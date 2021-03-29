NFL insider thinks Patriots could offer Stephon Gilmore a contract extension despite trade rumors

"I’m also told, for what it’s worth, that Gilmore would be very open to signing a new deal in New England."

Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Stephon Gilmore has been with the Patriots since 2017. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 29, 2021 | 12:35 PM

After an offseason of simmering trade rumors, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year might not only stay in New England, but could end up signing a contract extension.

Stephon Gilmore, 30, has been a pillar of the Patriots’ defense since arriving as a free agent in 2017. Yet at the outset of the 2021 offseason, it appeared his days with the Patriots were numbered.

Having restructured his contract in 2020, reports emerged that general managers considered it a “forgone conclusion” that the Patriots would trade Gilmore.

Recently, however, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer explained that not only is that sentiment potentially changing, but that New England may now work to keep Gilmore around for even longer.

Advertisement

In his weekly column, Breer began by acknowledging that however it works out, Gilmore is unlikely to remain at his current salary cap number.

“I do believe it’s unlikely that Gilmore plays the 2020 season for $7 million, which is what he’s on the books for,” wrote Breer, noting also that the Patriots’ free agent spending spree might be an additional factor in changing the approach with the veteran cornerback.

While Breer acknowledged that Gilmore could still end up in a trade, he explained how “a couple of things have changed.”

The primary change was that Gilmore suffered a partially torn quad in December, which resulted in season-ending surgery.

“His torn quad makes it tougher for the Patriots to get fair value in a trade, and tougher for another team to make a long-term commitment,” Breer noted.

“Second, the Patriots are a lot closer to being a contender than they were two months ago, with Dont’e Hightower back off his 2020 opt-out, and high-end, in-their-prime free agents Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith joining the roster, in addition to complementary pieces like Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.”

The most important observation from Breer was his final point: Gilmore reportedly has interest in remaining with a team that he helped win a Super Bowl for.

Advertisement

“I’m also told, for what it’s worth, that Gilmore would be very open to signing a new deal in New England,” Breer added.

While the quarterback question continues to loom over Bill Belichick and the Patriots, other pieces for the 2021 season continue to fall into place.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Stephon Gilmore

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Dante Scarnecchia Patriots
Patriots
Former coach Dante Scarnecchia says Patriots offense' has pieces to win now March 29, 2021 | 12:29 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots 2021
Patriots
Why the Patriots are reportedly staying patient about a Jimmy Garoppolo trade March 29, 2021 | 9:38 AM
Senior Michael Karow and Patrick Giles console each other after Boston College lost to St. Cloud State in a regional championship game in Albany, N.Y.
College Sports
St. Cloud State completes a Boston sweep, denies Boston College a trip to the Frozen Four March 29, 2021 | 7:42 AM
Gonzaga has two of the eight top NBA prospects still playing in the NCAA tournament.
NBA DRAFT
Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley and 8 NBA prospects to watch in Elite Eight March 29, 2021 | 12:10 AM
Evan Fournier could make his debut at TD Garden on Monday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Evan Fournier upgraded to 'questionable' for potential debut against Pelicans March 29, 2021 | 12:04 AM
Bruins
Bruins
Takeaways: Upon review, Bruins offense remains stagnant March 28, 2021 | 10:44 PM
United States' Sebastian Soto grimaces in pain during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Soccer
U.S. men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer March 28, 2021 | 9:59 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Bruins blanked by New Jersey at TD Garden 1-0 March 28, 2021 | 8:50 PM
RED SOX
Watch the Fenway Park staff celebrate with the final person to receive a vaccine at the ballpark March 28, 2021 | 7:08 PM
Andre Drummond will sign with the Lakers instead of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Andre Drummond will reportedly sign with the Lakers over the Celtics March 28, 2021 | 5:00 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
NFL reportedly expected to add 17th game to the regular season March 28, 2021 | 2:44 PM
Marcus Smart has looked better recently, per Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Marcus Smart opens up about being mentioned in trade rumors March 28, 2021 | 1:11 PM
Matt Barnes put his mask on after completing drills at the Red Sox' spring training complex on Feb. 27.
Red Sox
Red Sox report no new positive COVID tests but place eight members in isolation March 28, 2021 | 11:46 AM
Luke Kornet, pictured with the Bulls, made his Celtics debut on Saturday.
Celtics
'I was hoping to come in': Luke Kornet happy to make an impact in his Celtics debut March 28, 2021 | 10:32 AM
Harry Cabluck
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Dick Stockton decides to call it a career March 28, 2021 | 7:40 AM
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE GLOBE
BOSTON PRIDE
After waiting for a year, the Boston Pride claim NWHL's Isobel Cup March 28, 2021 | 7:33 AM
Jayson Tatum put up an impressive performance in the Celtics' win over the Thunder.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 27 points, Celtics rally to beat Thunder 111-94 March 28, 2021 | 7:21 AM
Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin and Bruins' Craig Smith battle for the puck.
BRUINS
3 takeaways as the Bruins outlasted the lowly Buffalo Sabres, 3-2, at home March 27, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Charlie Coyle celebrates a goal by Matt Grzelcyk on Saturday.
BRUINS
Bruins win 3-2 to extend Sabres skid to 17 straight losses March 27, 2021 | 4:36 PM
Marcus Smart zips the ball over to a teammate in a game against the Brooklyn Nets.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart explains why 'talking about the elephant in the room' is necessary to curb racism March 27, 2021 | 4:04 PM
Jared Wickerham For The Boston Globe
HOCKEY
Northeastern's Aerin Frankel wins Patty Kazmaier Award for nations top womens hockey player March 27, 2021 | 3:58 PM
Brevin Galloway is transferring to Boston College.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Why former Charleston hoops star Brevin Galloway followed Earl Grant to Boston College March 27, 2021 | 2:20 PM
John Tlumacki
BRUINS
Brad Marchand added to NHLs COVID-19 protocol list March 27, 2021 | 1:03 PM
John Moore appeared in five games this season.
BRUINS
Bruins defenseman John Moore ruled out 5-6 months following surgery March 27, 2021 | 12:13 PM
Matt Barnes will not be available to open the season after testing positive for COVID-19.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes tests positive for COVID-19 March 27, 2021 | 11:22 AM
Boston Pride forward Mary Parker (7) kicks up a wall of ice as she scores past Toronto Six goalie Samantha Ridgewell on Friday.
NWHL
Boston Pride top Toronto Six 6-2 in NWHL semifinals March 27, 2021 | 10:36 AM
Jayson Tatum was upset to see Javonte Green get traded at the trade deadline.
CELTICS
'I didn't see that coming': Jayson Tatum, Moe Wagner discuss trade deadline moves March 27, 2021 | 9:34 AM
Robert Williams made his first start of the season on Friday.
CELTICS
Robert Williams, Brad Stevens react to the big man's first start of the season March 27, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Stacy Revere
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart help Celtics end Bucks' winning streak March 26, 2021 | 10:32 PM
Nikola Vucevic is reportedly a Celtics trade target.
Celtics
Celtics reportedly were a finalist to acquire Nikola Vucevic before trade to Bulls March 26, 2021 | 10:03 PM