oregon advances March 21, 2021 | 7:55 AM
NBA
LeBron James sprains right ankle in loss, out indefinitely March 21, 2021 | 7:47 AM
Adam Hunger
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Key points regarding the NFL's new broadcast rights deals March 21, 2021 | 7:36 AM
Brad Stevens directs his team.
BRAD STEVENS
A shrine beckoning Brad Stevens to Indiana University emerged outside Assembly Hall March 20, 2021 | 5:28 PM
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, left, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor during the first half Friday.
SPORTS NEWS
Police contacted after Ohio State's E.J. Liddell receives threats March 20, 2021 | 4:04 PM
Kenny Moore spent four months with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots cornerback explains why time in New England made him depressed March 20, 2021 | 2:47 PM
Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a press conference.
OLYMPICS
Tokyo Olympics organizers ban spectators from outside Japan in pandemic-control measure March 20, 2021 | 12:36 PM
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy argues a call during a game.
BRUINS
Here's the latest after the Bruins were forced to postpone 2 games March 20, 2021 | 11:26 AM
The NCAA apologized for its actions.
NCAA TOURNAMENT
NCAA apologizes for glaring disparity between men's and women's weight rooms at tournaments March 20, 2021 | 10:15 AM
Maddie Meyer
BRAD STEVENS
Brad Stevens pleads for Celtics to be 'more engaged in each other' following loss to Kings March 20, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum addressed the media together on Wednesday.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown says he hasn't 'done a good job of leading' the Celtics March 19, 2021 | 11:38 PM
The Celtics took on the Kings on Friday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics fail to show resolve in loss to Kings, their third straight March 19, 2021 | 10:49 PM