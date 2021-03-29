Jimmy Garoppolo ‘wasn’t totally excited’ about 49ers trading up in NFL Draft

"Obviously, no one wants to hear that."

Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't excited the 49ers traded up toward the top of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't excited the 49ers traded up toward the top of the 2021 NFL Draft. –AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 29, 2021

Related Links

The San Francisco 49ers made an eyebrow-raising move over the weekend, trading three first-round picks to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft — a move transparently made to draft a young quarterback.

The 49ers’ current quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, is certainly aware of what the trade means, and according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, he wasn’t particularly happy.

“Called him first thing and had a good conversation with him,” Shanahan told reporters Monday. “Obviously, no one wants to hear that. He wasn’t totally excited about that, like you’d expect. Jimmy handled it great, like he always does.”

The New England Patriots have often been tied to Garoppolo rumors this offseason. That should come as no surprise, since Garoppolo was Tom Brady’s backup for years and the Patriots still have a need at quarterback — even after re-signing Cam Newton. Still, per Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, the Patriots won’t rush to give up significant compensation for Garoppolo since he will now almost certainly be available via free agency in 2022.

Advertisement

The 49ers will have several options at No. 3. The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and the New York Jets could grab BYU’s Zach Wilson, but that would leave Trey Lance (North Dakota State), Justin Fields (Ohio State), and Mac Jones (Alabama) all on the board.

The Patriots have the 15th pick in the first round.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics
FANS ARE BACK
Photos: Here's what it looked like as Celtics fans returned to TD Garden March 29, 2021 | 8:51 PM
Evan Fournier isn't thinking about free agency yet.
CELTICS
Evan Fournier had a false positive COVID test before joining Celtics March 29, 2021 | 7:11 PM
Bobby Dalbec rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a Mar. 25 spring training game in Fort Myers.
Chad Finn
9 thoughts as the Red Sox look to improve on 2020 March 29, 2021 | 5:49 PM
Jonnu Smith Patriots
Patriots
Film review: How the Patriots can use Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith together to create big plays March 29, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Red Sox
Is 'underrated' Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts building quiet Hall-of-Fame case? March 29, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Responders and search crews gather at Little Wall Lake Sunday evening, March 28, 2021, after five members of the Iowa State Crew Club were involved in a boating accident earlier in the morning. (Amber Mohmand/The Des Moines Register via AP)
College Sports
Body of 2nd Iowa State student recovered after rowing accident March 29, 2021 | 1:30 PM
Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Patriots
NFL insider thinks Patriots could offer Stephon Gilmore a contract extension despite trade rumors March 29, 2021 | 12:35 PM
Dante Scarnecchia Patriots
Patriots
Former coach Dante Scarnecchia says Patriots' offense has pieces to win now March 29, 2021 | 12:29 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots 2021
Patriots
Why the Patriots are reportedly staying patient about a Jimmy Garoppolo trade March 29, 2021 | 9:38 AM
Senior Michael Karow and Patrick Giles console each other after Boston College lost to St. Cloud State in a regional championship game in Albany, N.Y.
College Sports
St. Cloud State completes a Boston sweep, denies Boston College a trip to the Frozen Four March 29, 2021 | 7:42 AM
Gonzaga has two of the eight top NBA prospects still playing in the NCAA tournament.
NBA DRAFT
Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley and 8 NBA prospects to watch in Elite Eight March 29, 2021 | 12:10 AM
Evan Fournier could make his debut at TD Garden on Monday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Evan Fournier upgraded to 'questionable' for potential debut against Pelicans March 29, 2021 | 12:04 AM
Bruins
Bruins
Takeaways: Upon review, Bruins offense remains stagnant March 28, 2021 | 10:44 PM
United States' Sebastian Soto grimaces in pain during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Soccer
U.S. men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer March 28, 2021 | 9:59 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Bruins blanked by New Jersey at TD Garden 1-0 March 28, 2021 | 8:50 PM
RED SOX
Watch the Fenway Park staff celebrate with the final person to receive a vaccine at the ballpark March 28, 2021 | 7:08 PM
Andre Drummond will sign with the Lakers instead of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Andre Drummond will reportedly sign with the Lakers over the Celtics March 28, 2021 | 5:00 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
NFL reportedly expected to add 17th game to the regular season March 28, 2021 | 2:44 PM
Marcus Smart has looked better recently, per Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Marcus Smart opens up about being mentioned in trade rumors March 28, 2021 | 1:11 PM
Matt Barnes put his mask on after completing drills at the Red Sox' spring training complex on Feb. 27.
Red Sox
Red Sox report no new positive COVID tests but place eight members in isolation March 28, 2021 | 11:46 AM
Luke Kornet, pictured with the Bulls, made his Celtics debut on Saturday.
Celtics
'I was hoping to come in': Luke Kornet happy to make an impact in his Celtics debut March 28, 2021 | 10:32 AM
Harry Cabluck
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Dick Stockton decides to call it a career March 28, 2021 | 7:40 AM
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE GLOBE
BOSTON PRIDE
After waiting for a year, the Boston Pride claim NWHL's Isobel Cup March 28, 2021 | 7:33 AM
Jayson Tatum put up an impressive performance in the Celtics' win over the Thunder.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 27 points, Celtics rally to beat Thunder 111-94 March 28, 2021 | 7:21 AM
Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin and Bruins' Craig Smith battle for the puck.
BRUINS
3 takeaways as the Bruins outlasted the lowly Buffalo Sabres, 3-2, at home March 27, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Charlie Coyle celebrates a goal by Matt Grzelcyk on Saturday.
BRUINS
Bruins win 3-2 to extend Sabres skid to 17 straight losses March 27, 2021 | 4:36 PM
Marcus Smart zips the ball over to a teammate in a game against the Brooklyn Nets.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart explains why 'talking about the elephant in the room' is necessary to curb racism March 27, 2021 | 4:04 PM
Jared Wickerham For The Boston Globe
HOCKEY
Northeastern's Aerin Frankel wins Patty Kazmaier Award for nations top womens hockey player March 27, 2021 | 3:58 PM
Brevin Galloway is transferring to Boston College.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Why former Charleston hoops star Brevin Galloway followed Earl Grant to Boston College March 27, 2021 | 2:20 PM
John Tlumacki
BRUINS
Brad Marchand added to NHLs COVID-19 protocol list March 27, 2021 | 1:03 PM