Morning sports update: NFL insider explained why the Patriots might wait until 2022 to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

"I just can’t see Belichick making a big investment (in a pick and in a contract) in a guy who’s missed 23 games in the last three years due to injury."

Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers in 2020. –Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 5, 2021 | 10:06 AM

The Celtics defeated the Hornets on Sunday, 116-86. Jayson Tatum matched former Celtic Terry Rozier (now with Charlotte) to post a game-high 22 points.

The Red Sox lost to the Orioles 11-3 on Sunday. It was the first time Boston has started 0-3 at Fenway Park since 1948. Alex Cora’s team faces the Rays tonight at 7:10 p.m.

The Bruins face the Flyers tonight at 7 p.m.

Also on Sunday the Stanford women’s basketball team won the national championship, surviving a last-second shot to defeat Arizona by one point:

Peter King on Jimmy Garoppolo: One of the simmering subplots of the NFL offseason has been the future of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Though he led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in early 2020, circumstances have changed dramatically in the ensuing months.

First, Garoppolo missed 10 games in the 2020 season, which (whether fairly or not) raised more questions about the 29-year-old’s durability as a long-term starter. The 49ers also recently traded up to get the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, all but guaranteeing that San Francisco will select a quarterback.

It adds up to one potential conclusion: Garoppolo may no longer be in 49ers’ coach Kyle Shanahan’s plans beyond the next year or two.

As a result, speculation has increased over whether Garoppolo could potentially reunite with the team that originally drafted him: The Patriots. Still, especially given the 49ers’ reported asking price, the expected outcome of Garoppolo winding up back in New England may not come to pass.

On Monday morning, another NFL insider voiced skepticism over the Garoppolo-to-the-Patriots rumors. Peter King wrote why he doesn’t necessarily see it happening in his weekly column.

“One more thing: I’m not very bullish on the Patriots making a move for Garoppolo this year,” wrote King. “At all. When Bill Belichick worked under Bill Parcells with the Giants, I know he had to hear Parcells harp on availability being more important than ability, and I just can’t see Belichick making a big investment (in a pick and in a contract) in a guy who’s missed 23 games in the last three years due to injury.

“Plus, if New England gets a quarterback, somehow, high in this draft, they’d have salary-manageability and a young prospect, and the yearning for Garoppolo goes away,” added King. “If the Patriots don’t get a quarterback this year, I could see them pursue Garoppolo on the cheap in 2022. We’ll see.”

Trivia: The last time the Red Sox were 0-3 at Fenway Park to start a season was 1948. That particular Boston team had two future Hall of Fame players on the roster. One was Ted Williams. Who was the other?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Like Williams, he played for the San Diego Padres of the Pacific Coast League before coming to Boston.

Aaron Rodgers guest hosts Jeopardy starting tonight:

Shohei Ohtani’s dazzling display: The 26-year-old Angels pitcher started on Sunday night against the White Sox, hitting 101 mph on his fastball (and producing strikeouts with a 92 mph split-fingered fastball).

Of course, Ohtani is also a talented hitter. He hit second in the Angels’ lineup, and sent a towering home run out in the first inning.

On this day: In 2010, Gordon Hayward’s half-court shot bounced out, denying Butler (and head coach Brad Stevens) a national championship against Duke.

Daily highlight: Kemba Walker found Jaylen Brown for a wide open 3-pointer on Sunday with an incredible pass.

Trivia answer: Bobby Doerr

TOPICS: Patriots Jimmy Garoppolo

