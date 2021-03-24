Patriots expected to re-sign running back James White, per reports

For the second straight week, the Patriots have kept one of their longtime captains in the fold, agreeing to terms with James White Wednesday morning, according to an ESPN report.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed for White, one of the top pass-catching running backs in the NFL and a three-time captain in New England.

White has 369 catches for 3,184 yards, and 25 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Patriots. He’s also rushed 309 times for 1,240 yards, and 10 TDs since being drafted in the fourth round in 2014 out of Wisconsin.

His most memorable performance came on the biggest stage when he collected 11 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for the winning touchdown in overtime in New England’s historic 34-28 comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

White lost his father, Tyrone, in an automobile accident in South Florida in September. His mother, Lisa, was seriously injured in the crash and White said late in the season that she was steadily recovering.