NFL approves 17-game schedule; Patriots add home date vs. Cowboys in 2021

Charlie Riedel
Roger Goodell.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 30, 2021 | 3:09 PM

It’s official: The NFL regular season will now feature 17 games.

Owners voted on Tuesday to approve the proposal that expanded the regular-season slate, the first major change to the season structure since the league adopted its 16-game regular season and four-game preseason in 1978.

As part of the agreement, the number of preseason games will be reduced to three.

For the Patriots, this means a ninth home game at Gillette Stadium in 2021. They will host the Dallas Cowboys on a date to be announced.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in an NFL press release. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”

Advertisement

The NFL recently announced major new broadcast rights deals with CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC/ESPN totaling $110 billion beginning with the 2023 season.

Here’s how the NFL schedule will be crafted going forward, with one bye week. Each team will host 10 games, including preseason contests:

· Six games (three home, three away) between divisional opponents. For the Patriots, that includes the Jets, Bills, and Dolphins.

· Four games against teams in a division within the team’s conference on a three-year rotation. In 2021, the Patriots will play the AFC South: Colts, Titans, Texans, and Jaguars.

· Four games against teams in a division in the other conference on a four-year rotation. In 2021, the Patriots will play teams in the NFC South: Buccaneers, Saints, Panthers, and Falcons.

· Two games against teams within the conference, in the divisions not scheduled to play each other, paired up based on last season’s standings. The Patriots finished third in the AFC East, so they will play the Chargers (third in the AFC West) and the Browns (third in the AFC North).

· One game against a team in the other conference, based on last year’s standings and on a four-year rotation. In 2021, the Patriots will play the Cowboys, who finished third in the NFC East.

Advertisement

The NFL also announced every team will play an international game at least once every eight years.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox Fenway Park
Red Sox
What Red Sox fans can expect at Fenway Park on Opening Day and beyond March 30, 2021 | 2:57 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Sports Q: How many games will the Red Sox win in 2021? March 30, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
Patriots
Kyle Shanahan set the circumstances in which 49ers would 'listen' to trade offers for Jimmy Garoppolo March 30, 2021 | 10:12 AM
Peter Abraham/Globe Staff
Red Sox
How an uneasy weekend made me feel better about the Red Sox March 30, 2021 | 10:03 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Local
Another Duxbury football game called off after players’ use of anti-Semitic terms March 30, 2021 | 9:46 AM
President Donald Trump walks with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar as they arrive for the White House Sports and Fitness Day event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
play ball?
Trump never made it to an Opening Day. Will Biden bring the tradition back? March 30, 2021 | 7:24 AM
Evan Fournier struggled in his debut.
CELTiCS
Here's why the Celtics aren't worried about Evan Fournier's scoreless debut March 30, 2021 | 12:10 AM
College Sports
UConn reaches 13th straight Final Four, beats Baylor in controversial finish March 29, 2021 | 11:27 PM
FINAL FOUR
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey calls for end of COVID-19 testing at NCAA tournaments March 29, 2021 | 11:20 PM
The Celtics took on the Pelicans on Monday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Zion Williamson, Pelicans hold off Celtics March 29, 2021 | 10:48 PM
Celtics
FANS ARE BACK
Photos: Here's what it looked like as Celtics fans returned to TD Garden March 29, 2021 | 8:51 PM
Evan Fournier isn't thinking about free agency yet.
CELTICS
Evan Fournier had a false positive COVID test before joining Celtics March 29, 2021 | 7:11 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't excited the 49ers traded up toward the top of the 2021 NFL Draft.
PATRIOTS
Here's what Jimmy Garoppolo had to say about 49ers trading up in the draft March 29, 2021 | 6:58 PM
Bobby Dalbec rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a Mar. 25 spring training game in Fort Myers.
Chad Finn
9 thoughts as the Red Sox look to improve on 2020 March 29, 2021 | 5:49 PM
Jonnu Smith Patriots
Patriots
Film review: How the Patriots can use Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith together to create big plays March 29, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Red Sox
Is 'underrated' Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts building quiet Hall-of-Fame case? March 29, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Responders and search crews gather at Little Wall Lake Sunday evening, March 28, 2021, after five members of the Iowa State Crew Club were involved in a boating accident earlier in the morning. (Amber Mohmand/The Des Moines Register via AP)
College Sports
Body of 2nd Iowa State student recovered after rowing accident March 29, 2021 | 1:30 PM
Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Patriots
NFL insider thinks Patriots could offer Stephon Gilmore a contract extension despite trade rumors March 29, 2021 | 12:35 PM
Dante Scarnecchia Patriots
Patriots
Former coach Dante Scarnecchia says Patriots' offense has pieces to win now March 29, 2021 | 12:29 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots 2021
Patriots
Why the Patriots are reportedly staying patient about a Jimmy Garoppolo trade March 29, 2021 | 9:38 AM
Senior Michael Karow and Patrick Giles console each other after Boston College lost to St. Cloud State in a regional championship game in Albany, N.Y.
College Sports
St. Cloud State completes a Boston sweep, denies Boston College a trip to the Frozen Four March 29, 2021 | 7:42 AM
Gonzaga has two of the eight top NBA prospects still playing in the NCAA tournament.
NBA DRAFT
Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley and 8 NBA prospects to watch in Elite Eight March 29, 2021 | 12:10 AM
Evan Fournier could make his debut at TD Garden on Monday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Evan Fournier upgraded to 'questionable' for potential debut against Pelicans March 29, 2021 | 12:04 AM
Bruins
Bruins
Takeaways: Upon review, Bruins offense remains stagnant March 28, 2021 | 10:44 PM
United States' Sebastian Soto grimaces in pain during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Soccer
U.S. men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer March 28, 2021 | 9:59 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Bruins blanked by New Jersey at TD Garden 1-0 March 28, 2021 | 8:50 PM
RED SOX
Watch the Fenway Park staff celebrate with the final person to receive a vaccine at the ballpark March 28, 2021 | 7:08 PM
Andre Drummond will sign with the Lakers instead of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Andre Drummond will reportedly sign with the Lakers over the Celtics March 28, 2021 | 5:00 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
NFL reportedly expected to add 17th game to the regular season March 28, 2021 | 2:44 PM
Marcus Smart has looked better recently, per Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Marcus Smart opens up about being mentioned in trade rumors March 28, 2021 | 1:11 PM