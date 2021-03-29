Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly ‘have interest’ in Jimmy Garoppolo, could wait until 2022

"Garoppolo is now sure to be available in 2022 — possibly for free and under a new, cheaper contract."

Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo in October, 2020. –Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 29, 2021 | 9:38 AM

On Saturday, the Boston Pride defeated the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-3 to win the Isobel Cup. After the 2020 Cup final — which also would’ve been between Boston and Minnesota — was canceled amid the initial COVID-19 outbreak, it was a satisfying moment for the Pride.

“I don’t think it could’ve been written any other way,” Pride defenseman Kaleigh Fratkin told Boston Globe reporter Frank Dell’Apa afterward. “We were supposed to play Minnesota last year at home and we got the chance to finally do it. I don’t think it has sunk in much just yet, but everyone is pretty pumped up so it will be a fun night to celebrate.”

Advertisement

It was the second Isobel Cup win for the Pride, who also won in the NWHL’s inaugural 2015-2016 season.

On Sunday, the Bruins lost to the Devils, 1-0. In a game with multiple controversial officiating decisions, New Jersey survived at the end thanks to an amazing save from goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., the Celtics face the Pelicans at TD Garden. Boston begins a nine-game home stand that includes limited in-person attendance.

And on Thursday, the Red Sox get the 2021 season underway at Fenway Park against the Orioles at 2:10 p.m.

The latest on Jimmy Garoppolo: After the 49ers made a bold trade on Friday with the Dolphins to secure the No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft, speculation began about the future of current San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 29-year-old, who led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2020, could become available in a trade if (as seems all but certain to happen) Garoppolo’s current team selects a quarterback with a top draft pick.

The Patriots, who originally drafted Garoppolo in the second round in 2014, have been frequently discussed as a possible landing spot for the quarterback. New England re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year contract, but has reportedly viewed Garoppolo as “Plan A” during the offseason (according to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard).

Advertisement

In a more recent report, Bedard thinks the Patriots remain interested in Garoppolo, but aren’t racing to make a move.

“We can tell you the Patriots still have interest but aren’t going to overpay (in trade or compensation) for a QB who has played 16 games just once in seven seasons, and one they still have some toughness questions about (Brady, he is not … no one is, tough bar),” wrote Bedard on Sunday. “Part of the calculation: Garoppolo is now sure to be available in 2022 — possibly for free and under a new, cheaper contract.”

Garoppolo’s current contract would be a major commitment for any team. His total salary cap hit is set to be over $26 million in both 2021 and 2022.

Other recent reports also indicate the Patriots may not be on the verge of reacquiring the former New England quarterback. ESPN reporter Jordan Schultz noted on Sunday that the Patriots “are not pursuing” Garoppolo.

It echoes earlier reports from NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, who both said that the San Francisco is not planning to trade the current starter (for now).

Trivia: Jimmy Garoppolo was the fifth quarterback taken in the 2014 draft. Who was the first?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He went to UCF.

More from Boston.com:

Taylor Twellman’s take on the U.S. men’s U-23 team failing to qualify for the Olympics: With a 2-1 loss to Honduras on Sunday, the U.S. men have now failed to qualify for three Olympics in a row.

Advertisement

Rob Ninkovich shared his thoughts on the Patriots’ quarterback situation:

On this day: In 1999, Duke were 9.5-point favorites to defeat UConn in the men’s NCAA tournament championship game. With a roster that included future NBA stars Elton Brand, Shane Battier, and Corey Maggette, the Blue Devils looked poised to win another national championship.

The Huskies, with Richard Hamilton as their star, entered the game looking for a first win on college basketball’s biggest stage.

What ensued was a classic back-and-forth contest, with Hamilton leading all scorers in the game (27 points). After trailing by two points at halftime, UConn emerged a narrow 77-74 winner. It was the first of four national championships that the men’s team has won since.

UConn 1999

Daily highlight: UMass attacker Haley Connaughton scored an incredible behind-the-back goal in a 17-10 win over La Salle on Sunday.

