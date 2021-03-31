Morning sports update: Patriots interest in a Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been ‘consistent,’ per NFL insider

Former Patriot Tedy Bruschi also explained why Bill Belichick might hesitate at a higher-profile Garoppolo deal.

Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers Patriots trade
Jimmy Garoppolo during the 49ers' win over the Patriots in 2020. –Winslow Townson / AP Images for Panini
March 31, 2021 | 10:42 AM

The Bruins rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Devils in a shootout on Tuesday, 5-4. David Pastrnak scored the winner:

The Celtics face the Mavericks tonight at 7:30 p.m.

The Red Sox open the 2021 season at Fenway Park on Thursday against the Orioles at 2:10 p.m.

And the NFL approved a 17-game regular season schedule on Tuesday. It’s the first structural change to the schedule since the league went to a 16-game format in 1978.

Tedy Bruschi’s thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo: Following the 49ers’ decision to trade up to the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, the ongoing speculation of a possible Jimmy Garoppolo return to the Patriots has only increased.

The 49ers are reportedly intent on keeping Garoppolo for at least the 2021 season, and New England could end up waiting another year before pursuing the 29-year-old quarterback.

Still, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Patriots might be more committed to trading for Garoppolo in the short term than has been previously reported.

“I’ve talked to a bunch of people in the league about this,” said Russini in an ESPN interview on Wednesday morning. “Enough people I trust have told me that the Patriots’ interest in Jimmy Garoppolo has been consistent. This has got to be more of San Francisco willing to make the deal, and of course New England having the right amount of picks, and the money to get Jimmy, to bring him back. That’s really what it’s going to come down to.”

Interestingly, Russini added what might become a potential alternative to the Garoppolo trade: Bill Belichick might also draft a quarterback.

“From what I can gather from talking to people around the league as well in terms of what they think the Patriots are going to do, most believe they’re going to go quarterback come this draft,” Russini explained.

Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, now an ESPN analyst, offered his take on what his former coach might do. In his estimation, Garoppolo — who has missed 23 of the past 48 regular season games due to injury — might not be worth a higher-profile trade.

“Well now that San Francisco’s even talking about the price has to be right, I would say absolutely not,” Bruschi responded when asked if the Patriots should pursue Garoppolo. “Because that price is going to be high, it’s going to be a high draft pick. They may want players, any of that. And for me, that goes against everything that Bill Belichick is. To pay a high price for a player that has poor durability.

“I can just hear [Belichick] thinking right now, ‘Why would I give all of that for a player that I don’t even know is going to play 16 games?’ And that’s just business, and how you talk behind the scenes,” Bruschi added. “I know he has faith in Garoppolo, and loved Jimmy when he was here. But I can’t mortgage my team, or sacrifice my philosophy of building a team, or over-pay for a quarterback who I don’t know is going to be available for me for an entire football season.”

Bruschi added an interesting final note, based on the busy offseason the Patriots have already had.

“Of all the activity that the New England Patriots have had over this offseason, the signings, the defensive players and the offensive players, and the tight ends, these are multi-year contracts with this year in mind, next year in mind, the year after that,” said Bruschi. “There’s only one free agent that signed that’s only a one-year-contract deal, and that’s Cam Newton. So is Bill looking to go with Cam Newton right now and just go with it and then build and get this team better for next year [when] he makes his play for his quarterback? That’s something to consider also.”

Trivia: Tedy Bruschi was drafted by the Patriots in the third round in 1996 but, despite a prolific career, did not lead his draft class in total tackles. What 1996 draft pick (a linebacker) led the class in tackles?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He is a Hall of Famer, drafted in the first round out of the University of Miami.

More from Boston.com:

Relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura discussed acclimating to Major League Baseball: Sawamura shared his thoughts with 2013 World Series hero Koji Uehara.

Also, the Red Sox reportedly signed another veteran relief pitcher: The 33-year-old right-hander won a World Series with the Cubs in 2016.

Quarterback Justin Fields ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at his pro day:

On this day: In 1991, the Celtics won a wild double-overtime game against the Bulls, 135-132. Despite Michael Jordan scoring 37 and Scottie Pippen adding 35, Chicago was unable to overcome Boston’s collective effort.

Larry Bird led the Celtics with 34 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists (along with three blocks). Brian Shaw totaled 15 assists and 11 points.

Bulls Celtics Boston Globe 1991

Daily highlight: Pablo Guillen of Evansville men’s soccer scored an absolute wonder strike in an otherwise disappointing 4-1 loss to Missouri State.

Trivia answer: Ray Lewis

