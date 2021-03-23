Morning sports update: Mel Kiper explained why he compared Mac Jones to Tom Brady

Kiper believes Jones to New England is a "good fit."

Mac Jones
Mac Jones at the 2021 Senior Bowl. –AP Photo/Matthew Hinton
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 23, 2021 | 9:46 AM

The Celtics lost to the Grizzlies in overtime on Monday night, 132-126. With Jayson Tatum as a late scratch, Jaylen Brown led Boston with 27 points.

On Wednesday, the Celtics will face the Bucks at 7:30 p.m.

The Bruins will be back on Thursday against the Islanders at 7 p.m.

Mel Kiper’s explanation for the Tom Brady comparison: Since the 2021 NFL mock drafts began to escalate in the offseason, one of the ongoing subplots has been the connection of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots.

The Bill Belichick-Nick Saban friendship has been used as a partial means of justifying New England being paired with Jones in several mock drafts, along with the presumed need the Patriots have at quarterback (despite re-signing Cam Newton).

Advertisement

On Tuesday, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest projections for the upcoming draft. In it, he has Belichick selecting Jones with the 15th overall pick.

In his explanation, Kiper referenced a comparison he’s been making with Jones: Tom Brady. Of course, the longtime draft analyst has some obvious qualifiers when referencing Brady.

“I’ve gotten in trouble before for saying that a few quarterbacks are ‘Tom Brady-like,’ but I’m really talking about accurate, tall pocket passers,” wrote Kiper. “I’m not predicting that these guys are going to become Hall of Famers. When I watch Jones, I can see some of the traits that have made Brady so good for so long. Jones is a pinpoint thrower who can manipulate the pocket and find targets down the field. He is a leader in the locker room too. This is a good fit.”

The NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 29.

Trivia: Mel Kiper Jr. publicly feuded with the general manager of what NFL team during the 1994 draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The incident, which helped launch the draft as an annual NFL spectacle, was over whether or not the team should select (among other players) Trent Dilfer.

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

On the Patriots’ motivation for the free agent spending spree:

Speculating about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade:

On this day: In 1988, Larry Bird scored 37 points, adding 14 rebounds and eight assists to help the Celtics “survive all this madness” (as Boston Globe reporter Bob Ryan described it) in a 104-89 win over the Bullets.

Celtics Bullets Boston Globe 1988

Daily highlight: Ja Morant’s wildly impressive dunk from the Grizzlies’ win over the Celtics on Monday.

Trivia answer: The Indianapolis Colts

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The Celtics are reportedly leaders to acquire Aaron Gordon.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly 'frontrunners' to acquire Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier at trade deadline March 23, 2021 | 1:03 AM
The shorthanded Celtics took on the Grizzlies on Monday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown, short-handed Celtics fall in overtime to Grizzlies March 22, 2021 | 11:58 PM
Romeo Langford will not join the Celtics on their current road trip.
CELTICS
Romeo Langford will not join Celtics on road trip due to continued COVID-19 protocols March 22, 2021 | 8:07 PM
In this still image from video provided by the New England Patriots, Head Coach Bill Belichick speaks via teleconference during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020.
PATRIOTS
Patriots receive extra compensatory pick, reportedly due to correction in NFL's formula March 22, 2021 | 7:08 PM
A billboard atop a Sal's Pizza restaurant across from Fenway Park thanks Boston for trading Mookie Betts to the Dodgers.
Really?
Dodgers fan places billboard near Fenway Park thanking Boston for Mookie Betts March 22, 2021 | 5:51 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Tickets for Red Sox games in April go on sale Thursday March 22, 2021 | 5:33 PM
Hunter Henry Patriots
Patriots
New tight end Hunter Henry happy to join Patriots after 'stressful' free agency March 22, 2021 | 5:11 PM
It doesn't appear as though Tom Brady will be leaving the Buccaneers anytime soon.
NFL
Patriots, Bucs among those making biggest waves so far March 22, 2021 | 4:45 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
duxbury
Duxbury High addresses 'highly offensive language' used by varsity football team in play-calling March 22, 2021 | 4:15 PM
Marcus Smart has looked better recently, per Brad Stevens.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should the Celtics part with Marcus Smart in a trade for John Collins? March 22, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Jalen Mills Patriots
Patriots
'I'm beyond excited': Jalen Mills praises Bill Belichick, Patriots in introductory presser March 22, 2021 | 3:28 PM
Kendrick Bourne Patriots
Patriots
What Kendrick Bourne had to say in his introductory Patriots press conference March 22, 2021 | 3:22 PM
Olympics
Surfer Katherine Diaz killed by lightning strike while training for Olympics March 22, 2021 | 2:12 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics trade
Celtics
Report: Celtics may need to include Marcus Smart in trades for Aaron Gordon, John Collins March 22, 2021 | 1:03 PM
Patriots Cam Newton
Patriots
New mock draft has Patriots drafting Cam Newton's replacement at quarterback March 22, 2021 | 11:10 AM
Chris Hogan is returning to his roots as a lacrosse player.
CHRIS HOGAN
A conversation with Chris Hogan as he transitions to professional lacrosse March 22, 2021 | 10:37 AM
Robert Kraft 2020
Patriots
Here's what Robert Kraft had to say about the Patriots' free agent spending spree March 22, 2021 | 10:25 AM
The Celtics had a meeting to discuss their struggles this season.
CELTICS
Celtics discussed how they want to remember season in player's meeting: 'We still have time' March 21, 2021 | 9:11 PM
CELTICS
Blake Griffin 'really liked Boston' before choosing Brooklyn after his buyout March 21, 2021 | 8:13 PM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics beat the Magic on Sunday.
CELTICS WIN
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown's shooting helps Celtics break losing streak vs. Magic March 21, 2021 | 6:07 PM
The Celtics need to play more like the Celtics, according to Brad Stevens.
BRAD STEVENS
Brad Stevens says Celtics need to 'play like a Boston Celtics team should' to get back on track March 21, 2021 | 3:08 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
NFL DRAFT
NFL Draft expert hearing rumors the Patriots are 'really high' on Justin Fields March 21, 2021 | 2:57 PM
Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders watches from the bench during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Patriots
4 things the Patriots could still do after the first week of free agency March 21, 2021 | 1:43 PM
Andy Lyons
Patriots
Here's what Matthew Judon said about signing with the Patriots March 21, 2021 | 10:36 AM
Stew Milne
HOCKEY EAST
UMass men capture first ever Hockey East championship in tightly-contested battle vs. UMass Lowell March 21, 2021 | 8:15 AM
Jared Wickerham For The Boston Globe
College Sports
Top-ranked Northeastern women lose NCAA title on deflected goal in overtime March 21, 2021 | 8:07 AM
College Sports
Positive COVID tests bounce VCU from NCAAs; Oregon advances March 21, 2021 | 7:55 AM
NBA
LeBron James sprains right ankle in loss, out indefinitely March 21, 2021 | 7:47 AM
Adam Hunger
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Key points regarding the NFL's new broadcast rights deals March 21, 2021 | 7:36 AM
Brad Stevens directs his team.
BRAD STEVENS
A shrine beckoning Brad Stevens to Indiana University emerged outside Assembly Hall March 20, 2021 | 5:28 PM