NFL insider says Jimmy Garoppolo-to-Patriots trade ‘could still go down’

ESPN's Dianna Russini says the Patriots are still "sniffing out" a trade to bring back the former heir to Tom Brady.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo smiles after defeating the New England Patriots in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Jimmy Garoppolo smiles after defeating the Patriots on Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough.
By
March 25, 2021 | 5:40 PM

Bill Belichick reportedly might not be done making big moves this offseason. 

According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, the New England Patriots are still weighing the possibility of bringing back one-time Tom Brady-successor Jimmy Garoppolo via a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. 

San Francisco has repeatedly said it expects Garoppolo to be its starting quarterback when Week 1 of the 2021 season rolls around, but that hasn’t stopped talk of a potential reunion throughout the offseason.

Russini told Mike Greenberg on ESPN’s “Get Up” Thursday morning those murmurs haven’t died down just yet, even with Cam Newton projected to start for the Patriots.

“Just recently I was talking to somebody in the league who I really trust…He said, ‘Do not take the Jimmy Garoppolo trade off the table,’” Russini explained.

“That is something New England is still sniffing out. Bill [Belichick] doesn’t like to put his cards out on the table, so most think, ‘Oh well if we all know about that, that probably won’t happen.’ But there is definitely a tone in the league that it could still go down.”

Whether or not that report comes to fruition, it’s the latest example of NFL experts hearing the Patriots intend to add quarterback competition this offseason, either through trade or the draft.

Russini went on to say she doesn’t expect Newton to be “a significant starter,” pointing to his incentive-laden one-year deal as proof that the team doesn’t see him as a long-term answer.

“I think the Patriots are going to wind up going after a younger quarterback or perhaps a quarterback that is already on another team at this point…they went out to spend $100 million-plus to get some players here. They only invested about $5 million in their quarterback. That contract tells you what they think of Cam Newton.”

Garoppolo, if the 49ers finally were willing to part with him, would be a much more expensive route to take at quarterback than drafting a rookie; he still has about $50 million left on the five-year, $137.5 million contract he signed with San Francisco. A trade for Garoppolo would likely necessitate the Patriots restructuring his deal as they did with offensive tackle Trent Brown.

It’s worth noting that Garoppolo has missed 23 games in the last three seasons with various injuries, including a torn ACL and a season-ending ankle injury last year. He’ll also turn 30 during the season, raising real questions about how valuable the former second-round pick would truly be for the Patriots’ future.

But a surprise trade for Garoppolo would at least provide immediate competition for Newton and could answer short-term questions about New England’s quarterback situation.

Patriots

