49ers reportedly asking for a first-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo

The Patriots have reportedly shown strong interest in reuniting with Garoppolo over the offseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
The price to get Jimmy Garoppolo could be a big one. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
April 2, 2021 | 7:23 PM

Not long after trading for the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft, the 49ers publicly stated that they don’t plan to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. However, they may have a price in which they would be willing to say goodbye to their quarterback.

The 49ers are asking teams to surrender a first-round pick in a trade for Garoppolo, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer have reported in recent days. The Patriots aren’t willing to meet the 49ers’ current asking price, Giardi mentioned in his report.

If the Patriots did change their mind, that could mean trading the No. 15 pick in the upcoming draft in order to get Garoppolo. If the 49ers are asking for a first-round pick though, it may not have to be from this year’s draft. San Francisco traded its 2022 and 2023 first-round draft picks in order to move up from the No. 12 pick to the No. 3 pick, leaving the 49ers without a first-round pick until 2024 after this year’s draft.

The Patriots’ attempt to reunite with Garoppolo has been speculated for much of the offseason. In early March, it was reported that Garoppolo is “Plan A” for the Patriots to solve their quarterback problem. That speculation has not died down, especially after the 49ers’ recent trade. ESPN’s Diana Russini reported Wednesday that the Patriots’ interest in Garoppolo has been “consistent.”

The 49ers’ asking price doesn’t seem to be too offline compared to the other quarterbacks who were traded earlier this offseason. It took the Rams two future first-round picks, a third-round pick, and Jared Goff in order to get Matthew Stafford from the Lions in a trade. The Colts traded a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick for Carson Wentz, who is considered to have one of the worst contracts in the league.

Giardi added that he believes Belichick is uncertain about what he’ll do at the quarterback position. In recent mock drafts, experts have the Patriots selecting either Mac Jones, Justin Fields, or Trey Lance at either the 15th pick or moving up in a trade.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football Jimmy Garoppolo