Trivia answer: Blake Bortles

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Jimmy Garoppolo

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Senior Michael Karow and Patrick Giles console each other after Boston College lost to St. Cloud State in a regional championship game in Albany, N.Y.
College Sports
St. Cloud State completes a Boston sweep, denies Boston College a trip to the Frozen Four March 29, 2021 | 7:42 AM
Gonzaga has two of the eight top NBA prospects still playing in the NCAA tournament.
NBA DRAFT
Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley and 8 NBA prospects to watch in Elite Eight March 29, 2021 | 12:10 AM
Evan Fournier could make his debut at TD Garden on Monday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Evan Fournier upgraded to 'questionable' for potential debut against Pelicans March 29, 2021 | 12:04 AM
Bruins
Bruins
Takeaways: Upon review, Bruins offense remains stagnant March 28, 2021 | 10:44 PM
United States' Sebastian Soto grimaces in pain during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Soccer
U.S. men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer March 28, 2021 | 9:59 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Bruins blanked by New Jersey at TD Garden 1-0 March 28, 2021 | 8:50 PM
RED SOX
Watch the Fenway Park staff celebrate with the final person to receive a vaccine at the ballpark March 28, 2021 | 7:08 PM
Andre Drummond will sign with the Lakers instead of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Andre Drummond will reportedly sign with the Lakers over the Celtics March 28, 2021 | 5:00 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
NFL reportedly expected to add 17th game to the regular season March 28, 2021 | 2:44 PM
Marcus Smart has looked better recently, per Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Marcus Smart opens up about being mentioned in trade rumors March 28, 2021 | 1:11 PM
Matt Barnes put his mask on after completing drills at the Red Sox' spring training complex on Feb. 27.
Red Sox
Red Sox report no new positive COVID tests but place eight members in isolation March 28, 2021 | 11:46 AM
Luke Kornet, pictured with the Bulls, made his Celtics debut on Saturday.
Celtics
'I was hoping to come in': Luke Kornet happy to make an impact in his Celtics debut March 28, 2021 | 10:32 AM
Harry Cabluck
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Dick Stockton decides to call it a career March 28, 2021 | 7:40 AM
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE GLOBE
BOSTON PRIDE
After waiting for a year, the Boston Pride claim NWHL's Isobel Cup March 28, 2021 | 7:33 AM
Jayson Tatum put up an impressive performance in the Celtics' win over the Thunder.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 27 points, Celtics rally to beat Thunder 111-94 March 28, 2021 | 7:21 AM
Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin and Bruins' Craig Smith battle for the puck.
BRUINS
3 takeaways as the Bruins outlasted the lowly Buffalo Sabres, 3-2, at home March 27, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Charlie Coyle celebrates a goal by Matt Grzelcyk on Saturday.
BRUINS
Bruins win 3-2 to extend Sabres skid to 17 straight losses March 27, 2021 | 4:36 PM
Marcus Smart zips the ball over to a teammate in a game against the Brooklyn Nets.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart explains why 'talking about the elephant in the room' is necessary to curb racism March 27, 2021 | 4:04 PM
Jared Wickerham For The Boston Globe
HOCKEY
Northeastern's Aerin Frankel wins Patty Kazmaier Award for nations top womens hockey player March 27, 2021 | 3:58 PM
Brevin Galloway is transferring to Boston College.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Why former Charleston hoops star Brevin Galloway followed Earl Grant to Boston College March 27, 2021 | 2:20 PM
John Tlumacki
BRUINS
Brad Marchand added to NHLs COVID-19 protocol list March 27, 2021 | 1:03 PM
John Moore appeared in five games this season.
BRUINS
Bruins defenseman John Moore ruled out 5-6 months following surgery March 27, 2021 | 12:13 PM
Matt Barnes will not be available to open the season after testing positive for COVID-19.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes tests positive for COVID-19 March 27, 2021 | 11:22 AM
Boston Pride forward Mary Parker (7) kicks up a wall of ice as she scores past Toronto Six goalie Samantha Ridgewell on Friday.
NWHL
Boston Pride top Toronto Six 6-2 in NWHL semifinals March 27, 2021 | 10:36 AM
Jayson Tatum was upset to see Javonte Green get traded at the trade deadline.
CELTICS
'I didn't see that coming': Jayson Tatum, Moe Wagner discuss trade deadline moves March 27, 2021 | 9:34 AM
Robert Williams made his first start of the season on Friday.
CELTICS
Robert Williams, Brad Stevens react to the big man's first start of the season March 27, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Stacy Revere
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart help Celtics end Bucks' winning streak March 26, 2021 | 10:32 PM
Nikola Vucevic is reportedly a Celtics trade target.
Celtics
Celtics reportedly were a finalist to acquire Nikola Vucevic before trade to Bulls March 26, 2021 | 10:03 PM
Celtics' Brad Stevens does not plan to go to Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens called losing Daniel Theis 'really tough' March 26, 2021 | 9:05 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
NFL
How the 49ers' recent trade could affect the Patriots' pursuit of Jimmy Garoppolo March 26, 2021 | 6:49 PM