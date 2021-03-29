Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly ‘have interest’ in Jimmy Garoppolo, could wait until 2022

On Saturday, the Boston Pride defeated the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-3 to win the Isobel Cup. After the 2020 Cup final — which also would’ve been between Boston and Minnesota — was canceled amid the initial COVID-19 outbreak, it was a satisfying moment for the Pride.

“I don’t think it could’ve been written any other way,” Pride defenseman Kaleigh Fratkin told Boston Globe reporter Frank Dell’Apa afterward. “We were supposed to play Minnesota last year at home and we got the chance to finally do it. I don’t think it has sunk in much just yet, but everyone is pretty pumped up so it will be a fun night to celebrate.”

Advertisement

It was the second Isobel Cup win for the Pride, who also won in the NWHL’s inaugural 2015-2016 season.

On Sunday, the Bruins lost to the Devils, 1-0. In a game with multiple controversial officiating decisions, New Jersey survived at the end thanks to an amazing save from goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., the Celtics face the Pelicans at TD Garden. Boston begins a nine-game home stand that includes limited in-person attendance.

And on Thursday, the Red Sox get the 2021 season underway at Fenway Park against the Orioles at 2:10 p.m.

The latest on Jimmy Garoppolo: After the 49ers made a bold trade on Friday with the Dolphins to secure the No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft, speculation began about the future of current San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 29-year-old, who led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2020, could become available in a trade if (as seems all but certain to happen) Garoppolo’s current team selects a quarterback with a top draft pick.

The Patriots, who originally drafted Garoppolo in the second round in 2014, have been frequently discussed as a possible landing spot for the quarterback. New England re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year contract, but has reportedly viewed Garoppolo as “Plan A” during the offseason (according to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard).

Advertisement

In a more recent report, Bedard thinks the Patriots remain interested in Garoppolo, but aren’t racing to make a move.

“We can tell you the Patriots still have interest but aren’t going to overpay (in trade or compensation) for a QB who has played 16 games just once in seven seasons, and one they still have some toughness questions about (Brady, he is not … no one is, tough bar),” wrote Bedard on Sunday. “Part of the calculation: Garoppolo is now sure to be available in 2022 — possibly for free and under a new, cheaper contract.”

Garoppolo’s current contract would be a major commitment for any team. His total salary cap hit is set to be over $26 million in both 2021 and 2022.

Other recent reports also indicate the Patriots may not be on the verge of reacquiring the former New England quarterback. ESPN reporter Jordan Schultz noted on Sunday that the Patriots “are not pursuing” Garoppolo.

It echoes earlier reports from NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, who both said that the San Francisco is not planning to trade the current starter (for now).

Trivia: Jimmy Garoppolo was the fifth quarterback taken in the 2014 draft. Who was the first?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He went to UCF.

More from Boston.com:

Taylor Twellman’s take on the U.S. men’s U-23 team failing to qualify for the Olympics: With a 2-1 loss to Honduras on Sunday, the U.S. men have now failed to qualify for three Olympics in a row.

I have one question for @ussoccer What does the scoreboard say?! 🤔#USMNT pic.twitter.com/NaHMLIxUn1 — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) March 29, 2021

Advertisement

Rob Ninkovich shared his thoughts on the Patriots’ quarterback situation:

On this day: In 1999, Duke were 9.5-point favorites to defeat UConn in the men’s NCAA tournament championship game. With a roster that included future NBA stars Elton Brand, Shane Battier, and Corey Maggette, the Blue Devils looked poised to win another national championship.

The Huskies, with Richard Hamilton as their star, entered the game looking for a first win on college basketball’s biggest stage.

What ensued was a classic back-and-forth contest, with Hamilton leading all scorers in the game (27 points). After trailing by two points at halftime, UConn emerged a narrow 77-74 winner. It was the first of four national championships that the men’s team has won since.

Daily highlight: UMass attacker Haley Connaughton scored an incredible behind-the-back goal in a 17-10 win over La Salle on Sunday.

Defense ➡️ Offense ➡️ #SCTop10 What. A. Goal. Haley Connaughton beats the halftime buzzer, and we lead it, 10-6, at the break!#Flagship🚩 pic.twitter.com/ltWbgv6tPM — UMass W. Lacrosse (@UMassLacrosse) March 28, 2021

Trivia answer: Blake Bortles